The Loudoun County School Board voted Thursday night to appoint Chief of Staff Dan Smith as interim superintendent during a 15-minute meeting with no public discussion. After the meeting, Chair Jeff Morse (Dulles) spoke publicly about Tuesday night’s firing of Superintendent Scott Ziegler for the first time, saying “I think the board was misled.” Morse said he felt like the Board didn’t have all the necessary information it needed about the sexual assault case to manage the division.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO