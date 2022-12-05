Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Hastings man sentenced to at least 38 years in prison
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A Hastings man will serve time in prison for causing a crash that killed two teenagers over a year ago. According to court documents on December of 2021 Anthony Pingel was charged with motor vehicle homicide, driving under the influence of alcohol, stop sign violation and obstruction of a peace officer.
News Channel Nebraska
Jury finds Grand Island man guilty of murder
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A Hall County jury says a Grand Island man is guilty of first-degree murder. The jury returned the verdict against 35-year-old Donald Anthony on Monday morning. Anthony was accused of murder in the first-degree, use of a deadly weapon to commit felony and possession of a...
klkntv.com
Police pursuit ends in fatal car crash near Grand Island
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An attempted traffic stop turned into a fatal car crash southeast of Grand Island on Saturday night. Authorities say a Toyota 4-Runner driven by 34-year-old Jordan Eastman of Giltner, Nebraska, failed to pull over for a Hamilton County sheriff’s deputy. The vehicle crashed and...
NebraskaTV
Kearney community rallies to replace nursing home's stolen bird feeders and houses
KEARNEY, NEB. — You've heard of porch pirates, now bird snack snatchers? That’s what happened to one central Nebraska nursing home just a week ago. Mount Carmel Home in Kearney was rattled by a holiday thief. “A week ago on Friday morning, one of our residents had opened...
Aurora News Register
Car-pivot collision blocks weekday flow on Highway 14
A driver collided with the back of a pivot on Highway 14, or 16th Street, near the Aurora Mall on Friday afternoon, with the overturned pivot blocking traffic for nearly an hour, according to Aurora Police Chief Paul Graham. The pivot was transported via pickup truck, when a car’s driver...
KSNB Local4
Icy roads lead to crashes in Central Nebraska
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A major accident forced closure of Interstate 80 Thursday morning. The Nebraska Department of Transportation reported that the east-bound lanes of I-80 between Giltner and Aurora were closed because of what they called a major accident. The scene was cleared over the noon hour and all lanes were again open. An DOT traffic cam at the Aurora exit was partially covered with ice.
NebraskaTV
Alumni from now-closed GI elementary school connect over old pictures online
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Alumni from the old Lincoln Elementary School in Grand Island are reminiscing about their time in school through a Facebook page where more than 500 members are sharing pictures from the past. The page was created by Peggy Bosley-Konen who said she originally made it...
KSNB Local4
School Delays and Closings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Snow and ice in the area are leading to the closing or delay of a number of schools in our area. CLICK HERE full the list of active closings and delays that have been reported to us.
NebraskaTV
RSV cases and respiratory symptoms on the rise in the Tri Cities
KEARNEY, Neb. — Schools in the Tri Cities area and older adults have been seeing more cases of RSV with the seasons changing and respiratory symptoms coming to the forefront. Schools have been seeing more children absent recently because of these symptoms, and Nebraska has been among some of...
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love going out form time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
NebraskaTV
Two Rivers: Holiday Health Tips
KEARNEY, Neb. — As people are planning to get together for the holidays, here are some tips to keep you and your family safe this season. Brent Roemmich with Two Rivers Public Health Department. 1.Get your flu vaccine. Vaccination is your best protection against the flu. Remember, all vaccinations...
NebraskaTV
GIPS elementary students are learning the basics of coding and other IT skills
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Many kids at the Grand Island Public Schools (GIPS) are putting their technology skills to good use. On Wednesday, 14 students from the GIPS IT Pathway, Career Pathways Institute (CPI), visited Starr Elementary to teach elementary students the basics of coding. Starr Elementary Integration Specialist...
