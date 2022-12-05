FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has seen some of its own players enter the transfer portal, but they also have extended offers to recruits from other schools as well. At this time, there’s at least 13 known offers out to recruits in the transfer portal. Of the 13, Arkansas has picked up a commitment from Florida offensive guard Joshua Braun, 6-6, 335. The Razorbacks will also play host to at least three more transfer targets this weekend for official visits.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO