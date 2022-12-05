Read full article on original website
‘Respiratory virus crisis.’ Tri-Cities hospitals full, medicines in short supply
Expect a long wait at hospital emergency departments and urgent care centers.
1 driver killed near Kennewick as icy roads send cars, trucks spinning. Some highways closed
Some Tri-Cities area roads also are closed by crashes or drifting snow.
Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 8, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Frozen pipes and a freight train hampered fighting Tri-Cities yacht club blaze
Clean up efforts started Thursday.
FOX 11 and 41
Desert Plateau Luminaria will light path through hundreds of Pasco homes
PASCO, Wash. — The Desert Plateau Neighborhood is hosting its annual Luminaria on December 17, offering miles of decorated homes and light displays for the Tri-Cities to come observe. The tradition has been ongoing since 1985, according to the press release. The luminaria goes from Burden Boulevard and Argent...
FOX 11 and 41
I-82 deadly semi rollover causes traffic detour
According to Washington State Patrol, A deadly semi rollover crash on I-82 near mile post 116 just south of Kennewick causes traffic detour. WSP says the west bound lanes are blocked. Washington State Trooper Chris Thorson says overall in Kennewick there have been close to 51 crashes since Friday. He goes on to say that there have been 7 crashes in Yakima, 10 in Grandview and 5 in Walla Walla. If you are planning on traveling in Washington make sure to check wash-dots website for 24/7 road conditions and check tripcheck.com if you are planning on traveling in Oregon.
ifiberone.com
NWCC: Vantage Highway Fire was Washington's biggest wildfire in 2022
VANTAGE - Despite Washington's somewhat dormant fire season in 2022, our local region happened to be stricken by the state's largest this year. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, the 30,659-acre Vantage Highway Fire was the state's largest wildfire in 2022. The blaze started Aug. 1 about five miles west of Vantage near I-90 in Kittitas County.
Snow flurries ice Tri-Cities. Schools, city halls closing doors early
Mix of snow and freezing rain coats the streets.
KEPR
Dozens of crashes reported across Tri-Cities Friday, Police say slow down
Tri-Cities — All that snow means it's tough to get around here in Tri-Cities, with dozens of crashes and slide-offs seen across the region. In Kennewick alone, there were 56 crashes in the last 24 hours. The Yakima area saw 21, and 29 were reported in Grandview, according to Trooper Thorson with the Washington State Patrol. On Friday morning, Richland Police say a four car accident occurred on George-Washington Way and Jadwin Avenue.
Events in and around the valley this weekend
REGIONAL – There are plenty of ways to get in the holiday spirit the weekend of December 10 in and around the valley. From Kittitas County all the way down to the blues, there are plenty of ways to get in the holiday spirit or spend time with loved ones this weekend. Here are some of the events. If you...
Slick roads during rush hour lead to dozens of Tri-Cities crashes. What to expect next
Schools, government agencies closed early Thursday and delayed opening Friday.
nbcrightnow.com
Delivery truck hits semi and catches fire in Pasco
PASCO, Wash.- Franklin County Fire crews responded to a crash near the intersection of Vineyard Lane and highway 395 on December 9 between a semi truck and a delivery truck. The delivery truck reportedly rear-ended the semi and then caught fire. One driver was transported to the hospital with minor...
KEPR
An active shooter threat puts three Kennewick schools in critical lockdown on Friday
Kennewick Wash. — What ultimately turned out to be a hoax involving an active shooter, caused three schools in the Southridge neighborhood of Kennewick to go into critical lockdown for around two hours on Friday. Around noon, police received a call claiming there was an active shooter at Southridge...
Oregon port must spend $200 million to treat wastewater after nitrates infiltrate wells
A port along the Columbia River in northeast Oregon will spend up to $200 million during the next four years to better treat and store wastewater used to irrigate farms, under a modified state permit issued last month. The investment by the Port of Morrow comes after the state Department...
Mid-Columbia Ballet puts on 47th annual Nutcracker this weekend
RICHLAND, Wash. — A holiday tradition for many in the Tri-Cities region is watching The Nutcracker, performed by the Mid-Columbia Ballet. It’s the 47th performance, and you can count on it being nothing but spectacular this weekend. “We’ve been practicing for over three months,” said Sana Schiffern, who plays Clara. “It’s kind of surreal because you obviously prepare long before...
Mushroom farmworkers in Yakima Valley rally for union support
Many shoppers pass the mushrooms in the produce aisle without much thought. A group of mushroom pickers from the Yakima Valley sought to change that late last month when they staged a rally outside Metropolitan Market’s Lower Queen Anne location in Seattle. Workers, United Farm Workers labor organizers and...
Yakima Herald Republic
Construction underway on new Prosser Memorial Hospital building
With the groundbreaking ceremony out of the way, construction of the new Prosser Memorial Hospital building has started. The new building is expected to be finished by 2024 and will replace the current one, which has been in operation since 1947. A lack of space in the existing building, shared...
Tri-City Herald
Tri-Cities bakery closes flagship location, but another is in the works + New cafe at library
A Tri-Cities favorite bakery has closed its original location, but don’t worry, its replacement is in the works. Ethos Bakery and Cafe closed its flagship location at 2150 Keene Rd last week and was busy removing equipment and decor from the store over the weekend. They had planned to...
ifiberone.com
42-acre industrial development project underway in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE - Virginia-based Third Security LLC has announced the development of a 42-acre industrial development project adjacent to the Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake. The site under development is called the "Moses Lake Commerce Center." Crews recently broke ground on a 108,000 square foot food processing facility,...
Yakima Herald Republic
Agreement reached over Hanford site contractor’s alleged hiring discrimination
A Washington company under contract at Richland’s Hanford site has agreed to pay over $150,000 in back wages and interest to Hispanic workers the company allegedly refused to hire. The company, which did not admit fault, reached an agreement to extend back payments and job offers to eligible applicants...
