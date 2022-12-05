Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
EastEnders producer addresses missing characters in Dot Branning's funeral episode
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' executive producer Chris Clenshaw has spoken about the big returns – and notable absences – in Dot Branning's funeral episodes. Some familiar faces will head back to Walford next week as the local community gathers to pay its respects to Dot following her sad death.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy promises new direction for Sonia Fowler
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy has promised happier times for her character Sonia Fowler. The fan favourite has been tipped for a new romance storyline when Dot Branning's great-nephew Reiss Colwell arrives in Albert Square next week. Reiss arrives in Walford to pay his last respects to Dot...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders boss explains Sonia Fowler focus in Dot Branning's death storyline
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' executive producer Chris Clenshaw has spoken about the decision for Sonia Fowler to play the central role in Dot Branning's death storyline. Sonia has taken centre stage in emotional scenes this month following the sad news that her beloved grandmother Dot had passed away in Ireland.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Dot Branning to get special ending theme in funeral episode
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders will air a new version of the soap's ending theme next week as a tribute to June Brown's iconic character Dot Branning. A special episode next week will see Walford residents past and present gather to pay their respects to Dot following the sad news that she has died.
digitalspy.com
13 huge EastEnders spoilers for next week
EastEnders spoilers follow. Next week on EastEnders, Walford residents – past and present – gather to say a final goodbye to Dot Branning. Meanwhile, Lauren's return panics Linda, while Janine reveals her new plan and Kat and Alfie grow closer. Here's a full collection of the 13 biggest...
Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy opens up over real-life emotions in Dot funeral story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy has opened up about her real-life emotions in Dot Branning's funeral episode. The episode, which will air later this month, will pay tribute to the late June Brown following her death in April and bid farewell to her iconic character. Cassidy's character Sonia...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders cameos for June Brown's real-life children in Dot's funeral episode
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders bosses have revealed that three of June Brown's real-life children will play a role in Dot Branning's funeral episode next week. The BBC soap has prepared an emotional tribute to June's iconic character, which airs in a specially-extended edition on Monday (December 12). June passed away...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star Charlie Brooks reveals Shirley twist in Janine story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star Charlie Brooks has responded to upcoming scenes where Shirley Carter becomes suspicious of Janine Butcher. Janine is currently in the midst of plotting her dream wedding to Mick Carter and their impending departure from the Square, not aware that Shirley suspects she's having an affair.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's David eyes reunion with Victoria in Christmas story
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's David Metcalfe has his sights set on a reunion with Victoria Barton in an upcoming Christmas story. The former couple split up because David submitted Victoria's name for the speeding fine he received, and naturally, Victoria wasn't too thrilled about it. But in some upcoming scenes,...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Jacob Hay in angry clash with his dad Damon
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has shared more details about the arrival of Jacob Hay's estranged dad. Show bosses have cast former Shameless actor Ciarán Griffiths as Damon Hay, who makes his first appearance on the cobbles this month. Upcoming scenes see Jacob give his father short shrift...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street reveals outcome of horror accident in Stephen Reid story
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street killer Stephen Reid will fear being caught out in a tense New Year storyline. Stephen worries about his future after Teddy Thompkins survives a freak accident on the cobbles – which keeps him around as a potential threat. As we recently revealed, this...
digitalspy.com
Line of Duty star explains tense interrogation scenes in A Spy Among Friends
Line of Duty favourite Anna Maxwell Martin is well-versed in interrogation scenes, so naturally, she has a few thoughts on those within A Spy Among Friends. The actress plays Lily Thomas opposite Guy Pearce's Kim Philby and Damian Lewis's Nicholas Elliott in the new ITVX espionage thriller, and while exclusively catching up with Digital Spy, we asked her to dive into some pivotal one-on-one sequences.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Griff Reynolds hints at sinister plan in racism storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Griff Reynolds has hinted at a sinister plan in Coronation Street's racism storyline. Earlier this week, the racist agitator enacted a sinister plot to fool his followers after a confrontation with Alya Nazir. Alya had objected to Griff's bullying of councillor Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) and...
digitalspy.com
Ghosts star Kiell Smith-Bynoe shares baffled reaction to promo picture
A promotional shot for Ghosts Christmas Special has left Mike Cooper actor Kiell Smith-Bynoe feeling a little confused. Newly uploaded by the BBC Press Office's Twitter on December 6, the image in question features Mike and his wife Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) sitting down on the sofa while the various haunters of Button House crowd around them.
digitalspy.com
Knives Out star Toni Collette announces divorce after nearly 20 years of marriage
Knives Out actress Toni Collette has announced her divorce from her husband of nearly 20 years, Dave Galafassi. The Hereditary star and the musician confirmed the decision in a joint statement on Instagram, accompanied by a picture of a floral display forming the words "Peace & Love". "After a substantial...
digitalspy.com
Casualty star Arin Smethurst praises show for exploring Sah's backstory
Casualty spoilers follow. Casualty star Arin Smethurst has praised the show for how they handled the backstory for their character Sah Brockner. Speaking exclusively with Digital Spy, Smethurst said they were glad to see the show acknowledge Sah's trans and non-binary identity, while also making sure it wasn't the character's only storyline.
digitalspy.com
Kate Winslet discusses if there will be another series of Mare of Easttown
Mare of Easttown season 2 isn't dead just yet, insists Kate Winslet. Released last year, HBO's seven-episode crime drama amassed quite a following thanks to the actress' bruised and dogged portrayal of DS Mare Sheehan, while Jean Smart (Hacks) and Evan Peters (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) gave their own strong performances.
digitalspy.com
The Big Soap Quiz 2022 crowns winner as Emmerdale and Coronation Street face off
Tonight (December 9) saw the cobbles and the village face off once more as The Big Soap Quiz had Emmerdale and Coronation Street go head-to-head to prove who knows the most about their soap. Rescheduled from earlier this week, host Stephen Mulhern's questions saw Emmerdale triumph following Coronation Street's win...
digitalspy.com
Grantchester's Robson Green returns to screens in new BBC show
Grantchester star Robson Green is leading a new BBC show, which will see him head to England's North-East alongside several famous faces. Titled Robson Green’s Weekend Escapes, the actor and presenter will be joined by the likes of ex-footballer and I'm a Celebrity winner Jill Scott, Dragons' Den star Sara Davies, presenter Steph McGovern, podcaster Rosie Ramsey, former footballer Les Ferdinand and Lee Ridley (AKA Lost Voice Guy) as he takes in the region's natural beauty.
Comments / 0