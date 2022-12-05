ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Pet Stories - Milky Way

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - She is a two-year-old cat looking for her forever home. If you are looking for a new pet, call or visit the Roanoke Valley SPCA’s website.
Enjoy an easy fried rice recipe

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We head back into the LEAP Kitchen today with Chef Jeff Bland to make an unconventional fried rice recipe you can throw together on a weeknight. Chef Bland uses some ingredients you may already have in your home, and this dish is sure to please!. Enjoy!
MORNIN’ MOTIVATIONS: Re-framing Responsibilities

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -In our daily lives, we have so many things that we have to do. But according to lifestyle blogger Caitlyn Scaggs, we can put a positive spin on them. She says it’s all about re-framing our responsibilities and changing our mindset from “have to” to “get to.”
33 kids go Christmas shopping with a cop in Bedford County

BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple law enforcement agencies came together to spread some holiday cheer. Shop with a Cop was hosted Saturday, December 12th in Bedford County. “They’re giving them something that I couldn’t give them,” said Michelle Tillman. Raising three grandchildren on her own has...
Caroling event hopes to bring community together

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On Thursday night, Star City residents came together to build bridges and strengthen connections. Around 30 people walked from the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge to the Christmas tree on Market Street to sing holiday carols and enjoy a cup of hot chocolate. Canned goods were...
Dickens of a Christmas helps boost traffic for downtown businesses

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Christmas is a time of giving and receiving. And as people continue holiday shopping, downtown businesses are extending their hours for Dickens of a Christmas. For Dickens of a Christmas, some businesses like Serenity Treasures are staying open longer. The owner Dav Oli travels around the...
Missing Roanoke teen found safe

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke teen with autism was found safe on Thursday morning after he was missing for nearly nine hours. Police found the 14-year-old at the Roanoke City Public Library downtown. The librarian recognized him and called the police. The teen did not have a Project Lifesaver...
Roanoke Co. crash closes southbound Franklin Road

ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Franklin Road southbound is closed in the 6900 block near Pine Needle Drive due to a crash with injuries, according to Roanoke Police. The shoulder will be available soon, but the roadway will stay closed for a long period of time. Drivers should avoid the...
Emergency roadwork along I-81S through the early evening

(WDBJ) - Drivers should expect significant delays along I-81S due to emergency roadwork in the area of mile marker 137, according to VDOT. The time has been extended through 5:30 p.m. due to an equipment failure. “Drivers between Roanoke and Christiansburg are encouraged to seek alternate routes such as Route...
Mountain View Humane receives grant for new autoclave

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Mountain View Humane in Christiansburg is on the receiving end of $15,000 to help upgrade some of its equipment. The spay and neuter clinic provides low cost services for pets. The grant is being used to buy a new autoclave, a machine that sterilizes surgical equipment.
WATCH: Dickens of a Christmas Parade

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Friday night is the night for the 50th annual Dickens of a Christmas Parade in downtown Roanoke City!. You can catch it all live right here and everywhere you stream WDBJ7!. The Dickens of a Christmas parade will close several downtown Roanoke streets to normal traffic...
Mobile home catches fire in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A mobile home caught on fire in Roanoke Thursday night, according to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue. Crews say they responded at 7:23 p.m. to the 5100 block of Yellow Mountian Rd, in the Mount Pleasant area, for a reported fire and found fire and smoke coming from the home when they arrived.
Dickens of a Christmas parade downtown road closures, parking information

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Dickens of a Christmas parade will close several downtown Roanoke streets to normal traffic temporarily on Friday. View your parking options here. · Jefferson Street (from Walnut to Elm Ave) will be closed at 5:00 p.m. for the parade lineup. Jefferson Street will be closed to thru traffic from Williamson Road intersection to Walnut (No right turn from Williamson onto Jefferson) at 5:00 p.m. Once the Parade has concluded, Jefferson Street will open.
Franklin Co. crash along 220S cleared

FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A Franklin Co. crash is causing delays and has closed 220S Saturday night, according to VDOT. The crash was near Country Ridge Rd; Rt. 609N/S (Franklin Co.). Check back for updates.
Former Radford Police Captain arrested

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police has charged a former Radford Police Captain with “one felony count of “use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children” in violation of Virginia Code 18.2-374.3. Christopher L. Caldwell, 47, of Pulaski, Va. turned himself in on...
