Thomas Rhett and Wife Share Celebratory Pic After 'Week on the Water'

John Shearer/Getty Images

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins are wrapping up their picture-perfect getaway.

The country star shared a snap of himself and his wife from their recent travels, and it's giving us plenty of FOMO.

In the photo, the duo is cuddled up on a sailboat, toasting with what appears to be red wine. There’s nothing but water beyond them for miles, with some mountains visible far off in the distance.

“What a week on the water.. I love traveling with you,” the “Die a Happy Man” crooner captioned the post.

The duo looked recharged and relaxed, as Lauren stayed cozy in a navy blue, pink and white sweater, while Rhett opted for a vacation classic: shorts, a button-up with a jellyfish etched into the the pocket, and an orange cap.

“We love traveling too, it really soothes the soul!! Hope y’all had a great time!!😘🧡✨🌴” one fan commented, as another added, “Such a beautiful couple. They both glow. You can tell how much they love each other❤❤”

A handful of fans took to the comment section to joke that “baby #5 is coming soon.”

Four children call the duo “mom and dad”—Willa Gray (7), Ada James (5), Lennon Love (2), and Lillie Carolina (1).

Rhett previously gave fans a glimpse at the couple's travels with a snap from the British Virgin Islands. In the photo, Rhett and Lauren soaked up the sun on a fishing boat.

And in 2019, Rhett explained to Parade how much he loves going fishing, noting it would be the best way to spend Father's Day with the family.

It's safe to say, Rhett feels right at home on the water.