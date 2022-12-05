ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kewaunee County, WI

Three charged in Kewaunee County in conspiracy to overspread manure

By Della Whittaker
NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay
NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48YC16_0jYCOZt700

Charges have been filed against the owner of a Kewaunee County farm and two others for allegedly underreporting the amount of manure spread on several fields, leading to illegal pollution.

According to the criminal complaint, Johannes Wakker owned a Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation (CAFO) and needed to get rid of excess manure in late 2019.

Wakker hired Gregory Stodola to spread the manure on Wakker's land.

The amount of manure spread by Stodola exceeded Wakker's permit.

Due to the excess amount of manure, a pollution discharge went into tributaries leading to Lake Michigan with E. Coli bacteria reading as much as 100 times. This resulted in the closure of a public beach, prosecutors said.

Because a large amount of manure spread on the Wakker farm exceeded the amount allowed by a DNR permit, the complaint alleges that Stodola produced a document that largely underreported the manure actually spread, by over 1.9 million gallons.

The complaint alleges that Stodola gave this document to Wakker who then gave it to Benjamin Koss, a defendant consultant hired by Wakker to file a required report about the manure spreading with DNR.

According to the criminal complaint, knowing that the information in the document was false, Koss manipulated the numbers even further to "calibrate the books" so that the reported numbers would fit within DNR regulations before filing a report with the false information with the DNR.

“Our environmental laws and regulations are important safeguards protecting clean water for Wisconsinites, and those who are required to report to DNR must provide accurate information,” said AG Josh Kaul. “Thank you to the DNR wardens and prosecutors who have been working on this case.”

A total of eight counts have been listed in the criminal complaint

  • Conspiracy to Commit a Crime
  • Fraudulent Writing, PTAC as to Wakker
  • Fraudulent Writing, PTAC as to Stodola
  • Fraudulent Writing, PTAC as to Koss
  • Fraudulent Writing as to Stodola
  • Three counts of Discharging Pollutants into Waters of the State

Kewaunee County Circuit court lists an initial appearance scheduled for Jan. 12, 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
WBAY Green Bay

Detective: Matthew Beyer, learning of children’s deaths, asked him to stop support payments

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The prosecution in Matthew Beyer’s murder trial is expected to call its last witnesses on Friday, the 7th day of the trial in Outagamie County. Beyer, 38, of Manitowoc, is accused of killing his 5-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter in their mother’s home in February 2020. The crimes carry life in state custody if convicted.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Tivon Diego-Jamal Wells, 25, Manitowoc, bail jumping and misdemeanor possession of THC on 1/10/22, Guilty due to no contest plea, Count 2: Court sentences defendant to twenty (20) days Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law. Court finds that the defendant has sixteen (16) days sentence credit and deems the sentence time served. Court imposes costs of $443 to be paid by 02-01-2023 or 8 days jail for failure to pay. Defendant is ordered to submit a DNA sample. Count 1: Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for eighteen (18) months. Conditions of probation: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 5) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, or combination; 6) Provide DNA sample; 7) Pay court costs; 8) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wapl.com

Appleton Police looking for hit and run semi

APPLETON, Wis–The Appleton Police Department is looking for information on a semi involved in a hit and run crash along Interstate 41. The truck collided with a Honda Accord along southbound I-41 at Meade Street around 7:50 in the morning last Friday. The Accord was pushed into the median and rolled over. Witnesses did not get the registration plates or company information.
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Car found; suspect in Brown County chase still at-large

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Deputies are looking for a suspect in a chase in Brown County. On Dec. 4, deputies attempted to stop Joeadam Peralez, 25, on suspicion of reckless driving in Bellevue. The sheriff’s office says he fled at “a high rate of speed.”. Deputies attempted...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Dispatcher’s Husband Pleads for Help

The husband of a Manitowoc County Dispatcher is asking for the public to help someone who has served her community for years. Zachery Benzinger reached out to Seehafer News to tell the story of his wife Steph. This past Saturday, Steph was working a 12-hour shift, when her leg went...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Teenage Brothers Charged with Attempted Homicide for Green Bay Shooting

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Two brothers, ages 18 and 16, are facing charges in connection with a non-fatal shooting Saturday in which a “ghost gun” was used. 18 year old Anthony C. Simbler is charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide as party to a crime and two counts of bail jumping. 16 year old Avion D. Simbler is charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide as party to a crime, bail jumping, and possession of narcotic drugs.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay

NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay and Northeast Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.nbc26.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy