Georgia couple tricks Walmart cashier, easily walks out of store with thousands in merchandise: police
A sheriff's office in Georgia is looking for a man and woman who allegedly tricked a Walmart cashier and walked out of the store with more than $6,000 in merchandise, gift cards.
AbsoluteJOI Partners with Small BIPOC & Women-Owned Brands for Its First Online Holiday Gift Guide
Dr. Anne Beal, founder of Black-owned skincare brand AbsoluteJOI, wants you to spend your dollars where it matters most during the holidays. AbsoluteJOI has released its first holiday gift guide connecting shoppers with some 20 small BIPOC and women-owned businesses, with “Dr. Anne-approved” products and special holiday offers.
New Bill Seeks To Limit How Many Houses Investors and Hedge Funds Can Purchase
Wall Street investors have been buying up homes in the Atlanta area at an increasing rate over the last few years, but a new bill in Washington seeks to block those sales. According to WSB-TV, 30% of recent home sales in Atlanta have been to an investor. Other states including Pennsylvania and New Jersey have been dealing with the same situation. In response, Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) introduced the End Hedge Fund Control of America Homes Act that would limit investors to 100 single-family homes.
