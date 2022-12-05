ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Francis County, AR

WREG

Victim identified in deadly crash on Shelby Drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County deputies responded to a crash Thursday evening that left one person dead. It happened near the intersection of Shelby Drive and Hacks Cross around 4 p.m. Deputies say the driver was driving eastbound on Shelby Drive when he left the roadway and struck a car parked at Dollar Tree. The […]
MEMPHIS, TN
darkhorsepressnow.com

Mississippi Man Identified After Shot And Killed By Memphis Police

According to WLBT, a man from Mississippi was shot and killed by Memphis police. The shooting happened Monday night off Winchester Road and Lamar Avenue in Parkway Village in Memphis. The man was identified as James West Junior from Tate County town of Sarah. According to police, an officer was...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Five sent to hospital after I-240, Getwell crash

CORRECTION: This story has been updated with corrected information from the Memphis Police Department. Police initially said the woman who was ejected from the vehicle was killed at the scene. They now say she was not killed in the crash. We apologize for the error. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five people are in the hospital after […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Police identify victim killed in I-240 shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police have identified the victim killed in a shooting on I-240 and Jackson Avenue Monday night. Police say that at 9:34 p.m., North Main Station officers responded to a man-down call at I-240 southbound at the Jackson Avenue exit. There, officers found Curtis Hayes lying on...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Intruder arrested after Ark. elementary school lockdown

HELENA-WEST-HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - An Arkansas elementary school went into lockdown after an intruder was found on the campus. J.F Wahl Elementary School issued the lockdown around 10:15 a.m. on Friday. According to Helena-West Helena Schools, all the students and staff followed the security protocols promptly with the assistance of...
HELENA, AR
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

3 teen sisters missing, Memphis police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for the public’s help after three teen sisters went missing. Calvaree Burnett-Miller, 17; Kamaya Love-Miller, 15; and Nariah Miller, 14, all left from the 2100 block of Clifton Avenue. They have been missing since Dec. 5, according to MPD. The sisters...
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

UPDATE: Fatal domestic incident victim identified, suspect arrested

A man sought in a triple shooting that killed one man and wounded two others at an Olive Branch home has been arrested. Olive Branch Police report that Timothy Malik Newsom, a Black male, age 25, was arrested about 5:20 p.m. Friday afternoon. Newsom was found by officers in the area of Coleman and Davidson roads while trying to hide in a wooded area, which is near his home where the Thursday night shooting incident took place.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
desotocountynews.com

Several shot in Olive Branch domestic incident

Olive Branch police are investigating a late evening shooting incident. A report of shots being fired in the 6100 block of Asbury Place brought officers to the area shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday night. They found several victims, each with gunshot wounds. Police say the incident appears to be domestic...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
WREG

MLGW identifies worker who was killed on the job

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – A Memphis Light Gas & Water utility worker was killed on the job when he fell from his vehicle Friday morning in Southeast Memphis, police said. MLGW identified the victim as Michael Stewart, a troubleshooter who had worked with the utility since 2001. “Our collective thoughts are with his family and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead after crash at Winchester and Airways

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a crash in the airport area Wednesday night. Officers responded to the crash at the intersection of Winchester Road and Airways Boulevard after 8 p.m. Police say the vehicle overturned after striking a pole. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Drivers are asked to avoid […]
MEMPHIS, TN

