Hutchinson, KS

Democrats move to take power with narrow Pa. House majority

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats who barely won back a majority of seats in the Pennsylvania House in November moved to take control of the chamber Wednesday and replace one of their incumbents who died and two others who won higher office. Shortly after Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton of Philadelphia was quietly sworn in as a state representative on the House floor, she scheduled special elections for Feb. 7 for all three seats. The top Republican leader called it an “illegal and unprecedented power grab” based on a specious claim to the majority. One of those seats had most recently belonged to former Rep. Tony DeLuca of Allegheny County, 85, who was reelected a month after he died of cancer in October. In the other two districts, Allegheny County Democratic Reps. Austin Davis and Summer Lee both resigned from the House Wednesday as they prepared to be sworn in next month as lieutenant governor and to Congress, respectively.
Minnesota’s Klobuchar rises in U.S. Senate Democratic leadership

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, front right, gets Senate Democratic leaders for the 118th Congress to gather for a selfie following elections on Dec. 8, 2022. Back row, from left, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin and Virginia Sen. Mark Warner. Front row, from left, Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow, New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. (Photo by Jennifer Shutt/States Newsroom)
Defiant Mitch McConnell declares 'I'm not going anywhere' as he is re-elected Republican Senate leader after challenge with Rick Scott and despite criticism over underwhelming GOP midterms

Senator Mitch McConnell fended off a challenge from Florida Sen. Rick Scott to hold on to his position as GOP leader on Wednesday. 'I'm not going anywhere,' McConnell told reporters when asked if he would step aside after he surpasses late Sen. Mike Mansfield, D-Mont., for longest-serving party leader in history in 2023.
Democrats take 102-101 majority in Pennsylvania House; GOP chooses Senate leaders

(The Center Square) – The Democratic Party has the majority by one seat in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives next session, its first time prevailing in a dozen years. The race in the 151st House District in Montgomery County pitted incumbent Republican Todd Stephens against Democrat Melissa Cerrato in an extremely close race; Stephens conceded defeat Thursday evening. Democrats also claimed a win by gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro. The Senate...
Voices: Raphael Warnock’s victory means Democrats can drastically reshape the courts

Democrats clinched the final seat that they needed on Tuesday night when Senator Raphael Warnock beat back Republican nominee Herschel Walker. After two years, the 50-50 split in the Senate is finally done since Democrats defended every Senate seat and John Fetterman flipped Pennsylvania’s open seat.On the surface, that might seem like a pyrrhic victory for Democrats given that they lost control of the House of Representatives last month. Furthermore, gaining only one seat is not enough to cancel out conservative Democratic Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona to eliminate the filibuster.Those two factors mean...
Majority of Democratic voters say Biden shouldn’t run for reelection: survey

A majority of Democratic voters do not want President Biden to seek a second term, according to a new survey.  The CNBC All-America Economic Survey found that 57 percent of Democrats do not want Biden to run for reelection. That sentiment was shared among 70 percent of all Americans surveyed, with 66 percent of independents…
1 member of the Kan. delegation voted to protect same-sex marriage

WASHINGTON —Kansas 3rd District Representative Sharice Davids on Thursday applauded bipartisan passage of legislation she help introduce to enshrine marriage equality in federal law. The Respect for Marriage Act passed in the House 258-169 with almost 40 Republican votes. It also protects interracial unions by requiring states to recognize...
Schumer reelected as Senate majority leader

Sen. Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) was reelected Thursday morning to serve another term as Senate majority leader, capping a successful two years for the veteran lawmaker, who was just reelected to a fifth Senate term.   Senate Democrats also reelected the rest of Schumer’s leadership team, giving Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) another term as Senate Democratic…
