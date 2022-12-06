Read full article on original website
Top House Democrat Blasts AOC as "Nowhere to Be Found"
Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, a top House Democrat who lost his New York House race to his Republican challenger last week, has blasted Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, saying “she was nowhere to be found” during campaign season.
Kevin McCarthy says Democrats could select the next speaker if Republicans 'play games' on the House floor
"We will only be successful if we work together, or we'll lose individually," McCarthy said of dissent within the GOP conference.
Democrats move to take power with narrow Pa. House majority
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats who barely won back a majority of seats in the Pennsylvania House in November moved to take control of the chamber Wednesday and replace one of their incumbents who died and two others who won higher office. Shortly after Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton of Philadelphia was quietly sworn in as a state representative on the House floor, she scheduled special elections for Feb. 7 for all three seats. The top Republican leader called it an “illegal and unprecedented power grab” based on a specious claim to the majority. One of those seats had most recently belonged to former Rep. Tony DeLuca of Allegheny County, 85, who was reelected a month after he died of cancer in October. In the other two districts, Allegheny County Democratic Reps. Austin Davis and Summer Lee both resigned from the House Wednesday as they prepared to be sworn in next month as lieutenant governor and to Congress, respectively.
Minnesota’s Klobuchar rises in U.S. Senate Democratic leadership
New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, front right, gets Senate Democratic leaders for the 118th Congress to gather for a selfie following elections on Dec. 8, 2022. Back row, from left, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin and Virginia Sen. Mark Warner. Front row, from left, Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow, New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. (Photo by Jennifer Shutt/States Newsroom)
Kansas Senator announces plans to resign
Kansas Senator Gene Suellentrop, (R-Wichita), has announced his intention to step down from his seat in January.
Ginni Thomas joins conservatives pressing to delay House, Senate GOP elections
Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, is among a group of 59 influential conservative power brokers who signed an open letter pressing Republican leaders in the House and Senate to delay their internal conference leadership elections. “The Republican Party needs leaders who will confidently and skillfully...
Republican Sen. Josh Hawley Suggests GOP Won’t Treat Herschel Walker Like ‘Full’ Senator If He Wins
Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley spoke out. The post Republican Sen. Josh Hawley Suggests GOP Won’t Treat Herschel Walker Like ‘Full’ Senator If He Wins appeared first on NewsOne.
Defiant Mitch McConnell declares 'I'm not going anywhere' as he is re-elected Republican Senate leader after challenge with Rick Scott and despite criticism over underwhelming GOP midterms
Senator Mitch McConnell fended off a challenge from Florida Sen. Rick Scott to hold on to his position as GOP leader on Wednesday. 'I'm not going anywhere,' McConnell told reporters when asked if he would step aside after he surpasses late Sen. Mike Mansfield, D-Mont., for longest-serving party leader in history in 2023.
Dems Sue To Stop New Vote Count Of House Seat Flipped in Their Favor During Recount
CONCORD – Two Manchester Democrats are going to court to stop Secretary of State David Scanlan from further examining the ballots following the recount of a Manchester House of Representatives race that flipped one seat from red to blue. They argue there is only one recount allowed and Scanlan...
5 Republicans publicly oppose McCarthy's speakership bid, putting ascension to leadership role in jeopardy
The opposition of five House Republicans to Kevin McCarthy's speakership has raised questions as to whether the Californian can win the position outright in January.
Florida Sen. Rick Scott says Republicans should 'stop compromising' with Democrats, arguing that Senate GOP leaders 'routinely cave in' to Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer
"I ran for leader because Republican leaders in the Senate routinely cave in and allow Schumer and Biden to win," Scott said during a Nevada speech.
How faith leaders reacted to Senate passage of same-sex marriage protections
Faith groups and religious freedom organizations had mixed reactions to the Respect for Marriage Act.
WATCH: Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt gives farewell speech on U.S. Senate floor
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KY3) - Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt gave his farewell address on the floor of the U.S. Senate on Wednesday. The two-term senator thanked his colleagues. Several of them thanked him in speeches too. Senator-Elect Eric Schmitt will take office in January. To report a correction or typo,...
Missouri man sentenced in Capitol riot case said Trump, others to blame for his actions
Federal prosecutors say the Independence man was part of a mob that terrorized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s staff during the Capitol insurrection.
How Kyrsten Sinema’s decision to leave the Democratic Party will change the Senate
Christian Paz is a senior politics reporter at Vox, where he covers the Democratic Party. He joined Vox in 2022 after reporting on national and international politics for the Atlantic’s politics, global, and ideas teams, including the role of Latino voters in the 2020 election. Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema...
Democrats take 102-101 majority in Pennsylvania House; GOP chooses Senate leaders
(The Center Square) – The Democratic Party has the majority by one seat in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives next session, its first time prevailing in a dozen years. The race in the 151st House District in Montgomery County pitted incumbent Republican Todd Stephens against Democrat Melissa Cerrato in an extremely close race; Stephens conceded defeat Thursday evening. Democrats also claimed a win by gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro. The Senate...
Voices: Raphael Warnock’s victory means Democrats can drastically reshape the courts
Democrats clinched the final seat that they needed on Tuesday night when Senator Raphael Warnock beat back Republican nominee Herschel Walker. After two years, the 50-50 split in the Senate is finally done since Democrats defended every Senate seat and John Fetterman flipped Pennsylvania’s open seat.On the surface, that might seem like a pyrrhic victory for Democrats given that they lost control of the House of Representatives last month. Furthermore, gaining only one seat is not enough to cancel out conservative Democratic Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona to eliminate the filibuster.Those two factors mean...
Majority of Democratic voters say Biden shouldn’t run for reelection: survey
A majority of Democratic voters do not want President Biden to seek a second term, according to a new survey. The CNBC All-America Economic Survey found that 57 percent of Democrats do not want Biden to run for reelection. That sentiment was shared among 70 percent of all Americans surveyed, with 66 percent of independents…
1 member of the Kan. delegation voted to protect same-sex marriage
WASHINGTON —Kansas 3rd District Representative Sharice Davids on Thursday applauded bipartisan passage of legislation she help introduce to enshrine marriage equality in federal law. The Respect for Marriage Act passed in the House 258-169 with almost 40 Republican votes. It also protects interracial unions by requiring states to recognize...
Schumer reelected as Senate majority leader
Sen. Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) was reelected Thursday morning to serve another term as Senate majority leader, capping a successful two years for the veteran lawmaker, who was just reelected to a fifth Senate term. Senate Democrats also reelected the rest of Schumer’s leadership team, giving Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) another term as Senate Democratic…
