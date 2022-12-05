ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit News

Elon Musk’s bankers consider Tesla margin loans to cut risky Twitter debt

Elon Musk’s bankers are considering providing the billionaire with new margin loans backed by Tesla Inc. stock to replace some of the high-interest debt he layered on Twitter Inc., according to people with knowledge of the matter. The margin loans are one of several options the Morgan Stanley-led bank...
insideevs.com

Lucid Employees Reportedly Calling Canceling Clients Up To 14 Times

Lucid Motors is reportedly introducing a new protocol to slow customer order cancellations as it strives to sell more vehicles before the year ends. Insider has seen two internal emails sent over the past two months that appear to show Lucid is increasing pressure on its retail workers by requiring them to call customers up to 14 times to prevent cancellations.
Investopedia

Plunging Demand for Chinese Goods Threatens Rickety Global Economy

U.S. orders for China's manufactured goods have dropped considerably, reducing freight rates and trade volume. The demand decline partly reflects a broader global shift away from reliance on Chinese suppliers. The recent weakness threatens economic forecasts and potentially complicates policy efforts to fight global inflation. Orders for Chinese-made goods have...
insideevs.com

Elon Musk Said To Bring Tesla China Head To Oversee Giga Texas Ramp

Yesterday we ran a story based on a report from PingWest that said Elon Musk was considering Tesla China president Tom Zhu as his successor as CEO of Tesla's global operations. While that report hasn't been confirmed yet and there aren't many ways of confirming it other than Elon Musk...
AUSTIN, TX
insideevs.com

Where Can You Buy The Cheapest Tesla Model Y?

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
Action News Jax

Facing COVID surge, China expanding hospitals, ICUs

BEIJING — (AP) — Facing a surge in COVID-19 cases, China is setting up more intensive care facilities and trying to strengthen hospitals as Beijing rolls back anti-virus controls that confined millions of people to their homes, crushed economic growth and set off protests. President Xi Jinping’s government...
insideevs.com

BYD Exec Doesn't Consider Tesla A Rival, But Rather, ICE Cars

BYD is becoming one of the most successful electric car makers in the world, and it just beat Tesla in sales in China for the month of November. However, much like some folks at Tesla have explained in the past, a BYD executive sees gas cars as its biggest competitor, not Tesla.
PYMNTS

Car Dealers Pessimistic as Consumers Cut Big-Ticket Spending

Car dealers are closing 2022 in a gloomy mood as U.S. consumers shun big-ticket purchases. A new survey by Cox Automotive Dealers finds that U.S. auto dealer sentiment in the first quarter of the year is at its lowest level since the start of the COVID pandemic. The survey —...
insideevs.com

China’s BYD Looking To Open Two Factories In Europe

BYD, the Chinese vehicle manufacturer that will launch its first EVs in Europe in the coming months, is looking to also open two factories on the continent. The company is eyeing locations in both the east and west of the continent, although it will probably prefer those more developed countries where EV demand is already high and growing (that’s what Tesla did with Giga Berlin, for instance).

Comments / 0

Community Policy