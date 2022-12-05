Read full article on original website
Sheriff, Commonwealth’s Attorney Targeted in Grand Jury Aftermath
While the actions of the School Board have been the focus of community concern following the release of the special grand jury report on the sexual assault scandal, two other elected officials are under fire from critics. The jury’s report was critical of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the...
‘I Think The Board Was Misled’: Morse Speaks Out After Loudoun Superintendent Firing
The Loudoun County School Board voted Thursday night to appoint Chief of Staff Dan Smith as interim superintendent during a 15-minute meeting with no public discussion. After the meeting, Chair Jeff Morse (Dulles) spoke publicly about Tuesday night’s firing of Superintendent Scott Ziegler for the first time, saying “I think the board was misled.” Morse said he felt like the Board didn’t have all the necessary information it needed about the sexual assault case to manage the division.
Randall Aide Launches Board Campaign, Setting Up Dem Primary
Laura TeKrony, a longtime aide to County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large), is campaigning to represent the new Little River District on the Board of Supervisors, setting up a primary contest with former Loudoun County Democratic Committee Chair Lissa Savaglio. “I am running for Little River Supervisor because our...
Letter: Ronald M Hawes, Lovettsville
How is it that Ziegler can be fired (immediately) (without cause) and be paid his full salary, plus raise $ 28,000.00 (given after incident occurred) with annual vehicle allowances, health benefits, and retirement benefits. A resident was arrested for standing up for his right to know what happened to his...
Leesburg Police Officers Provide Kids' Shopping Spree
There was a heavy law enforcement presence at the Leesburg Target store Thursday night as members of the town Police Department took nearly 20 kids on a holiday shopping spree. It was part of the annual “Shop With a Cop” program organized by the town officers and supported by dozens...
AWS Think Big Space Opens at J.L. Simpson Middle School
Amazon Web Services newest Think Big Space in Virginia opened Thursday at J.L. Simpson Middle School in Leesburg. The AWS Think Big Space is an educational lab for students at the school and throughout the county that builds on the division’s existing computer science programming that was first integrated in 2017.
Loudoun Toys for Tots Returns to Form at CyrrusOne
The massive undertaking to make sure every child who celebrates has a gift waiting under the Christmas tree returned to its pre-pandemic form this year, with firefighters and volunteers unloading and sorting truckloads of donations in space donate by data center operator CyrrusOne. On Friday, volunteers for Toys for Tots...
Town Holiday Celebrations Continue
Last weekend featured a host of tree lightings and other holiday season kickoffs but the festivities continue around Loudoun this weekend. Leesburg: Crowds will return to downtown Leesburg this weekend when the Tally Ho Theater hosts three-sold out concerts by the all-star Jingle Jam Band, and crowds will line King Street for Saturday night’s holiday parade, starting at 6 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, shoppers will flock to the Ida Lee Park Recreation Center for the annual Holiday Fine Arts and Crafts Show. For details, go to leesburgva.gov/holidaysinleesburg.
