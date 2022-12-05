ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bill Seeks To Limit How Many Houses Investors and Hedge Funds Can Purchase

Wall Street investors have been buying up homes in the Atlanta area at an increasing rate over the last few years, but a new bill in Washington seeks to block those sales. According to WSB-TV, 30% of recent home sales in Atlanta have been to an investor. Other states including Pennsylvania and New Jersey have been dealing with the same situation. In response, Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) introduced the End Hedge Fund Control of America Homes Act that would limit investors to 100 single-family homes.
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

