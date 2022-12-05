ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, DE

WMDT.com

Santa’s drive-thru workshop a success

SALISBURY, Md. – Santa’s Drive-Thru Workshop was held in Downtown Salisbury Thursday evening. It was right outside our station on Main Street, and reporter Rob Flaks and nightside producer Stefan Funkhouser were there handing out candy and wishing everyone a Merry Christmas. We want to hear your good...
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Santa visits Choices Academy

WICOMICO CO., Md. – Students at Choices Academy in Wicomico County and the Birth to Five Playgroup had a visit from Santa and celebrated with some festive activities. Looks like the little ones enjoyed seeing Old St. Nick and hopefully get everything they asked for on their wishlist this year.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Salisbury Business Adds Lights as Safety Measure for Patrons and Employees

SALISBURY, Md. - Market Street Inn owner Rob Mulford has installed new lights outside the restaurant to keep patrons and employees safe. "Things are different. It's happening in our backyard now," said Rob Mulford. "It's come to a small town, what's happening across America. Thing are different. It's happened in their backyard. At the end of it people are fearful. People are worried. People that were schedule to come here don't want to come here or downtown."
SALISBURY, MD
delawarepublic.org

BVSPCA flies in out-of-state shelter pets for mega adoption weekend

Over 1000 dogs and cats will be at the Delaware State Fairgrounds in Harrington looking for a forever home this weekend at the Brandywine Valley SPCA’s second and final mega adoption event of the year. It’s the first time since the pandemic it’s at a single venue, and the BVSPCA expects all of the pets to find homes.
HARRINGTON, DE
WBOC

Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-Thru Mobile Pantries in December

NEWARK, Del. – In advance of the holidays, the Food Bank of Delaware will hold three large drive-thru mobile pantries next week. The first one is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 12 starting at 10 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
DELAWARE STATE
Inside Nova

For sale: Private island on Maryland's Eastern Shore

There’s a private island for sale in Berlin, Maryland – and you don’t even need a boat to get there. Connected by its own bridge in the Eastern Shore’s Saint Martins by the Bay community, the 4-acre island features a 4,000-square-foot house and panoramic water views. The list price is $1.75 million. Take a look.
BERLIN, MD
WGMD Radio

Family Pet Dies in Georgetown House Fire Wednesday Morning

A fire on Wilson Hill Road Wednesday morning has been ruled accidental by State Fire Marshal investigators. The call came out just before 9am and Georgetown firefighters arriving at the scene found a chimney fire with extension to the home. Crews from Millsboro, Bridgeville, Ellendale and Milton along with County paramedics were on the scene.
GEORGETOWN, DE
WMDT.com

Insider Interview: WDEL Sports Director Sean Greene

SALISBURY, Md. – On the eve of the state championship games at the University of Delaware we spoke with WDEL Sports Director Sean Greene. How good is this Smyrna team, can Dover hang around with the Eagles. Will Laurel dominate their final game in Class 1A.
NEWARK, DE
Cape Gazette

Demo of former Grotto Pizza corporate office has begun

The demolition of the former Grotto Pizza corporate headquarters on southbound Route 1 has begun. A crew began with the loading dock area facing the south side of the building. Grotto Pizza announced in late October that it would be demolishing the one-story, concrete-block constructed building to make way for...
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

Dreamfest 2023 coming to Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Some good news for Ocean City, the first ever Dream Fest is coming for Martin Luther King Jr. weekend. It will take place at the Ocean City Performing Arts Center. It’s a 3-day music festival for you to get your groove on and celebrate dr. King’s accomplishments. Special guests include Claudette King, Thomas McClary’s Commodores Experience, and The Spinners.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Gold Alert issued by DSP for missing Lewes woman

LEWES, Del. – UPDATE: Alyssa Speese was located on 12/7/22 and Delaware State Police have lifted the alert. Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for a missing 26-year-old Lewes woman. We’re told Alyssa Speese was last seen earlier in the day on Wednesday in the Millsboro area....
LEWES, DE
WBOC

Two Teens Injured in Rehoboth Beach Motorcycle Crash

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Delaware State Police say two teens were injured early Friday morning after a suspected drunk driver struck the motorcycle they were riding with an SUV. The accident occurred at around 12:39 a.m. on Coastal Highway at Church Street, which is right where the Fulton Bank is located. Police said that at that time, a Honda CBR 1000RR motorcycle was traveling northbound on Coastal Highway at a high rate of speed in the right lane. Troopers said that at the same time, a Nissan Rogue was stopped at the stop sign in the southbound lane of Coastal Highway and Church Street, waiting to turn left onto Church Street. The driver of the Rogue failed to see the motorcycle and began turning left, according to police. Troopers said that as a result, the Rogue struck the left side of the motorcycle, leading to the motorcycle operator and passenger being ejected and injured.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

119 dogs flown to Georgetown ahead of BVSPCA Mega Adoption Event

GEORGETOWN, Del. – 119 dogs landed at Coastal Airport in Georgetown Wednesday, ahead of the Brandywine Valley SPCA’s (BVSPCA) Mega Adoption Event. “It literally is over 1,000 terrific, adoptable animals looking for a home. We’re fortunate that we see thousands of people come out, looking to give these animals homes. It’s really heartwarming,” said BVSPCA’s Linda Torelli.
GEORGETOWN, DE
WMDT.com

North Dorchester Middle students win bikes

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Two students from North Dorchester Middle School won brand new bikes for their excellent effort in citizenship, attendance, behavior, and academics. Congrats to 6th grader Alexandria Willoughby and 7th grader Jacob Sheeler, and a shoutout to the Hurlock Lions Club for providing the bikes. We want...
HURLOCK, MD
WMDT.com

Beach renourishment funding awarded to start first state beach makeover

DELAWARE – Coastal Delaware is getting a makeover. This after the first state legislators, Governor John Carney, U.S. Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons, and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester announced funding was awarded to fix up some of the beach towns. Officials say that the first state is the lowest-lying state in the country, making the coast very vulnerable to the effects of climate change.
DELAWARE STATE

