Monterey County, CA

Salinas police department introduces K9 officer Checo

SALINAS, Calif. — The Salinas Police Department has introduced K9 Checo as an addition to the Violence Suppression Task Force. Checo is a 1.5-year-old Belgium Malinois from Mexico, who is named after Formula One driver Sergio “Checo” Perez. Checo is a certified narcotics detection canine. According to...
SALINAS, CA
Watsonville police arrest burglar caught on camera

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Police in Watsonville arrested of a man stealing tools from a business using a garbage bin on Rodriguez Street, according to the department. According to police, they were able to find Baudel Sanchez, 20, who was hiding in a nearby church parking lot. Officers say that Sanchez denied any involvement at first before eventually confessing to breaking into the business and stealing the tools.
WATSONVILLE, CA
Cal Fire lifts burn permit suspension in Monterey and San Benito counties

SALINAS, Calif. — Effective Dec. 8 at 8 a.m., Cal Fire announced the burn permit suspension in San Benito and Monterey counties will be lifted. According to Cal fire officials, the cancelation of the burn permit will let those who are currently processing burn permits and valid agriculture burn permits can now resume burning on permissible burn days.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
Santa Cruz mayor-elect hospitalized with transient global amnesia

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Santa Cruz mayor-elect Fred Keeley was taken to Dominican Hospital in Santa Cruz after suffering a health emergency Thursday. The city says the 72-year-old was diagnosed with transient global amnesia. According to Cedars-Sinai Health Library, TGA is a sudden, temporary interruption of short-term memory. Unlike...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Santa Cruz County receives California state grant for Coastal Rail Trail

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Santa Cruz County received $115.8 million from the California Transportation Commission to improve 32 miles of recreational bicycle and pedestrian trails. The grant will provide funding through the state's Active Transportation Program. Santa Cruz County will receive 13 percent of the program's funding. According to...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Scotts valley police K-9 receives body armor donation

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. — A Scotts Valley Police Department K-9 officer received a donation of a bullet and stab protective vest. Police said a charitable donation from nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, donated K-9 Xena’s vest. The vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by Keith.” Delivery is expected within eight to 10 weeks.
SCOTTS VALLEY, CA
UC Santa Cruz holds annual robotics competition

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The University of California, Santa Cruz held its annual robotics competition as nine teams battled it out to see who had the top robot. Professors at UCSC say the competition was not about winning but rather the journey and learning process along the way and their future working with robotics.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
SPCA Monterey County is looking for owner of stray horse

SALINAS, Calif. — The SPCA Monterey County is looking for the owner of a stray mare. The horse, a bay mare, was found between Graniterock and Livestock 101. Livestock 101 said the horse is not theirs so the horse was taken to the SPCA Monterey County while they look for her owner.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
Gonzales' first community center needs more funding

GONZALES, Calif. — After a lot of public feedback, the city of Gonzales is planning to build its first community center — but the project is still short $5 million. The over 11,000 square-foot project will be built adjacent to Fairview Middle School and will be comprised of a new county library, community hall, outdoor theatre, fitness center, 'teen innovation center' and a large courtyard with an outdoor gathering space.
GONZALES, CA
Local educator enters Reading Hall of Fame

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — You’ve likely heard of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio or the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York. But what about the Reading Hall of Fame?. A UC Santa Cruz professor is now a member of the Reading Hall...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Volunteers needed for Salinas Children's Shopping Tour

SALINAS, Calif. — The annual Salinas Children's Shopping Tour is happening Dec. 10, and organizers say they need more volunteers. Each year, hundreds of local children are taken shopping for school clothes. Participating children are chosen by their teachers. Those children are paired with a chaperone who is then given a gift card to purchase clothing with the kids.
SALINAS, CA
Central Coast fisherman facing brunt of crab season delays

MOSS LANDING, Calif. — The Department of Fish and Wildlife is extending its delay on crab season due to the humpback whales off the coast, and the risk they get entangled in fishing gear. This will restrict both commercial and recreational crab fishing. "It's going to be really high...
MOSS LANDING, CA
Thousands without power across Central Coast as storm rolls through

SALINAS, Calif. — Thousands of PG&E customers were left without power Saturday afternoon as high winds pushed through the Central Coast. The outage has affected customers in the Santa Cruz Mountains, the Monterey Peninsula and areas along Highway 101 in south Santa Cruz County. More than 4,600 customers affected...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Dog kennels at Salinas animal shelter overcapacity

SALINAS, Calif. — The Hitchcock Road Animal Services shelter is dealing with dog kennels that are overcapacity. According to the shelter, the influx of animals started in May 2022 and has not slowed down since. In particular, the shelter is seeing an increase in abandoned puppies. "We've been quite...
SALINAS, CA
Monterey Bay F.C. re-signs defender to one-year deal

SEASIDE, Calif. — Monterey Bay F.C. has agreed to terms with Hugh Roberts for a new one-year contract with an option to extend for a further year with the team. Roberts’ return secures the fourth and final member of last season’s starting backline heading into the club’s second campaign in the USL Championship.
MONTEREY, CA

