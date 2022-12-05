Read full article on original website
Gwen Giznsky
5d ago
Dr Hermann was well known in southern Michigan for his low cost clinics. I worked for a time with him and learned a lot. RIP Doc. You were a friend for many years. The animal community will grieve hard. my thoughts and prayers go to his family and staff.
16
MzGorgeous Grier
5d ago
he was my dog's vet 😭🥺 he was so kind and when I had to put my dog down in June, he and his staff sent me a card signed by all the employees...he will be missed 😢 RIP
13
Trina Smith
5d ago
My dogs vet he was a wonderful man very patient and kind to my Bailey. My condolences to the family of Dr. Hermann
13
