wcluradio.com
Richard Lee Pickett
Richard Lee Pickett, 65, Glasgow, died Friday, December 9, 2022 at his residence. A native of Barren County, he was the son of the late Hugh O. Pickett, Sr. and Carolyn Elizabeth Morgan Pickett. He was a truck driver for RDH and an avid bowler. Survivors include his wife Patricia...
WBKO
Logan County man killed in Warren County wreck
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Curtis Ashby of Logan County was killed in a car wreck early Friday morning. Deputies say Ashby called 911 around 4:00 a.m. to say he’d been in a collision in the 5,000 block of Browning Road, and hurt his shoulder and chest. He told officers he lost control of his vehicle, which went into a ditch, then down an embankment, landing on its side against a tree.
wcluradio.com
Steven Richard Jackson
Steven Richard Jackson, 72, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. He was a son of the late William Richard Jackson and Lucille Disman Jackson. He was a member, Clerk, Sunday School Teacher and a Deacon of Dover Baptist Church in Haywood. He was an avid sportsman, bass fisherman, UK fan, Green Bay Packer fan and Barren County Trojan fan. He was retired from Eaton Axle/Dana Corp. Steve was saved as a young boy and loved the church and his church family.
k105.com
4 newly graduated law enforcement officers to begin serving in Grayson Co.
The law enforcement ranks in Grayson County grew by four on Thursday as new officers and a deputy graduated from the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training’s Basic Training Academy. In total, 31 new law enforcement officers from around Kentucky graduated from the 20-week academy where they received, in...
wcluradio.com
Tereica Kaye Bryant
Tereica Kaye Bryant, 66, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Wednesday, December 7th, at U of L Health Care in Louisville, KY. Kaye was born in Columbus, IN on March 26, 1956, daughter of Martha Jo Patterson. She had received her GED, she was a CNA for 10 years & worked at a garment factory for 20 years.
WKYT 27
Taylor County family rebuilding after tornado damage
TAYLOR COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Sunday marks the one-year anniversary of a historic tornado outbreak that devastated a huge portion of the Commonwealth. Smith Ridge Road in Campbellsville is where the Parker family lives. They moved in after the tornado destroyed their Taylor County home. It is three bedrooms and one bathroom, but it is temporary.
wcluradio.com
Jack Milton Vaughn
Jack Milton Vaughn of Greensburg, Kentucky, son of the late Jack Vaughn and Betty Jean Dye Vaughn, was born on Monday, March 26, 1956 in Elizabethtown, Kentucky and departed this life on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Baptist Health Hardin. He was 66 years, 8 months, and 12 days of age.
WBKO
Man wanted for shooting at Warren-Logan County line captured
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has captured Thomas Price for a shooting near the Warren-Logan County line that left one person injured. In a Facebook post by WCSO, investigations over the last nine days led deputies to a residence, where Price was exiting the front porch.
wcluradio.com
Robin Gail Kinsey
Robin Gail Kinsey, age 62, of Burkesville passed away on December 05, 2022 at the Cumberland County Hospital. She was born on February 29, 1960 in Louisville to the late Shirley Girtley Noe and Tommy Noe. She is survived by daughter, Christy Clark of Shepherdsville; two grandchildren, Hannah Nicole Hodge...
One dead following early morning crash in Warren County
One person lost their life Friday morning after a crash in Warren County left a vehicle on its side and pushed against a tree.
q95fm.net
Police Arrest Teacher Accused Of Sending Inappropriate Messages To Students
Logan County Officials recently arrested a teacher who was accused of sending inappropriate messages to students at Logan Middle School. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office received word last Wednesday that the messages in question were being sent through Snapchat. 25-year-old Aaron Grant, of Foster, was arrested following an investigation....
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky man arrested for the second time in one month on new charges
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky man is in jail again for the second time in just weeks following a theft complaint in a nearby county. Early Sunday morning, Wayne County sheriff’s deputies were on the lookout for a man accused of stealing items from a home in Somerset.
k105.com
Leitchfield FD extricates injured female juvenile, 3 other minors taken to ER after truck crashes on Anneta Rd.
A female juvenile has been hospitalized and three other minors taken to the ER after a truck crashed on Anneta Road (Hwy 259). Thursday afternoon at approximately 3:30, Grayson County Deputy Wally Ritter, the Leitchfield Fire Department and EMS responded to the single-vehicle crash in the 3600 block of Anneta Road.
wnky.com
WCSO: 1 dead in Warren County vehicle crash
ROCKFIELD, Ky. – One person is dead following an early morning vehicle collision Friday. Around 4:02 a.m. on Dec. 9, Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded for an injury collision on the 5000 block of Browning Road. The driver notified 911 of the collision and said they had...
wkyufm.org
Online threat leads to closure of one southern Kentucky school district, increased security at two others
Warren and Allen County school officials remain on guard after a threat was posted online targeting three area high schools on Wednesday night. Warren Central, Bowling Green, and Allen County-Scottsville high schools were named as potential safety threats in an online post to a Lexington-based website. The post also targeted U.S. Sens. Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul.
WBKO
BGFD respond to fire at local shopping center
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a fire at a shopping center on Dec. 8. Officials say they received multiple calls of a possible structure fire at Sugar Maple Square on Highway 185. The callers and Warren County Sheriff deputies said there was heavy...
lakercountry.com
School attendance stays consistent Thursday
With continued illness being reported locally, Russell County Schools’ attendance numbers stayed consistent at 92 percent on Thursday. Salem Elementary at 88.3 percent was the lone school below the 90 percent mark yesterday. Jamestown Elementary was at 91 percent, Russell County Middle School was at 92.3 percent, Russell County...
adairvoice.com
Police search for armed robbery suspect in Vester community
UPDATED: Around 5:10 p.m., KSP and Casey County Sheriff’s Office initiated a stop on the suspect vehicle near KY 127 and KY 501 in Casey county. He was arrested by Deputy Josh Durbin on the Adair warrant for robbery, 1st degree . The shotgun and stolen cash were recovered from the vehicle. The case remains under investigation by K-9 Deputy Chandler Staten.
wnky.com
Police: Bowling Green man led high-speed chase on motorcycle
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – A man is behind bars after police say he fled on a motorcycle in Logan County. On Dec. 2 around 1:45 p.m., Logan County Dispatch received a call on a blue motorcycle traveling at a fast speed and driving recklessly on U.S. 6880 Bypass near Terry Wilcutt Highway.
Local actress wins state award
Missy Jo Bush won Best Performer at the Kentucky Theatre Association Festival for community theatres in Kentucky. The Festival is a statewide competition that was held in Campbellsville on Nov. 18 and Nov. 19. Bush entered the festival as part of the cast for the ARTS (Appalachian Regional Theatre Society) production of excerpts from the play “The Good Doctor” by Neil Simon and Anton Chekhov, which placed second at the competition.
