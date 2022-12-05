Dolphins sign former No. 1 pick Eric Fisher

The Miami Dolphins signed 2013 first overall pick Eric Fisher on Monday.

In a corresponding move, the Dolphins placed offensive lineman Austin Jackson on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

Fisher, an offensive tackle, started 15 games for the Indianapolis Colts in 2021 but has not hooked on with a team this season, until now.

Fisher, 31, gets another crack with a playoff contender and the Dolphins get a two-time Pro Bowl player (2018, 2020) with Jackson and Terron Armstead (pectoral) lost to injury.

Fisher has started 128 of 132 games he’s played in since the Kansas City Chiefs selected him No. 1 overall in the 2013 draft. He spent eight seasons with the Chiefs.

–Field Level Media

