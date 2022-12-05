ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

2023 Defensive Back RJ Lester Commits to Oklahoma State

The Cowboys picked up somewhat of a surprise commitment Saturday from a defensive back prospect who was recently committed to another Big 12 squad. RJ Lester, out of Fort Smith, Arkansas, announced his commitment to Oklahoma State. Lester was committed to Kansas State for about five months before decommitting earlier this week. Lester is a three-star prospect ranked as the No. 1,135 player in the 2023 Composite Rankings.
STILLWATER, OK
Oklahoma State Cornerback Demarco Jones Enters Transfer Portal

Oklahoma State may be losing another member of its secondary. Redshirt junior cornerback Demarco Jones is the latest Cowboy to announce he’ll be trying out the transfer portal. Jones came to OSU as a three-star prospect out of Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa as part of the...
STILLWATER, OK

