US soccer journalist Grant Wahl collapsed and died during Argentina-Netherlands game at FIFA World Cup Qatar, brother says
In an emotional video, his brother Eric Wahl said that Grant Wahl wore a rainbow T-shirt in support of LGBTQ rights to a World Cup game in Qatar.
Neymar's Extra Time Goal Gives Brazil Breakthrough, Ties Pelé Record
After more than 100 minutes of narrow misses and blocked shots, Brazil finally found the back of the net in stoppage time of the first extra time period. It was Neymar -- of course -- who delivered the artistic goal for the South American nation. Teammate Lucas Paquetá snuck the...
Croatia Beats Brazil in Penalty Kicks to Continue World Cup Run
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Croatia officially owns the penalty shootout. Its most recent shootout victory -- beating Brazil 4-2 -- has landed its a spot in the World Cup semifinals. It took more...
Aurelien Tchouameni's Long-distance Strike Gives France Lead vs. England
In the 17th minute of the France-England quarterfinal matchup in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Saturday, Aurelien Tchouameni gave Les Bleus the early lead with a stunning long-distance strike. The goal came after England lost possession in its attacking third, and France got the ball out wide on the...
Argentine Fans in Lusail Stadium Celebrate Brazil's World Cup Loss
While one set of fans drown in tears, another is swimming in them. Following Brazil's stunning loss to Croatia in the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday, Argentine fans awaiting the start time of their next fixture were full of jubilation upon hearing the news of their South American rivals.
Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Down in Tears After World Cup Elimination
Cristiano Ronaldo had high hopes for what was likely the last World Cup of his illustrious career. The 37-year-old Portuguese star was left in tears after the quarterfinal's final whistle as the Seleção did not have enough in the tank to take down a motivated Morocco, who is having a historical run.
Cristiano Ronaldo Booed by Moroccan Fans After Subbing in
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Moroccan fans in the stands were quick to react to Cristiano Ronaldo's quarterfinal entrance to the Portugal-Morocco quarterfinal match with boos. The 37-year-old Portuguese star did not start the...
How and Why the Penalty Shootout is Used to Break Ties in Soccer
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. There is no bigger adrenaline rush during the World Cup than when a game ends with a penalty shootout. The 2022 World Cup has seen many of these nerve-wracking...
World Cup Semifinals Bracket, Schedule, Teams
It is almost time for the semifinal matches of the 2022 World Cup and the stakes are higher than ever. Fans around the world were stunned to witness Neymar & Co. go down on Friday as Brazil fell to Croatia in penalty picks to advance to the semifinals. In the...
Leandro Paredes Kick Brings Dutch Players Off the Bench
Leandro Paredes meet Virgil van Dijk. The 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal match between Argentina and Netherlands got trippy when the Argentinan midfielder tripped Dutch defender Nathan Aké sprinting down the sideline in the closing seconds before stoppage time. The already chippy quarterfinal match reached a flashpoint when Paredes...
How Argentina, Croatia Reached 2022 World Cup Semifinals
After two wildly entertaining quarterfinal matches -- both of which went to a penalty shootout -- Argentina and Croatia will meet in the 2022 World Cup semifinals. Led by Lionel Messi and Luka Modrić, these two squads are familiar with success on the big stage. Argentina lost in the 2014 World Cup Final, while Croatia was the runner-up in 2018.
Who Is Viktor Bout, the Notorious Arms Dealer Swapped for Brittney Griner?
A Russian arms dealer labeled the “Merchant of Death” was released from a U.S. prison Thursday in exchange for WNBA star Brittney Griner. Viktor Bout, 55, had served 11 years of his 25-year prison sentence after being convicted in 2011 on terrorism charges for selling arms to Colombian rebels, which prosecutors said were intended to kill Americans.
What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Dec. 10
Thousands of fans flooded Qatar on Friday to witness the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals and the two fixtures were exciting, to say the least. The day started with Brazil and Croatia, which ended in a major upset for the 2022 favorites. The two teams were head-to-head at 0-0 up until the end of regulation, sending them into two 15-minute periods of extra time.
