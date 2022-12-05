Read full article on original website
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Memphis on Friday. The accident happened at the Sam Cooper westbound lanes close to White Station Road. Police reported that two people were injured in the crash.
Victim identified in deadly crash on Shelby Drive
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County deputies responded to a crash Thursday evening that left one person dead. It happened near the intersection of Shelby Drive and Hacks Cross around 4 p.m. Deputies say the driver was driving eastbound on Shelby Drive when he left the roadway and struck a car parked at Dollar Tree. The […]
darkhorsepressnow.com
Mississippi Man Identified After Shot And Killed By Memphis Police
According to WLBT, a man from Mississippi was shot and killed by Memphis police. The shooting happened Monday night off Winchester Road and Lamar Avenue in Parkway Village in Memphis. The man was identified as James West Junior from Tate County town of Sarah. According to police, an officer was...
Police arrest two teenagers in deadly officer-involved shooting in Westwood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested two 18-year-olds involved in the deadly officer-involved shooting that took place on Friday. On Dec. 9 at approximately 2:25 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a robbery at an ATM on Winchester Road, off Ross Road. While a man was at the drive-thru,...
1 in hospital after shooting at Memphis gas station, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was taken to the hospital overnight after a shooting in Memphis. Memphis Police said they were called to a shooting at an Exxon in the 1300 block of S. Bellevue around 1 a.m. Friday morning, but the victim was found at a fire station in the 900 block of E. McLemore.
Five sent to hospital after I-240, Getwell crash
CORRECTION: This story has been updated with corrected information from the Memphis Police Department. Police initially said the woman who was ejected from the vehicle was killed at the scene. They now say she was not killed in the crash. We apologize for the error. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five people are in the hospital after […]
Memphis Family Desperately Searching For Missing Mother Of Twin Girls
33-year-old Jacqulin Vail is the loving mother of twin 10-year-old girls living in Memphis, Tennessee. Jacqulin is close to her family and never goes longer than a day without speaking to them, her sister, Towanda Williams, told Action News 5.
Man charged with murder in fatal shooting at Memphis rooming house
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after a fatal shooting at a Memphis rooming house. The shooting happened Dec. 5 at a rooming house in the 200 block of Gaston Avenue. Memphis Police found multiple witnesses at the house who said the shooter and victim, a man,...
Man faces 16 counts of reckless endangerment after gunfire rips through Memphis apartments
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man faces multiple charges after gunfire erupted at a local apartment complex. The incident happened on Nov. 3 at the Hillview Apartments in the 2500 block of Hillview Drive. A man flagged down Memphis Police officers and said he’s witnessed multiple men in a shootout...
actionnews5.com
Police identify victim killed in I-240 shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police have identified the victim killed in a shooting on I-240 and Jackson Avenue Monday night. Police say that at 9:34 p.m., North Main Station officers responded to a man-down call at I-240 southbound at the Jackson Avenue exit. There, officers found Curtis Hayes lying on...
actionnews5.com
Intruder arrested after Ark. elementary school lockdown
HELENA-WEST-HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - An Arkansas elementary school went into lockdown after an intruder was found on the campus. J.F Wahl Elementary School issued the lockdown around 10:15 a.m. on Friday. According to Helena-West Helena Schools, all the students and staff followed the security protocols promptly with the assistance of...
3 teen sisters missing, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for the public’s help after three teen sisters went missing. Calvaree Burnett-Miller, 17; Kamaya Love-Miller, 15; and Nariah Miller, 14, all left from the 2100 block of Clifton Avenue. They have been missing since Dec. 5, according to MPD. The sisters...
Man wanted for killing 1, injuring 2 in Olive Branch now in police custody
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — A man died and two people were hospitalized after a shooting Thursday night in Olive Branch, police said. Officers responded just before 10 p.m. Thursday to gunfire on the 6100 block of Asbury Place and found multiple people shot, according to the Olive Branch Police Department.
desotocountynews.com
UPDATE: Fatal domestic incident victim identified, suspect arrested
A man sought in a triple shooting that killed one man and wounded two others at an Olive Branch home has been arrested. Olive Branch Police report that Timothy Malik Newsom, a Black male, age 25, was arrested about 5:20 p.m. Friday afternoon. Newsom was found by officers in the area of Coleman and Davidson roads while trying to hide in a wooded area, which is near his home where the Thursday night shooting incident took place.
desotocountynews.com
Several shot in Olive Branch domestic incident
Olive Branch police are investigating a late evening shooting incident. A report of shots being fired in the 6100 block of Asbury Place brought officers to the area shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday night. They found several victims, each with gunshot wounds. Police say the incident appears to be domestic...
MLGW identifies worker who was killed on the job
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – A Memphis Light Gas & Water utility worker was killed on the job when he fell from his vehicle Friday morning in Southeast Memphis, police said. MLGW identified the victim as Michael Stewart, a troubleshooter who had worked with the utility since 2001. “Our collective thoughts are with his family and […]
Victims identified in crash that left two dead on I-40 in Fayette County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were killed and one person was injured in an early morning crash in Fayette County on Wednesday. Police blocked off eastbound lanes on I-40 in Fayette County near mile marker 34 for several hours. Crash reports say the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing the car to flip over […]
Man fed up with slow police response after car break-in, carjacking
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is calling on the city to make changes after it took two and a half hours for police to respond when his car was broken into, and a woman’s car was stolen at a neighborhood Kroger on Tuesday. Herbert Phillips said he went into the store at the intersection of […]
One dead after crash at Winchester and Airways
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a crash in the airport area Wednesday night. Officers responded to the crash at the intersection of Winchester Road and Airways Boulevard after 8 p.m. Police say the vehicle overturned after striking a pole. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Drivers are asked to avoid […]
