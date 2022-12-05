ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
insideevs.com

2022 Best Performance Vehicle: Audi RS3 Wins Motor1.com Star Award

The Motor1.com Star Award for Best Performance Vehicle really had it all, with prices extending from a cheap-and-cheerful $29,000 sport-compact icon to a $154,000, 819-horsepower, all-electric monster. There was a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 wrapped in a powder blue body and a rip-snorting Hyundai with a face only a mother could love.
insideevs.com

Volkswagen Reportedly Mulling Amarok-Based Electric SUV

Volkswagen could reconsider its decision to make an SUV model based on its Amarok pickup since it would apparently be necessary to justify developing electric vehicles on this platform. According to a recent report, the manufacturer would need to sell the Amarok not only as a pickup, but also as an SUV (a body style with much wider appeal) if it were to turn these models into EVs.
MotorBiscuit

5 Best Hybrid Cars To Keep You on the Road for Miles

The best hybrid cars to outlast the competition includes the famed Toyota Prius, Camry Hybrid, and Hyundai Sonata Hybrid and more, according to iSeeCars. The post 5 Best Hybrid Cars To Keep You on the Road for Miles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
GOBankingRates

7 Cars That Are Not Worth the Price

If you're one of the many people who put off buying a new car during the pandemic when tight supply made vehicles expensive and hard to come by, things have loosened up, and now might be the right...
Joel Eisenberg

Car Brands Being Discontinued in 2023

As makes and models are strategically discontinued, the U.S. government still plans for consumers to eventually switch to all-electric vehicles. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CarandDriver.com, Reuters.com, and Google.com.
torquenews.com

New Subaru Forester Is Now The Hot Model Passing Outback, Crosstrek

Are you shopping for a new 2023 Subaru Forester, Outback, or Crosstrek? Check out the ten most researched new SUVs before you go to the car dealer this winter. The hot Forester is now the most popular Subaru SUV. Which new vehicles are the most popular with new car shoppers...
MotorTrend Magazine

Fifth Generation Mazda MX-5 Miata Reportedly Coming in 2026

Mazda may not be the biggest fish in the automotive industry, but it can't be denied that the MX-5 Miata has reached legendary status. Despite the tiny roadster often being the butt of pop culture jokes, car enthusiasts have always known better. The Mazda MX-5 is one of the best balanced, cost efficient sports cars ever made. That being said, it's obvious that it would be in the automaker's best interest to keep their fan favorite cars alive for as long as possible.
Interesting Engineering

Toyota is getting ready to test its hydrogen combustion engine on the streets

Zero carbon emissions will undoubtedly be a requirement in the years to come. Toyota's strategy for achieving its carbon neutrality is to develop and provide a variety of technologies to reach net zero emissions by 2035. The company believes it is too early to concentrate on a single zero-emission solution; therefore, it is developing battery-electric, hydrogen fuel cell, and hydrogen combustion technology.
insideevs.com

InsideEVs Star Award Winners, VW MEB+ To Boost Range And Charging

InsideEVs is proud to present the one hundred and thirty-fortieth regular episode of its weekly podcast. Available on the InsideEVs YouTube channel and all the best podcast platforms – Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio, and Tune In – the show covers the top stories and issues of the week with insight added by our special guests and co-hosts. We also stream the show live on Facebook, Twitch, Twitter, and YouTube on Friday at 9:30 AM EST.
insideevs.com

VW To Invest $485M In Home Plant To Build ID.3 Facelift, Electric Crossover

Volkswagen wants to turn its home plant in Wolfsburg, Germany into a production hub for its compact electric offerings. This factory doesn’t currently produce any EVs, but that will change come 2023 once VW starts investing the first tranche of a planned €460-million, or around $485-million, which it plans to complete by 2025.
insideevs.com

Fisker Ronin Four-Door Convertible GT Sports EV Teased Again

Fisker has posted a new rendering showing the Ronin, the model that should become its flagship around the year 2025, with an expected price tag of around $200,000. Had this been the very first shot shared of the model, we genuinely would have been very surprised at the fact that this is, in fact, a four-door convertible vehicle, much like we were when the actual first photo was shared.
insideevs.com

Ford Mustang Mach-E Coupe May Be Available For Next Generation

A post surfaced today on the Mach-E Club forum claiming not only that the second-generation Mustang Mach-E electric SUV is coming to market in 2026, but also that a Mustang Mach-E Coupe is coming around the same time. While the "news" hasn't been officially confirmed or denied by Ford, the...
insideevs.com

Lyric Cycles Presents The Stylish Graffiti Urban Electric Bike

Lyric Cycles is a Canadian e-bike manufacturer that has a thing for stylish, high-performance two-wheelers. Its powerful electric bikes blur the lines between e-bike and electric motorbike, both in terms of performance and price. Up until the launch of its newest model, the brand had two bikes to choose from—the Voodoo and the 305 Ghost. Both of which feature unique styling, and a massive 18,000 watts of juice.
insideevs.com

BYD Exec Doesn't Consider Tesla A Rival, But Rather, ICE Cars

BYD is becoming one of the most successful electric car makers in the world, and it just beat Tesla in sales in China for the month of November. However, much like some folks at Tesla have explained in the past, a BYD executive sees gas cars as its biggest competitor, not Tesla.

Comments / 0

Community Policy