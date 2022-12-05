ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inkster, MI

Comments / 16

Gwen Giznsky
5d ago

Dr Hermann was well known in southern Michigan for his low cost clinics. I worked for a time with him and learned a lot. RIP Doc. You were a friend for many years. The animal community will grieve hard. my thoughts and prayers go to his family and staff.

Reply
16
MzGorgeous Grier
5d ago

he was my dog's vet 😭🥺 he was so kind and when I had to put my dog down in June, he and his staff sent me a card signed by all the employees...he will be missed 😢 RIP

Reply
13
Trina Smith
5d ago

My dogs vet he was a wonderful man very patient and kind to my Bailey. My condolences to the family of Dr. Hermann

Reply
13
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Drive-by shooting leaves 2 men injured on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured. The shooting happened Saturday night in the area of Beaconsfield and Morang Ave. Police say two men were walking when the occupants of an unknown vehicle pulled up and fired shots. They suffered non-fatal injuries.
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Fenton man dies in crash

DEERFIELD TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – A Fenton man died after a single vehicle crash in Livingston County Friday morning. It happened on Hogan Road near Major Road in Deerfield Township at about 1:30 a.m., Michigan State Police said. The driver, a 40-year-old Fenton man, was pronounced dead at the...
FENTON, MI
Tracy Stengel

Podcast is Scheduled for Investigator to Give Update on Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann Warner

Dee Ann Warner, 52, of Tecumseh, Michigan was reported missing from her rural home April 25, 2021. In March 2022, frustrated family members feared the case was growing cold. After seeing Billy Little, Jr., a nationally recognized attorney on an episode of 48 Hours, they reached out to him for help. He immediately agreed and went to work — pro bono. “All I want is the truth and to get justice for this family,” he said.
TECUMSEH, MI
HometownLife.com

Police locate driver who struck John Glenn High student, fled scene

A teenager is hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle Thursday morning while crossing Newburgh Road. After initially seeking the public's assistance in locating the driver who had fled the scene, Westland police announced on Thursday afternoon they had located and taken into custody the driver of a dark-colored compact SUV-style vehicle.
WESTLAND, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy