ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, NE

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Hastings man sentenced to at least 38 years in prison

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A Hastings man will serve time in prison for causing a crash that killed two teenagers over a year ago. According to court documents on December of 2021 Anthony Pingel was charged with motor vehicle homicide, driving under the influence of alcohol, stop sign violation and obstruction of a peace officer.
HASTINGS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Jury finds Grand Island man guilty of murder

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A Hall County jury says a Grand Island man is guilty of first-degree murder. The jury returned the verdict against 35-year-old Donald Anthony on Monday morning. Anthony was accused of murder in the first-degree, use of a deadly weapon to commit felony and possession of a...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klkntv.com

Police pursuit ends in fatal car crash near Grand Island

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An attempted traffic stop turned into a fatal car crash southeast of Grand Island on Saturday night. Authorities say a Toyota 4-Runner driven by 34-year-old Jordan Eastman of Giltner, Nebraska, failed to pull over for a Hamilton County sheriff’s deputy. The vehicle crashed and...
LINCOLN, NE
Aurora News Register

Car-pivot collision blocks weekday flow on Highway 14

A driver collided with the back of a pivot on Highway 14, or 16th Street, near the Aurora Mall on Friday afternoon, with the overturned pivot blocking traffic for nearly an hour, according to Aurora Police Chief Paul Graham. The pivot was transported via pickup truck, when a car’s driver...
KSNB Local4

Icy roads lead to crashes in Central Nebraska

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A major accident forced closure of Interstate 80 Thursday morning. The Nebraska Department of Transportation reported that the east-bound lanes of I-80 between Giltner and Aurora were closed because of what they called a major accident. The scene was cleared over the noon hour and all lanes were again open. An DOT traffic cam at the Aurora exit was partially covered with ice.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

School Delays and Closings

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Snow and ice in the area are leading to the closing or delay of a number of schools in our area. CLICK HERE full the list of active closings and delays that have been reported to us.
HASTINGS, NE
NebraskaTV

RSV cases and respiratory symptoms on the rise in the Tri Cities

KEARNEY, Neb. — Schools in the Tri Cities area and older adults have been seeing more cases of RSV with the seasons changing and respiratory symptoms coming to the forefront. Schools have been seeing more children absent recently because of these symptoms, and Nebraska has been among some of...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Two Rivers: Holiday Health Tips

KEARNEY, Neb. — As people are planning to get together for the holidays, here are some tips to keep you and your family safe this season. Brent Roemmich with Two Rivers Public Health Department. 1.Get your flu vaccine. Vaccination is your best protection against the flu. Remember, all vaccinations...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

GIPS elementary students are learning the basics of coding and other IT skills

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Many kids at the Grand Island Public Schools (GIPS) are putting their technology skills to good use. On Wednesday, 14 students from the GIPS IT Pathway, Career Pathways Institute (CPI), visited Starr Elementary to teach elementary students the basics of coding. Starr Elementary Integration Specialist...

Comments / 0

Community Policy