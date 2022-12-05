Read full article on original website
What Does KN on an SUV Stand For?
Have noticed a strange car logo lately? Find out what KN stands for. The post What Does KN on an SUV Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
2022 Best Performance Vehicle: Audi RS3 Wins Motor1.com Star Award
The Motor1.com Star Award for Best Performance Vehicle really had it all, with prices extending from a cheap-and-cheerful $29,000 sport-compact icon to a $154,000, 819-horsepower, all-electric monster. There was a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 wrapped in a powder blue body and a rip-snorting Hyundai with a face only a mother could love.
2023 Kia Sportage: Shaking the Misconceptions to Be a Surprisingly Good Compact SUV
Forget the early models of the Kia Sportage. The new 2023 version is an excellent compact SUV; here's why. The post 2023 Kia Sportage: Shaking the Misconceptions to Be a Surprisingly Good Compact SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
Volkswagen Reportedly Mulling Amarok-Based Electric SUV
Volkswagen could reconsider its decision to make an SUV model based on its Amarok pickup since it would apparently be necessary to justify developing electric vehicles on this platform. According to a recent report, the manufacturer would need to sell the Amarok not only as a pickup, but also as an SUV (a body style with much wider appeal) if it were to turn these models into EVs.
5 Best Hybrid Cars To Keep You on the Road for Miles
The best hybrid cars to outlast the competition includes the famed Toyota Prius, Camry Hybrid, and Hyundai Sonata Hybrid and more, according to iSeeCars. The post 5 Best Hybrid Cars To Keep You on the Road for Miles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What Did the Letters GMC Originally Stand For?
GMC is an acronym that once had nothing to do with General Motors. The post What Did the Letters GMC Originally Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
7 Cars That Are Not Worth the Price
If you're one of the many people who put off buying a new car during the pandemic when tight supply made vehicles expensive and hard to come by, things have loosened up, and now might be the right...
Car Brands Being Discontinued in 2023
As makes and models are strategically discontinued, the U.S. government still plans for consumers to eventually switch to all-electric vehicles. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CarandDriver.com, Reuters.com, and Google.com.
Car Doctor: How often should transmission fluid be flushed? | Car Doctor
Q: Should the transmission fluid be flushed every once in a while, or if nothing is wrong, just leave it alone? The car in question is a 2002 Honda Accord, and the transmission seems fine, but I would like to keep it that way. A: Honda recommends changing the transmission fluid at 120,000...
Ford Focus, Fiesta cars sit in shop for months, owners ‘ghosted’ by automaker
Treatment of Ford Focus, Fiesta customers frustrated with faulty transmission control module impacts automaker's much-needed growth potential.
torquenews.com
New Subaru Forester Is Now The Hot Model Passing Outback, Crosstrek
Are you shopping for a new 2023 Subaru Forester, Outback, or Crosstrek? Check out the ten most researched new SUVs before you go to the car dealer this winter. The hot Forester is now the most popular Subaru SUV. Which new vehicles are the most popular with new car shoppers...
MotorTrend Magazine
Fifth Generation Mazda MX-5 Miata Reportedly Coming in 2026
Mazda may not be the biggest fish in the automotive industry, but it can't be denied that the MX-5 Miata has reached legendary status. Despite the tiny roadster often being the butt of pop culture jokes, car enthusiasts have always known better. The Mazda MX-5 is one of the best balanced, cost efficient sports cars ever made. That being said, it's obvious that it would be in the automaker's best interest to keep their fan favorite cars alive for as long as possible.
Toyota is getting ready to test its hydrogen combustion engine on the streets
Zero carbon emissions will undoubtedly be a requirement in the years to come. Toyota's strategy for achieving its carbon neutrality is to develop and provide a variety of technologies to reach net zero emissions by 2035. The company believes it is too early to concentrate on a single zero-emission solution; therefore, it is developing battery-electric, hydrogen fuel cell, and hydrogen combustion technology.
insideevs.com
InsideEVs Star Award Winners, VW MEB+ To Boost Range And Charging
InsideEVs is proud to present the one hundred and thirty-fortieth regular episode of its weekly podcast. Available on the InsideEVs YouTube channel and all the best podcast platforms – Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio, and Tune In – the show covers the top stories and issues of the week with insight added by our special guests and co-hosts. We also stream the show live on Facebook, Twitch, Twitter, and YouTube on Friday at 9:30 AM EST.
insideevs.com
VW To Invest $485M In Home Plant To Build ID.3 Facelift, Electric Crossover
Volkswagen wants to turn its home plant in Wolfsburg, Germany into a production hub for its compact electric offerings. This factory doesn’t currently produce any EVs, but that will change come 2023 once VW starts investing the first tranche of a planned €460-million, or around $485-million, which it plans to complete by 2025.
insideevs.com
Fisker Ronin Four-Door Convertible GT Sports EV Teased Again
Fisker has posted a new rendering showing the Ronin, the model that should become its flagship around the year 2025, with an expected price tag of around $200,000. Had this been the very first shot shared of the model, we genuinely would have been very surprised at the fact that this is, in fact, a four-door convertible vehicle, much like we were when the actual first photo was shared.
insideevs.com
Ford Mustang Mach-E Coupe May Be Available For Next Generation
A post surfaced today on the Mach-E Club forum claiming not only that the second-generation Mustang Mach-E electric SUV is coming to market in 2026, but also that a Mustang Mach-E Coupe is coming around the same time. While the "news" hasn't been officially confirmed or denied by Ford, the...
insideevs.com
Lyric Cycles Presents The Stylish Graffiti Urban Electric Bike
Lyric Cycles is a Canadian e-bike manufacturer that has a thing for stylish, high-performance two-wheelers. Its powerful electric bikes blur the lines between e-bike and electric motorbike, both in terms of performance and price. Up until the launch of its newest model, the brand had two bikes to choose from—the Voodoo and the 305 Ghost. Both of which feature unique styling, and a massive 18,000 watts of juice.
insideevs.com
BYD Exec Doesn't Consider Tesla A Rival, But Rather, ICE Cars
BYD is becoming one of the most successful electric car makers in the world, and it just beat Tesla in sales in China for the month of November. However, much like some folks at Tesla have explained in the past, a BYD executive sees gas cars as its biggest competitor, not Tesla.
Did GMC or Chevy Pickup Trucks Come First?
We finally settle the debate: which was the original General Motors pickup truck. The post Did GMC or Chevy Pickup Trucks Come First? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
