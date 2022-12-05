ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

FOX 11 and 41

Desert Plateau Luminaria will light path through hundreds of Pasco homes

PASCO, Wash. — The Desert Plateau Neighborhood is hosting its annual Luminaria on December 17, offering miles of decorated homes and light displays for the Tri-Cities to come observe. The tradition has been ongoing since 1985, according to the press release. The luminaria goes from Burden Boulevard and Argent...
PASCO, WA
FOX 11 and 41

I-82 deadly semi rollover causes traffic detour

According to Washington State Patrol, A deadly semi rollover crash on I-82 near mile post 116 just south of Kennewick causes traffic detour. WSP says the west bound lanes are blocked. Washington State Trooper Chris Thorson says overall in Kennewick there have been close to 51 crashes since Friday. He goes on to say that there have been 7 crashes in Yakima, 10 in Grandview and 5 in Walla Walla. If you are planning on traveling in Washington make sure to check wash-dots website for 24/7 road conditions and check tripcheck.com if you are planning on traveling in Oregon.
KENNEWICK, WA
ifiberone.com

NWCC: Vantage Highway Fire was Washington's biggest wildfire in 2022

VANTAGE - Despite Washington's somewhat dormant fire season in 2022, our local region happened to be stricken by the state's largest this year. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, the 30,659-acre Vantage Highway Fire was the state's largest wildfire in 2022. The blaze started Aug. 1 about five miles west of Vantage near I-90 in Kittitas County.
WASHINGTON STATE
KEPR

Dozens of crashes reported across Tri-Cities Friday, Police say slow down

Tri-Cities — All that snow means it's tough to get around here in Tri-Cities, with dozens of crashes and slide-offs seen across the region. In Kennewick alone, there were 56 crashes in the last 24 hours. The Yakima area saw 21, and 29 were reported in Grandview, according to Trooper Thorson with the Washington State Patrol. On Friday morning, Richland Police say a four car accident occurred on George-Washington Way and Jadwin Avenue.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Delivery truck hits semi and catches fire in Pasco

PASCO, Wash.- Franklin County Fire crews responded to a crash near the intersection of Vineyard Lane and highway 395 on December 9 between a semi truck and a delivery truck. The delivery truck reportedly rear-ended the semi and then caught fire. One driver was transported to the hospital with minor...
PASCO, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Mid-Columbia Ballet puts on 47th annual Nutcracker this weekend

RICHLAND, Wash. — A holiday tradition for many in the Tri-Cities region is watching The Nutcracker, performed by the Mid-Columbia Ballet. It’s the 47th performance, and you can count on it being nothing but spectacular this weekend. “We’ve been practicing for over three months,” said Sana Schiffern, who plays Clara. “It’s kind of surreal because you obviously prepare long before...
RICHLAND, WA
Crosscut

Mushroom farmworkers in Yakima Valley rally for union support

Many shoppers pass the mushrooms in the produce aisle without much thought. A group of mushroom pickers from the Yakima Valley sought to change that late last month when they staged a rally outside Metropolitan Market’s Lower Queen Anne location in Seattle. Workers, United Farm Workers labor organizers and...
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Construction underway on new Prosser Memorial Hospital building

With the groundbreaking ceremony out of the way, construction of the new Prosser Memorial Hospital building has started. The new building is expected to be finished by 2024 and will replace the current one, which has been in operation since 1947. A lack of space in the existing building, shared...
PROSSER, WA
ifiberone.com

42-acre industrial development project underway in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE - Virginia-based Third Security LLC has announced the development of a 42-acre industrial development project adjacent to the Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake. The site under development is called the "Moses Lake Commerce Center." Crews recently broke ground on a 108,000 square foot food processing facility,...
MOSES LAKE, WA

