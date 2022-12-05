Read full article on original website
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepTyler Mc.Wingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks on Baker Mayfield's Rams debut: I wasn't surprised
Steve Wilks and the Carolina Panthers released quarterback Baker Mayfield earlier this week to give him an opportunity. And, boy, did he ever take advantage of the very first one that came his way. Mayfield, not more than 55 hours after being claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Rams,...
Yardbarker
Report: Baker Mayfield could play for Rams two days after signing
Mayfield last played in Week 11 for the Carolina Panthers at the Baltimore Ravens. He is a competent quarterback, but he would not have any familiarity with his new team and their playbook. The Rams’ quarterback situation is messy. Matthew Stafford is on injured reserve; John Wolford is dealing with...
Deshaun Watson might have to face Bengals without WR Amari Cooper, who’s questionable with a hip injury suffered Thursday
BEREA, Ohio — While Deshaun Watson worked to knock off the rust on Friday and prepare for the Bengals, he didn’t have Amari Cooper or David Bell in practice. Cooper, who suffered a hip injury on Thursday, sat out the final session of the week to rest, and David Bell, who suffered a thumb injury on the first drive in the Browns’ 27-14 victory over the Texans on Sunday, was idle with a toe injury.
Who can Cleveland Cavaliers target in trade to upgrade small forward spot? Hey, Chris!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s the latest edition of Hey, Chris!. The submissions for this post once again came mostly from Subtext insiders, who received a message to send one question each. The best were chosen. Want to receive Cavs Insider texts and communicate directly with me? Sign up for a 14-day free trial with your phone number and perhaps one of your questions will be used in the next edition of Hey, Chris! You can also sign up by texting me at 216-208-4499.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 12/10: Cooper Dinged, Irrelevant Quarterbacks, and No Jobu Here
Welcome to a non-football Saturday in December, as we enter the college football lull between the conference finals and the start of Bowl season. The Army-Navy game is today, rich in tradition, but I have so many weekend chores which have piled up by this time of the year I typically don’t make time for it. Does that make me un-American? Libel me in the comments.
Sources: Warriors' Bob Myers on expiring contract without new deal
Warriors president of basketball operations Bob Myers is entering the final months of his contract and remains without a deal, sources told ESPN.
