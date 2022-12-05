Read full article on original website
Related
610KONA
Meet Lucias, The WRPD ‘Police Dog’ who Captures Other Dogs
West Richland has a 'police' dog, who catches....other dogs. During their recent Coffee with a Cop series, Lucias featured. West Richland has had a police dog of a different kind for a number of years. WRPD is known for its efforts in helping animal control in our region, their Facebook page contains a lot of 'apprehensions' of lost dogs, and they help them get home.
610KONA
See Shocking Aerial 30 Car Pileup Pictures on I-90 Washington
I-90 is still closed after a 30-car pileup near Ellensburg around milepost 115. Police have released multiple pictures from the scene that are shocking. (#UPDATE I-90 is now reported back open 4:45 pm) What New Information was Released About the I-90 30-car Pileup?. I-90 is still closed and is estimated...
610KONA
WA State ‘Spied’ On Gun Shops in Counties, Including Benton
Wednesday, December 7th, the Washington State Attorney General's office announced the filing of a lawsuit against a Federal Way gunshop owner. Lawsuit filed over allegations store sold high-capacity ammo magazines. Ferguson had previously requested elected officials introduce legislation banning the sale of ammo magazines that hold more than ten rounds....
610KONA
BFHD, Hospitals Warn of Long ER Wait Times Due to “Tripledemic”
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Benton Franklin Health District, along with representatives from Kadlec, Lourdes and Trios held a press conference today warning of long wait times in the Emergency Room as the so-called "Tripledemic" continues to unfold. The Tripledemic, as it's called, consists of the combination of RSV, Covid-19 and the flu hitting all at once, driving up the volume by which health care providers are seeing patients. Doctors from all three hospitals met today with reporters to say that if you come to the Emergency Room, no matter the hospital, you will run into longer than expected wait times. All three urged patience.
610KONA
2nd Annual Pit Bull Pen Rescue Pup Crawl on Saturday in Richland
The 2nd Annual Holiday Pup Crawl is going on this Saturday, and it's for a great cause. The Pit Bull Pen is a rescue in Benton City that helps to save dogs at risk. The annual Holiday Pup Crawl takes place from 4 pm to 8:30 pm. Everyone is encouraged to cruise around Henderson Loop in Richland. Various locations will feature wine, spirits, and a silent auction.
610KONA
Freezing Fog Causes 30 Car Crash, Closes I-90 in Washington
I-90 is currently closed after a huge 30-car pileup this Wednesday morning near Ellensburg. Details are still coming in but this is what we know. Where Did the 30-Car Pileup Happen on December 7, 2022. The Washington State Patrol reported trying to close I-90 after responding to a 30-car crash...
610KONA
Winter Storm Watch Issued to North Central Washington
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for North Central Washington starting Friday night. South winds are expected to bring moisture into the area late Friday night and will persist through Sunday morning. The North Central region is expected to receive over half a foot of snow,...
Comments / 0