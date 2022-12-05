INDIANAPOLIS -- The Pacers say that knew what was coming. They were aware, they said, that when an NBA team decides to give a day off to all of its star players, that means that even though it will field a less skilled lineup, it will also have a more desperate one. They knew, they said, that with the Nets deciding to hold out eight players including their top seven scorers, the players who did take...

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 33 MINUTES AGO