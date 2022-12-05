Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Gold Alert issued by DSP for missing Lewes woman
LEWES, Del. – UPDATE: Alyssa Speese was located on 12/7/22 and Delaware State Police have lifted the alert. Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for a missing 26-year-old Lewes woman. We’re told Alyssa Speese was last seen earlier in the day on Wednesday in the Millsboro area....
WBOC
Two Teens Injured in Rehoboth Beach Motorcycle Crash
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Delaware State Police say two teens were injured early Friday morning after a suspected drunk driver struck the motorcycle they were riding with an SUV. The accident occurred at around 12:39 a.m. on Coastal Highway at Church Street, which is right where the Fulton Bank is located. Police said that at that time, a Honda CBR 1000RR motorcycle was traveling northbound on Coastal Highway at a high rate of speed in the right lane. Troopers said that at the same time, a Nissan Rogue was stopped at the stop sign in the southbound lane of Coastal Highway and Church Street, waiting to turn left onto Church Street. The driver of the Rogue failed to see the motorcycle and began turning left, according to police. Troopers said that as a result, the Rogue struck the left side of the motorcycle, leading to the motorcycle operator and passenger being ejected and injured.
Cape Gazette
Brandywine Valley SPCA receives dogs for adoption event
On a rainy Dec. 7, some sunshine landed at Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown with some cuddly cargo. More than 50 dogs were offloaded by volunteers from Brandywine Valley SPCA in preparation for the organization’s Mega Adoption Event, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11 at Delaware State Fairgrounds in Harrington.
WMDT.com
Seaford man killed in pedestrian crash
SEAFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that happened Thursday night in the Seaford area. At around 8:20 p.m., police say a gray 2013 Dodge Caravan was traveling in the left lane of eastbound Norman Eskridge Highway, having just passed through the intersection at North Front Street. At the same time, a 52-year-old man was walking from an unknown direction in the left lane of eastbound Norman Eskridge Highway. According to police, the man a not using a designated crosswalk, carrying a light, or wearing any reflective clothing. The Caravan hit the pedestrian as a result.
WDEL 1150AM
Shots fired at moving vehicle in Sussex Co.
A man is out of the hospital after his vehicle was fired upon, and he ended up in a ditch. Delaware State Police said an investigation determined that the 32-year-old man was driving on Cokesbury Road near Seashore Highway in the Georgetown area Wednesday night, when someone drove up next to him and opened fire. The victim was not struck and was released from a hospital with minor injuries suffered when his vehicle left the roadway.
WGMD Radio
Family Pet Dies in Georgetown House Fire Wednesday Morning
A fire on Wilson Hill Road Wednesday morning has been ruled accidental by State Fire Marshal investigators. The call came out just before 9am and Georgetown firefighters arriving at the scene found a chimney fire with extension to the home. Crews from Millsboro, Bridgeville, Ellendale and Milton along with County paramedics were on the scene.
WGMD Radio
Seaford Man Dies after Struck by Vehicle on Norman Eskridge Highway in Seaford
A Seaford man is dead after he was struck walking in the left lane of eastbound Norman Eskridge Highway in Seaford Thursday night just after 8. Delaware State Police say a Dodge Caravan traveling in the same lane struck the 52 year old victim, who was not in a crosswalk and had no light or reflective clothing. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries. The driver and passenger of the caravan, both from Laurel, were properly restrained and neither was injured.
Cape Gazette
Gold Alert canceled for Sussex County man
Delaware State Police canceled a Gold Alert for 43-year-old Terrence Riddle shortly after issuing it. Police only said Riddle had been located.
Cape Gazette
Sussex County Council needs to act on Route 1 corridor
What type of development will occur along Route 1 north of the Nassau Bridge in Lewes to Milford, and particularly the section between the bridge and Route 16?. Some say the area is perfect for high-density and commercial development while others say it should be preserved as much as possible and restricted to low-density development.
