ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Win Tickets to See Bret Michaels at Bank of NH Pavilion in Gilford

Bret Michaels will be stopping by the Bank of NH Pavilion in Gilford, New Hampshire, on Saturday, July 22, 2023, and here's your chance to win tickets. According to Spotify, Bret Michaels was originally known as "the front man of Poison, one of rock’s most iconic and enduring bands," selling over 30 million records worldwide. He's also had a successful solo career, as his 2010 album, Custom Built, made it to #1 on Billboard's Hard Rock list. Next year, Bret will embark on his Parti-Gras tour with supporting artists Night Ranger, Jefferson Starship, Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray, and Steve Augeri (formal vocalist for Journey). How cool is that?
GILFORD, NH
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: Erin and her teens Cook up some cocoa bombs

Thursday, December 15th — Tonight, we head into Erin's kitchen where she and her teens cook up some eye-catching treats you can give as a gift, and their puppy makes an appearance too!. Plus, during the COVID shutdown theatrical performances were forced to get creative in order to allow...
DERRY, NH
97.5 WOKQ

People Are Jazzed That The Office Lounge is Opening a Dover, New Hampshire, Location

When I heard "The Office Lounge", I thought to myself, "is this a 'The Office'-themed restaurant, as in the hit TV show starring Steve Carell?" If you are expecting to see Michael Scott quotes all over the walls and Dunder Mifflin-esque decor, you are barking up the wrong tree. However, people absolutely love this upscale neighborhood restaurant and bar in Rye, New Hampshire.
DOVER, NH
CBS Boston

3 New England restaurants make "Top 100" list

BOSTON - Two restaurants in Boston and one in Maine have landed on a year-end list of the best restaurants in the country.OpenTable released its ranking of the "Top 100 Restaurants for 2022" based on millions of reviews from diners. The restaurant reservation service says customers had "a new vigor for dining out" this year.Both Boston selections are Back Bay neighbors and owned by the same parent company - one specializing in seafood and the other a steakhouse. Atlantic Fish Co., founded in 1978, has 4-and-a-half stars based on more than 10,000 reviews on the OpenTable website."The food was delicious....
BOSTON, MA
pethelpful.com

Boston Rescue Shares Sad Video of All Their Dogs Who Didn't Get Adopted

Going home to a forever family can be oh-so-special for a dog, but the same can't be said for the rest of the pups who are still waiting at the shelter. That's why Boston-based Last Hope K9 Rescue is posting clips of every dog who didn't get adopted. It seems like a sad concept on the surface, but we'd like to think that sharing their faces on TikTok gives them even more chances to catch someone's eye.
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Ski season arrives at three New Hampshire resorts

BENNINGTON, N.H. — With the official start of winter just over a week away, three ski areas in New Hampshire opened for the season on Saturday. Ski managers at Crotched Mountain Resort in Bennington had hoped to open earlier, but opening day had to wait until Saturday, after a lack of snow delayed the start. However, thanks to the resort’s snowmaking machine, skiers and snowboarders alike were able to take to the slopes.
BENNINGTON, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Gotta Collect ’em All: Portsmouth, New Hampshire Police Trading Cards

Portsmouth Police released the fifth edition of their office trading cards, complete with a "mystery officer" whose card could win you a VIP prize package. Most officers have a card which can be had by asking for the card. The front of the card features the officer's picture with a message and biography on the back. This year's collection includes 28 new photos and cards for new members of the department.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
97.5 WOKQ

An Open Letter to the Jerks Who Berated Two Women at the Mall at Fox Run in Newington, New Hampshire

This story is crazy, upsetting, and a lesson to all (including myself). I debated telling this story, as it is pretty vulgar, but I think it is important. I want this story to reach the six teenagers who were all at fault. I want this story to reach the two women employees who were rudely berated. And I want to be able to look back at this story as a reminder to myself and those in my shoes in the future.
NEWINGTON, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Creepy Holiday Statue Dubbed ‘Demented Santa’ by Manchester, NH, Locals

Every now and then this writer has a moment where she thinks she's seen it all, before something else inevitably comes along to top things. Enter this nightmare-inducing Santa statue, which lurks on the corner of Harrison & Elm in Manchester, New Hampshire. The 12-foot-tall statue stands outside Fresh Balsam Fur's Christmas Tree's and Wreaths, according to the New Hampshire Union Leader. Imagine shopping for the family Christmas tree, all while Kris Kringle towers over you with unflinching eyes that watch your every move.
MANCHESTER, NH
Daily Free Press

Boston scores bid to co-host 2026 FIFA World Cup

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is currently being battled out in Qatar, drawing global audiences of captive fans from oceans away. But in four short years, the World Cup will be landing right on Boston’s doorstep. The city will serve as one of 16 host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026, jointly hosted by Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Monday, December 12: Sweets of the Season

NEEDHAM, Mass. — We stop by family-owned shops Hilliard’s in North Easton where Shayna Seymour spins up homemade candy canes, and Winfrey’s on the North Shore where fudge is the main event. At other sweet stops we dig into gooey cinnamon rolls, ghost pepper caramels, peppermint bark (both Christmas and Hanukkah varieties) and get in on the “cocoa bomb” craze. And for a break from the sweet routine we sample specialty roasted nuts at Cacao in Newton.
NEWTON, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Dover, NH
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
994K+
Views
ABOUT

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://shark1053.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy