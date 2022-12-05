Read full article on original website
Chris Paul, Suns called out by Kendrick Perkins over Zion Williamson scuffle
The New Orleans Pelicans’ 128-117 win over the Phoenix Suns on Friday night was smeared by a late-game altercation between the two teams. This was after the always-entertaining Zion Williamson decided to go for a last-second dunk with the game already won. Chris Paul and Co. clearly did not...
Deandre Ayton’s surprising reaction to Zion Williamson’s disrespectful 360 dunk
Zion Williamson's 360 last second dunk in the New Orleans Pelicans 128-117 victory over the Phoenix Suns drew backlash from players. Notably, Phoenix's Cam Payne called out Williamson. But Deandre Ayton offered a surprising reaction to the incident. "I turned my back and I walked off (the court)," Ayton said in reference to the benches […]
Kyle Kuzma trade offer Suns must make that Wizards can’t turn down
In we're being real here, the Washington Wizards entered this season with little to no expectations. The Eastern Conference is too stacked for Washington to legitimately compete for a top-six or even a top-eight spot, but they were off to an incredible start at 10-7. Kristaps Porzingis, Bradley Beal, and Kyle Kuzma have all been […]
James Wiseman gets shocking update after return to Warriors lineup
The Golden State Warriors had just recalled James Wiseman from the G League for their quick, one game road trip against the Utah Jazz, and they've already sent him back down to Santa Cruz as per Kendra Andrews of ESPN. The Warriors have reassigned James Wiseman, Ryan Rollins and Patrick Baldwin Jr. to the G […]
Nets stun Pacers down eight players for 10th win in 13 games
The Brooklyn Nets ruffled feathers around the NBA world when they announced they would rest their top eight rotation players Saturday against the Indiana Pacers. Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, Nic Claxton, Joe Harris, Royce O'Neale, Seth Curry, and T.J. Warren all sat with Brooklyn on the back end of a back-to-back. Many viewed […]
RUMOR: Kristaps Porzingis expected to remain with Wizards beyond this season
In spite of the fact that the Washington Wizards are currently 12th in the East with an 11-16 record, it's hard to deny that there has been a lot of excitement surrounding the emergence of their new Big 3 in Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis, and Kyle Kuzma. However, with how things are going with the […]
Warriors Trouble Tatum, Celtics Once Again in Finals Rematch
Stephen Curry torched Boston’s drop coverage, and Jayson Tatum struggled yet again against Golden State.
Celtics’ Robert Williams reacts to viral photo of Brad Stevens hilariously flexing his goods
Brad Steven has had a few ups and down in his first year as the Boston Celtics' president of basketball operations. Throughout his tenure, he's had to make some tough decisions, with perhaps none more significant than sanctioning head coach Ime Udoka with a one-year suspension for having an affair with a female Celtics staffer. […]
Stephen Curry, Warriors slap Jayson Tatum, Celtics with harsh reality check
Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are scared of Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. That much is clear after the Dubs obliterated the league's best team this 2022-23 season on Saturday. With Golden State struggling this campaign and Boston rolling, expectations were high that the Celtics were going to show the Warriors that […]
Steve Kerr sounds off on Warriors’ X-factor in impressive win over Celtics
Jonathan Kuminga’s rapid growth continued on Saturday when his team needed him most. Facing Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the league-leading Boston Celtics in an NBA Finals rematch without Andrew Wiggins, the Golden State Warriors asked more of Kuminga than at any other point this season. He answered the challenge with another stellar individual performance, starring in his role on both sides of the ball while flashing the isolation scoring chops that portend future stardom.
'We got punched in the mouth': Pacers waste opportunity against Nets
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Pacers say that knew what was coming. They were aware, they said, that when an NBA team decides to give a day off to all of its star players, that means that even though it will field a less skilled lineup, it will also have a more desperate one. They knew, they said, that with the Nets deciding to hold out eight players including their top seven scorers, the players who did take...
NBA Twitter mocks Celtics star Jayson Tatum over latest struggle vs. Warriors
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is on the receiving end of several criticisms after his rather uncharacteristic performance on Saturday in the rematch of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors. Tatum was largely predicted to have a big game, especially with Andrew Wiggins missing from the Warriors. However, the leading MVP candidate failed […]
3 reactions from Warriors’ statement win over Celtics
The Golden State Warriors earned their best win of the season on Saturday, beating the league-leading Boston Celtics 123-107 in a highly anticipated rematch of the NBA Finals. Here are three key reactions to the defending champions' stellar performance at Chase Center. Klay Thompson, meeting the moment Thompson's 24 first-half points and game-high 34 were […]
‘He wants out’: Kyle Kuzma’s Wizards future at risk with Lakers, Knicks, Suns all linked to potential trade
Right now, there’s a lot of buzz surrounding Kyle Kuzma and his future with the Washington Wizards. With the 27-year-old potentially a flight risk for the Wizards this summer (he has a player option for next year), a handful of teams have already been linked to a potential trade for the 6-foot-9 forward.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo goes viral with latest ladder photo
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo practiced his free throws on an opponent’s home court once again, but fortunately this time, no ladder was hurt. While a ladder was spotted, both sides were quite patient compared to the previous incident. On Friday after the Bucks’ narrow 106-105 win over the...
NBA Odds: Celtics vs. Warriors prediction, odds and pick – 12/10/2022
The Golden State Warriors host the Boston Celtics for a 2022 NBA Finals rematch! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Warriors prediction and pick. The Boston Celtics have wanted this matchup since June. The Warriors took down the Celtics in six games to win their fourth title of the Steph Curry era. Fast forward to December, the Celtics own the top record in the NBA at (21-5) and have yet to lose to a Western Conference opponent. Boston comes in as favorites on the road as they have been dominant in every game this season.
Warriors star Draymond Green adds more fuel to GOAT talk with truth bomb ahead of Finals rematch vs. Celtics
A lot was riding on Saturday’s matchup between the defending champs Golden State Warriors and who many consider being one of the biggest threats to their title defense this season in the Boston Celtics. Draymond Green was well aware of what was at stake in this regular-season matchup, so he thought it would be a perfect opportunity to drop some sage advice for the next generation of basketball hopefuls.
Caleb Williams’ regretful message to losing Heisman candidates after winning trophy
USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams just snagged the greatest individual plum that college football has to offer after being named the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner. But the 20-year-old admittedly has bittersweet feelings over the honor. During his acceptance speech for the said award, Caleb Williams expressed his regret that despite...
Devin Booker’s status for Sunday vs. Pelicans, revealed
The Phoenix Suns have a rematch with the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday after dropping Friday’s game against them. This time, they’ll most likely be without star guard Devin Booker as per Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic. Following Friday’s loss, Suns head coach Monty Williams revealed that...
VIDEO: Warriors share emotional Bill Russell tribute ahead of massive clash vs. Jayson Tatum, Celtics
The Golden State Warriors face the Boston Celtics in a highly anticipated showdown on Saturday. However, they are making sure fans won't forget that the day is not just about the two teams but about Bill Russell as well. Golden State has already revealed its plan to honor the legendary Russell during the game by […]