WMDT.com
Santa visits Choices Academy
WICOMICO CO., Md. – Students at Choices Academy in Wicomico County and the Birth to Five Playgroup had a visit from Santa and celebrated with some festive activities. Looks like the little ones enjoyed seeing Old St. Nick and hopefully get everything they asked for on their wishlist this year.
WMDT.com
Santa’s drive-thru workshop a success
SALISBURY, Md. – Santa’s Drive-Thru Workshop was held in Downtown Salisbury Thursday evening. It was right outside our station on Main Street, and reporter Rob Flaks and nightside producer Stefan Funkhouser were there handing out candy and wishing everyone a Merry Christmas. We want to hear your good...
WMDT.com
Beach renourishment funding awarded to start first state beach makeover
DELAWARE – Coastal Delaware is getting a makeover. This after the first state legislators, Governor John Carney, U.S. Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons, and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester announced funding was awarded to fix up some of the beach towns. Officials say that the first state is the lowest-lying state in the country, making the coast very vulnerable to the effects of climate change.
WBOC
County Run Liquor Sales Could be a Thing of the Past in Wicomico County
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. -- At a meeting on Friday, December 9th, County Executive Julie Giordano proposed a transition to private liquor licenses. It would allow businesses to acquire liquor without going through the county-run dispensary. Giordano said the push for this change is really about leveling the playing field. "We’re...
firststateupdate.com
Pedestrian Struck And Killed Thursday Night
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in Seaford yesterday evening. Officials said on December 8, 2022, at approximately 8:18 p.m., a 2013 gray Dodge Caravan was traveling in the left lane of eastbound Norman Eskridge Highway having just passed through the intersection at North Front Street.
WBOC
Del. Reports New Monthly Record for Suspected Overdose Deaths
DELAWARE- According to the Division of Forensic Science, the number of suspected overdose deaths in November set a new monthly high at 43. This includes 21 people from New Castle County, 18 from Sussex County and four from Kent County. Healthcare facilities across the state are doing the best they...
Inside Nova
For sale: Private island on Maryland's Eastern Shore
There’s a private island for sale in Berlin, Maryland – and you don’t even need a boat to get there. Connected by its own bridge in the Eastern Shore’s Saint Martins by the Bay community, the 4-acre island features a 4,000-square-foot house and panoramic water views. The list price is $1.75 million. Take a look.
WBOC
Salisbury Business Adds Lights as Safety Measure for Patrons and Employees
SALISBURY, Md. - Market Street Inn owner Rob Mulford has installed new lights outside the restaurant to keep patrons and employees safe. "Things are different. It's happening in our backyard now," said Rob Mulford. "It's come to a small town, what's happening across America. Thing are different. It's happened in their backyard. At the end of it people are fearful. People are worried. People that were schedule to come here don't want to come here or downtown."
WMDT.com
Two New Jersey teens arrested for attempted robbery in Dover
DOVER, Del. – Police in Dover have arrested two New Jersey teens following an investigation into two attempted robberies. At around 1:45 p.m. Thursday, Dover Police responded to the Gateway West parking lot to meet with a victim who reported that he was getting out of his vehicle in the parking lot when a male suspect wearing all black, later determined to be a 15-year-old male from Penns Grove, NJ, wrapped his arms around him and demanded the victim turn over his keys. The victim was able to get out of the suspect’s grip and call 9-1-1, while the suspect fled in a red passenger car with New Jersey registration.
WDEL 1150AM
Worker trapped under trailer in Stanton
A worker is being treated for non-life threatening injuries after becoming trapped underneath part of a mobile home Wednesday afternoon, December 7, 2022. The incident happened on Maple Street in Murray Manor Trailer Park in Stanton around 1 p.m. New Castle County paramedics, firefighters from several fire companies, and the...
WBOC
School Bus Flips Over Following Millsboro Crash
MILLSBORO, Del. - A school bus flipped over after allegedly running into a truck Monday evening in Millsboro. Delaware State Police say an East Millsboro Elementary school bus was traveling northbound on Millsboro Highway near Laurel Road around 5 p.m. No students were onboard the bus. DSP says the bus...
