2023 Defensive Back RJ Lester Commits to Oklahoma State
The Cowboys picked up somewhat of a surprise commitment Saturday from a defensive back prospect who was recently committed to another Big 12 squad. RJ Lester, out of Fort Smith, Arkansas, announced his commitment to Oklahoma State. Lester was committed to Kansas State for about five months before decommitting earlier this week. Lester is a three-star prospect ranked as the No. 1,135 player in the 2023 Composite Rankings.
Western Michigan Running Back Transfer, Two-Time 1,000 Yard Rusher to visit OSU
One of the most productive running backs in the country the last two seasons is set to take an official visit this weekend at Oklahoma State as two-time 1,000-plus yard rusher Sean Tyler, a Western Michigan transfer, will be in town to tour the campus and facilities, 247Sports reports. Tyler...
Daily Bullets (Dec. 8): Transfer Portal Brings a Mason Cobb-Sized Solution
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. • Here’s some good news – OSU landed a linebacker in the transfer portal that led his team in tackles last year and was an all-conference player. Get to know him more here in this older TulsaWorld piece.
Oklahoma State Cornerback Demarco Jones Enters Transfer Portal
Oklahoma State may be losing another member of its secondary. Redshirt junior cornerback Demarco Jones is the latest Cowboy to announce he’ll be trying out the transfer portal. Jones came to OSU as a three-star prospect out of Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa as part of the...
New Oklahoma State Linebacker Commit Justin Wright Talks OSU, Anthony Goodlow and More
The fit between Oklahoma State and Justin Wright seems perfect. Oklahoma State had a need at linebacker with Mason Cobb entering the portal. Wright is a linebacker. Wright wore a cowboy hat and cowboy boots at his wedding. That’s standard attire in Stillwater, USA. And to top it all...
Hoops Preview: TV Info, Team Stats, Projected Lineups and Series History for OSU and Virginia Tech
Record 6-3 9-1 Points Per Game 72.8 77.1. Series History (Virginia Tech leads 4-0)
Uber driver sentenced to 7 years in prison for 1st degree manslaughter
TULSA, Okla. — Omar Baabbad sat emotionless in Tulsa County Court as his victim’s family read their Victim Impact Statements to the Court. One of those statements was written by the 9-year-old daughter of the victim. A jury convicted Baabbad of 1st-degree manslaughter last month for the death...
