Class 2A, No. 13 Triton Central bounced back strong from its first loss of the season to defeat Class 3A, No. 4 Greensburg Friday, 54-51. The host Tigers (5-1) trailed after the first three breaks in the action but put together a balanced effort in the fourth quarter where six different players scored to complete the come-from-behind victory.

GREENSBURG, IN ・ 13 HOURS AGO