KSBW.com
19-year-old pleads no contest to DUI manslaughter charges in Monterey County
SEASIDE, Calif. — A 19-year-old woman out of Seaside pleaded no contest on Wednesday to charges stemming from a fatal DUI collision. On Sept. 19, 2021, just before 11 a.m., Emely Rivera Vigil was traveling northbound on Highway 1 between Seaside and Marina in a 2020 Ford Fusion with two high school friends.
KSBW.com
Fugitive wanted on drug charges arrested on DUI and gun charges in Marina
MARINA, Calif. — A fugitive wanted in Texas on felony drug charges was arrested Thursday in Marina. He was arrested on DUI charges and was found to be in possession of a loaded and concealed handgun. On Thursday at 4:08 p.m. officers from the Marina Police Department saw a...
KSBW.com
Arson suspected in Santa Cruz storage facility fire causing $125,000 in damages
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — When crews arrived on the scene at Extra Space Storage on 1310 Fair Avenue, they saw smoke coming from the first floor. The Santa Cruz police were on scene and advised the fire department not to enter the building until they completed their criminal investigation.
KSBW.com
Salinas police department introduces K9 officer Checo
SALINAS, Calif. — The Salinas Police Department has introduced K9 Checo as an addition to the Violence Suppression Task Force. Checo is a 1.5-year-old Belgium Malinois from Mexico, who is named after Formula One driver Sergio “Checo” Perez. Checo is a certified narcotics detection canine. According to...
KSBW.com
Watsonville police arrest burglar caught on camera
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Police in Watsonville arrested of a man stealing tools from a business using a garbage bin on Rodriguez Street, according to the department. According to police, they were able to find Baudel Sanchez, 20, who was hiding in a nearby church parking lot. Officers say that Sanchez denied any involvement at first before eventually confessing to breaking into the business and stealing the tools.
KSBW.com
Cal Fire lifts burn permit suspension in Monterey and San Benito counties
SALINAS, Calif. — Effective Dec. 8 at 8 a.m., Cal Fire announced the burn permit suspension in San Benito and Monterey counties will be lifted. According to Cal fire officials, the cancelation of the burn permit will let those who are currently processing burn permits and valid agriculture burn permits can now resume burning on permissible burn days.
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz mayor-elect hospitalized with transient global amnesia
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Santa Cruz mayor-elect Fred Keeley was taken to Dominican Hospital in Santa Cruz after suffering a health emergency Thursday. The city says the 72-year-old was diagnosed with transient global amnesia. According to Cedars-Sinai Health Library, TGA is a sudden, temporary interruption of short-term memory. Unlike...
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz County receives California state grant for Coastal Rail Trail
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Santa Cruz County received $115.8 million from the California Transportation Commission to improve 32 miles of recreational bicycle and pedestrian trails. The grant will provide funding through the state's Active Transportation Program. Santa Cruz County will receive 13 percent of the program's funding. According to...
KSBW.com
Scotts valley police K-9 receives body armor donation
SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. — A Scotts Valley Police Department K-9 officer received a donation of a bullet and stab protective vest. Police said a charitable donation from nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, donated K-9 Xena’s vest. The vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by Keith.” Delivery is expected within eight to 10 weeks.
KSBW.com
Areli Garcia has been missing for two months but her family is not losing hope
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — It has been two months since a Salinas woman, Areli Garcia, 25, went missing. On Sept. 22, her car was found in Big Sur near the Little Sur River. According to Salinas police, the last time she was seen was the morning she went missing.
KSBW.com
UC Santa Cruz holds annual robotics competition
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The University of California, Santa Cruz held its annual robotics competition as nine teams battled it out to see who had the top robot. Professors at UCSC say the competition was not about winning but rather the journey and learning process along the way and their future working with robotics.
KSBW.com
SPCA Monterey County is looking for owner of stray horse
SALINAS, Calif. — The SPCA Monterey County is looking for the owner of a stray mare. The horse, a bay mare, was found between Graniterock and Livestock 101. Livestock 101 said the horse is not theirs so the horse was taken to the SPCA Monterey County while they look for her owner.
KSBW.com
Gonzales' first community center needs more funding
GONZALES, Calif. — After a lot of public feedback, the city of Gonzales is planning to build its first community center — but the project is still short $5 million. The over 11,000 square-foot project will be built adjacent to Fairview Middle School and will be comprised of a new county library, community hall, outdoor theatre, fitness center, 'teen innovation center' and a large courtyard with an outdoor gathering space.
KSBW.com
Local educator enters Reading Hall of Fame
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — You’ve likely heard of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio or the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York. But what about the Reading Hall of Fame?. A UC Santa Cruz professor is now a member of the Reading Hall...
KSBW.com
Volunteers needed for Salinas Children's Shopping Tour
SALINAS, Calif. — The annual Salinas Children's Shopping Tour is happening Dec. 10, and organizers say they need more volunteers. Each year, hundreds of local children are taken shopping for school clothes. Participating children are chosen by their teachers. Those children are paired with a chaperone who is then given a gift card to purchase clothing with the kids.
KSBW.com
Central Coast fisherman facing brunt of crab season delays
MOSS LANDING, Calif. — The Department of Fish and Wildlife is extending its delay on crab season due to the humpback whales off the coast, and the risk they get entangled in fishing gear. This will restrict both commercial and recreational crab fishing. "It's going to be really high...
KSBW.com
Thousands without power across Central Coast as storm rolls through
SALINAS, Calif. — Thousands of PG&E customers were left without power Saturday afternoon as high winds pushed through the Central Coast. The outage has affected customers in the Santa Cruz Mountains, the Monterey Peninsula and areas along Highway 101 in south Santa Cruz County. More than 4,600 customers affected...
KSBW.com
Dog kennels at Salinas animal shelter overcapacity
SALINAS, Calif. — The Hitchcock Road Animal Services shelter is dealing with dog kennels that are overcapacity. According to the shelter, the influx of animals started in May 2022 and has not slowed down since. In particular, the shelter is seeing an increase in abandoned puppies. "We've been quite...
KSBW.com
Monterey Bay F.C. re-signs defender to one-year deal
SEASIDE, Calif. — Monterey Bay F.C. has agreed to terms with Hugh Roberts for a new one-year contract with an option to extend for a further year with the team. Roberts’ return secures the fourth and final member of last season’s starting backline heading into the club’s second campaign in the USL Championship.
KSBW.com
Flash flood watch issued for parts of Monterey County ahead of storm
SALINAS, Calif. — A flash flood watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for areas of Monterey County, starting Saturday. The watch was issued for the Dolan, Colorado and River burn areas for most of Saturday. Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall are possible...
