JPS to break ground on new medical clinic in fast-growing southwest Fort Worth

By Matt Leclercq
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 5 days ago

Construction will begin soon on a new JPS Health Network primary care clinic in southwest Fort Worth.

Officials will break ground Wednesday on Medical Home Southwest Tarrant, at the corner of Granbury Road and Mesa Springs Drive. The site is just south of Altamesa Boulevard.

The project is part of the $800 million bond package approved by voters in 2018 to expand and modernize JPS facilities across Tarrant County, including with four new community health centers like this one.

Medical Home Southwest Tarrant will primarily serve residents in Fort Worth’s fast-growing Wedgwood area, where there is the greatest need for more health care services. It will include primary care and other ancillary health services.

JPS purchased the property from Kroger Texas for nearly $4.1 million. The clinic will be built by Byrne Construction Services, Post L Group and SBL Architecture. Visit YestoJPS.org for all JPS Bond Program updates.

This fall, JPS Health Network broke ground on one of Tarrant County’s most urgent needs, a new psychiatric emergency facility on the southwest side of the hospital campus. The 80,000-square-foot building will add bed space for mental health patients and people experiencing behavioral health crises. It is expected to complete in 18 to 24 months.

