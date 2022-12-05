ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Baker Mayfield could play for Rams two days after signing

Mayfield last played in Week 11 for the Carolina Panthers at the Baltimore Ravens. He is a competent quarterback, but he would not have any familiarity with his new team and their playbook. The Rams’ quarterback situation is messy. Matthew Stafford is on injured reserve; John Wolford is dealing with...
Deshaun Watson might have to face Bengals without WR Amari Cooper, who’s questionable with a hip injury suffered Thursday

BEREA, Ohio — While Deshaun Watson worked to knock off the rust on Friday and prepare for the Bengals, he didn’t have Amari Cooper or David Bell in practice. Cooper, who suffered a hip injury on Thursday, sat out the final session of the week to rest, and David Bell, who suffered a thumb injury on the first drive in the Browns’ 27-14 victory over the Texans on Sunday, was idle with a toe injury.
Who can Cleveland Cavaliers target in trade to upgrade small forward spot? Hey, Chris!

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s the latest edition of Hey, Chris!. The submissions for this post once again came mostly from Subtext insiders, who received a message to send one question each. The best were chosen. Want to receive Cavs Insider texts and communicate directly with me? Sign up for a 14-day free trial with your phone number and perhaps one of your questions will be used in the next edition of Hey, Chris! You can also sign up by texting me at 216-208-4499.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 12/10: Cooper Dinged, Irrelevant Quarterbacks, and No Jobu Here

Welcome to a non-football Saturday in December, as we enter the college football lull between the conference finals and the start of Bowl season. The Army-Navy game is today, rich in tradition, but I have so many weekend chores which have piled up by this time of the year I typically don’t make time for it. Does that make me un-American? Libel me in the comments.
