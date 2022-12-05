Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBC San Diego
San Diego Mountaineer Recounts El Cajon Mountain Climber's Horrific Fall
Brandon Huang has been rock climbing for the past year and a half. “[It’s full of] adrenaline, adventure, kind of thing," said Huang. It was that exact feeling he was out looking for with his friends during his climb on Sunday at El Cajon Mountain. Unfortunately, it's not one...
Hollywood Star Sandra Bullock Sells San Diego County Hideaway for $5.6 Million
The fact that “Miss Congeniality” herself had a home in San Diego's North County was one of her best-kept secrets. San Bullock's luxurious spread, which boasts 5,938 square feet of stunning Mediterranean-style architecture and a carefully crafted interior design sold last month for $5.6 million, according to a local real-estate company spokeswoman. "The Proposal" star's dwelling sat atop 91 acres of property filled with avocado and citrus groves and lush vistas.
San Diego Bay Parade of Lights Canceled Sunday Due to Weather
San Diego Parade of Lights has been canceled for Sunday due to a wind advisory as the county is slated to get some wet and snowy weather this weekend. "The safety of those who participate in the San Diego Bay Parade of Lights is of the upmost concern to us," San Diego Bay Parade of Light organizers said in a statement.
Parents of Woman Who Died With Toddler in Petco Park Fall Sues City, Padres
The family of a woman who died along with her 2-year-old son in a fall from a third-floor concourse at Petco Park last year is suing the Padres and the city of San Diego for alleged negligence. The wrongful death lawsuit filed Wednesday in San Diego Superior Court by Raquel...
Paws-itively Cute: 3 San Diego Dogs to Be Featured in Puppy Bowl XIX
It’s almost that time of the year again when tenacious athletes toss some pigskin across the football field in the name of sport and honor to win a coveted trophy. Animal Planet’s annual Puppy Bowl is gearing up for its 19th year on television and three San Diego puppies will be among the dozens of pups on the lineup.
Storm to Bring Rain, Mountain Snow Across San Diego County Sunday
Cool and dry weather was predicted to continue over San Diego County Saturday, ahead of a storm system that was expected to spread rain and high elevation snow from north to south across Southern California beginning early Sunday morning, the National Weather Service said. Steadier rainfall and strong southwest winds...
‘You're Not Santa, Santa's Not Black': San Diego's Black Santa Brings Diversity, Magic of Belief to Holiday
There’s a new Santa Claus in town– and he calls himself the Black Santa. He has shiny black boots, a tailored red suit complete with gold reindeer buttons and an impressive white beard that any beard grower would be envious of. Not only does he dress the part,...
New COVID Subvariant Spreading in San Diego Evades Antibodies From Previous Infections
COVID is springing a new subvariant that is spreading in San Diego County. XBB is a subvariant of the Omicron variant that began spreading in 2021. It was first detected in San Diego County in November and now accounts for 4% of COVID cases in the county and 6% throughout California, according to wastewater surveillance data.
Protesters Storm San Diego Real Estate Office, Demand End to Evictions Targeting Low-Income Renters
About a dozen activists with the advocacy group Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment (ACCE) stormed the lobby of a downtown office building Friday morning demanding to speak to a PR representative of the real estate corporation Blackstone. The group says the corporate landlord is threatening to evict low-income renters.
Pickup Truck Driver Hit, Killed by Trolley in Barrio Logan: San Diego Police
A pickup truck driver was hit and killed by an MTS trolley in Barrio Logan Friday night. At around 9:30 p.m., a man was driving a 1969 GMC truck eastbound on Sampson St. passing Harbor Drive when he drove around the trolley crossing arms and into the trolley's path. The trolley collided with the right side of the truck, San Diego Police said.
San Diego is Climbing the Ranks of Most Expensive Cities in the World. Here's Why
San Diego is shooting up the ranks of the most expensive cities in the world, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2022 Worldwide Cost of Living (WCOL) survey. The twice-yearly survey details how inflation is impacting prices across the globe, and it highlights how the cost of living in America's Finest City is rising alarmingly fast.
5 Arrested, 21 Offered Support Services During San Diego County Human Trafficking Operation
Five people were arrested during a countywide law enforcement operation aimed at capturing human traffickers, it was announced Thursday. Operation Home for the Holidays was conducted over three days this week in San Diego, National City, and Santee by the multi-agency San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force. In an effort...
Stolen Catalytic Converters Found in Car That Led Pursuit From Encinitas to Orange County: San Diego Sheriff's
A 41-year-old man led police on a vehicle pursuit Wednesday morning that began in San Diego County and ended on foot in Orange County. Just before 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies from the North Coastal Sheriff's Station's Crime Suppression Team attempted to stop the driver of a red Dodge Charger near Encinitas Boulevard and Seeman Drive believed to have been involved in recent catalytic converter thefts in the region, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
San Marcos Girl, 3, Celebrates First Birthday at Home After Spending First 2 in Hospital
A remarkable milestone was marked at the Smith residence as 3-year-old Addison celebrated her birthday at home for the very first time. “This has been a dream of ours for three years now and to be able to celebrate it with all of our families and friends and everyone who has been involved in supporting her, it's really special,” said Aliesha Smith, Addison's mom.
San Diego County Certifies Election Results
Following a month of ballot counting, the San Diego County Registrar of Voters Thursday certified the results of the Nov. 8, 2022 election with a voter participation rate of 54.2%. Of 1.9 million registered voters in the county, 1,043,490 ballots were cast. Of those, 939,102 were mail-in ballots -- nearly...
A Dead Man Was Elected City Attorney in Chula Vista. Now What?
The San Diego County Registrar of Voters certified the results of the Midterm Election on Thursday and it's official: a dead man won the City Attorney race in Chula Vista. City Attorney-elect Simon Silva fought cancer to the bitter end, passing away in early September surrounded by his wife and two daughters. He was the top vote-getter in the June primary and remained on the November ballot despite his unfortunate passing, per election rules.
Tenants in Linda Vista Apartments Served Eviction Notices, Again
Linda Vista apartment complex residents reported receiving eviction notices again after receiving them by mistake in September. This time, the eviction notice is real, and they must vacate by the end of next month. The tenants at Casa Linda Apartments received eviction notices stating they must vacate by January 31...
Man Shot, Killed by San Diego Police in City Heights
San Diego Police shot and killed an armed man Thursday in City Heights. Just before noon, police received a call from a resident who "observed a man holding a firearm to his head," SDPD Officer O'Brien said. Officers located the man near Central Avenue and a brief pursuit began while the man was riding a bike. The chase ended in the 4000 block of 42nd Street, near University Avenue, and negotiations began with the man.
Do you Know Him? Tips Sought in Arson Fire at Lemon Grove Drug-Treatment Center
Deputies are asking for help Thursday in identifying a man who intentionally set a small fire at a Lemon Grove substance abuse treatment center. The arsonist was caught on surveillance video piling up material and setting it ablaze near the lobby of the Kiva Learning Center for Women and Children at the McAlister Institute in the 2000 block of Skyline Drive shortly after noon on Nov. 19, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
Rape Survivor Who Helped SDSU Accuser Calls Out Justice System
Brenda Tracy was brought to tears knowing the trauma a 17-year-old accuser is going through after the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office decided not to charge three former SDSU football players with rape. The decision comes even despite the teen reporting the alleged crime and taking a rape...
