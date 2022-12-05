Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
WATCH: Eric Musselman, Ricky Council IV and Jordan Walsh recap win over Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. – Arkansas closed the first half with a 12-4 run, opened the second half with an 11-2 spurt and never looked back in an 88-78 win over Oklahoma Saturday afternoon in the second annual Crimson and Cardinal Classic, played at the BOK Center. The #9/8 Razorbacks improve...
No. 9 Arkansas out-shoots, out-hustles Oklahoma in 88-78 revenge win in Tulsa
For the ninth time in their first 10 games of the season, the 9th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks had to make do without one of their star players. And once again, the Hoop Hogs were up to the task while also exacting a measure of revenge as they out-shot and out-worked unranked Oklahoma, 88-78, on Saturday at the BOK Center in Tulsa, avenging last season’s 22-point loss against the Sooners at the same neutral-site venue.
Gymbacks Ranked 15th in WCGA Preseason Poll
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Arkansas gymnastics has been tabbed one of the the top 15 programs in the country again this season, as the team received a No. 15 ranking in the Women’s College Gymnastics Association coaches poll on Friday. The ranking continues a 17-year streak in which...
Arkansas adds Jacolby Criswell
FAYETTEVILLE — Former Morrilton and North Carolina quarterback Jacolby Criswell has committed to Arkansas. Criswell, 6-1, 205, committed to the Hogs while on his official visit to Arkansas this weekend. He announced his decision on Twitter. “Excited to be playing in my home state next season. Ready to get...
Three Hogs named to All-SEC Freshman Team
FAYETTEVILLE — Linebacker Chris “Pooh” Paul, cornerback Quincey McAdoo and long snapper Eli Stein have been named to the Freshman All-SEC Team. Paul is a redshirt freshman while McAdoo and Stein are true freshmen. Paul becomes the first Arkansas linebacker named to this team since De’Jon Harris in 2016. Paul finished the regular season with 50 tackles, 31 solo, eight for loss, four sacks, two quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and a recovered one.
Updated look at Arkansas’ transfer portal recruiting
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has seen some of its own players enter the transfer portal, but they also have extended offers to recruits from other schools as well. At this time, there’s at least 13 known offers out to recruits in the transfer portal. Of the 13, Arkansas has picked up a commitment from Florida offensive guard Joshua Braun, 6-6, 335. The Razorbacks will also play host to at least three more transfer targets this weekend for official visits.
Arkansas FB Notebook: Coaching news, another to portal
FAYETTEVILLE — With Barry Odom going to UNLV that leaves Sam Pittman looking for a new defensive coordinator. It appears Pittman is taking a long, hard look at the University of Georgia again. Sources indicate that Tray Scott, who is the defensive line coach for the Bulldogs, is under heavy consideration to replace Odom.
WATCH: Eric Musselman and Anthony Black preview matchup with Oklahoma and more
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The No. 9 Arkansas men’s basketball team hits the road on Saturday to Tulsa to take on the Oklahoma Sooners in the Crimson and Cardinal Classic. Hear what head coach Eric Musselman and freshman Anthony Black had to say about the matchup here:. The...
Good Day NWA Shoutouts: Students of the month
We know you are doing amazing things in the community by winning awards. Creating programs to make our community better and more. That’s why we want to give you a shoutout. These are today’s good day shoutouts. Our first shoutout is going to a few local students who...
Elvis Moya guest co-hosts Good Day NWA
Elvis Moya serves as the Associate Athletics Director – Community Outreach and Fan Engagement at the University of Arkansas. Watch as Elvis joins Good Day NWA as guest co-host and fills us in on how his team plans Hogtown each season plus what’s planned for fans attending the Liberty Bowl.
