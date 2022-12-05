Read full article on original website
Tributes Pour In After Death Of State Senator
Politicians on both sides of the aisle are remembering Illinois State Senator Scott Bennett, who died unexpectedly Friday at the age of 45. His office says Bennett was apparently suffering from a large brain tumor when he was rushed to the hospital Thursday. Governor JB Pritzker says the Champaign Democrat...
Hearings set for bill to ban certain guns in Illinois
(The Center Square) – Contentious debate is expected during Illinois legislative hearings over a proposed gun and magazine ban. House Bill 5855 from state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, would redefine dozens of different types of rifles, pistols and shotguns as “assault weapons.” If approved, anyone who owns them would have 300 days to register them with state police. All future sales would be prohibited.
Changes Coming To State ”One Day Rest In Seven” Law
Changes are coming to the state’s One Day Rest in Seven Act. That state law specifies that workers must be given a day of rest every workweek and are entitled to breaks during daily work shifts. The changes effective January 1st clarify that employees should have at least an additional 20-minute break during a 12-hour or longer work shift, and must get at least 24 consecutive hours of rest in any seven-day work period. It also requires signage about the law to be posted in workplaces.
Illinois State Rifle Association criticizes proposed gun control measures
(The Center Square) – Firearm advocacy groups and Illinois GOP lawmakers are speaking out against legislation that they say will infringe upon Illinoisans’ Second Amendment rights. House Bill 5855, filed by state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, aims to prohibit individuals from purchasing semi-automatic weapons in Illinois. It also...
Report: Illinois sees biggest increase in cigarette smuggling
(The Center Square) – A new report shows that many Illinois residents are going out of state to purchase their cigarettes, costing the state hundreds of millions of dollars in lost tax revenue. A joint report by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy and the Tax Foundation shows that...
Pritzker Willing To Consider Legalizing Cannabis Delivery
Nearly three years after recreational cannabis first became legal in Illinois, Governor JB Pritzker says he’d be willing to consider allowing pot to be delivered right to your door. Several other states permit cannabis dispensaries to offer delivery of the drug, but that’s not permitted in Illinois. Pritzker said...
Illinois quick hits: Gun bill vote could come sooner; property tax board wants more space; first social equity dispensary opens
State Rep. Bob Morgan expects to get his proposed bill banning future sales of certain types of semi-automatic firearms and magazines passed when lawmakers return for the lame-duck session starting Jan. 4. Morgan told WMAY his goal is to pass the measure, which also restricts anyone younger than 21 from getting a Firearm Owner’s Identification Card unless they are enlisted in the military or National Guard, by Jan. 10. Gun rights groups have promised lawsuits if the measure passes.
Witness slips stack up as Illinois House committee set to debate more gun restrictions Monday
(The Center Square) – Efforts in Illinois to ban semi-automatic weapons and certain magazines, and restrict who can buy guns to 21 and older, could come sooner than expected. Wednesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he supports banning certain weapons and magazines. He expects state Rep. Bob Morgan’s bill, which...
Illinois quick hits: Search warrant policy changes; higher gas taxes, minimum wage next year
Starting Jan. 1, more than 190 new laws are set to take effect. Among them is the controversial end of cash bail from the SAFE-T Act. The state’s motor fuel tax will increase by about 3.2 cents a gallon. A second increase will kick in six months later. The state’s minimum wage also increases to $13 per hour. Other measures include impacts on education, health care and even hunting.
Illinois named worst state for the middle class
(The Center Square) – A new report lists the Land of Lincoln as the least tax-friendly state in the nation for middle-class families. The report was done by Kiplinger and ranked the 10 worst states for middle-class families when looking at the state’s overall tax burden. "Sorry, Illinois,...
Annual driving tests required for those 79, not 75, under temporary new Illinois law
(The Center Square) – About 299,000 drivers in Illinois ages 75 to 78 no longer have to take the annual driving test under a new law Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed this week. The annual driving test has been pushed to 79-year-old drivers for the next 10 months. House Bill...
State’s Unfunded Pension Liability Grows
Even though the state has put extra money toward its pension obligations in recent years, Illinois’s unfunded pension liability grew by 7.5 percent in the fiscal year that ended last June, according to a new report. The state’s five pension funds all lost money over that 12-month period because...
Illinois quick hits: $1.8 billion for unemployment debt; RTA eyes tax and fee hikes
A new Illinois law aims to spend $1.8 billion on the fund that pays out unemployment benefits. An unexpected surge in revenue fuels the plan, with $1.3 billion paying off a federal loan to Illinois. Unemployment spiked in 2020 when the government shut down businesses during the pandemic. The legislation...
Illinois Jeep Plant To Be Idled Next Year
The Illinois plant that builds Jeep Cherokees will shut down early next year, perhaps for good, resulting in indefinite layoffs for more than 13-hundred workers. The parent company of Chrysler would not comment on the future of the Belvidere plant or on reports that production of the Jeep Cherokee is being moved to Mexico.
Illinois’ first social equity licensed dispensary opens in Chicago
(The Center Square) – The first cannabis dispensary awarded a license through the state’s social equity licensing program has opened in Chicago. Gov. J.B. Pritzker says more are on the way. The governor was on hand Wednesday in Chicago to celebrate the opening of Ivy Hall dispensary. Ivy...
RTA eyes 11 tax, fee hikes to prevent transit ‘collapse’
(The Center Square) – The Regional Transportation Authority’s five-year strategic plan calls for consideration of 11 tax and fee hikes at a time when fewer people are using public transportation. The transit agency said in the draft of the plan the tax increases are necessary to prevent the...
Pork producers celebrate 1 million-pound milestone in donations to Illinois food banks
(The Center Square) – Illinois pork producers and food banks are gearing up to celebrate a huge milestone. One million pounds is a lot of ground pork. On Dec. 13, Pork Power, a pork donation program run by the Illinois Pork Producers Association, will celebrate hitting the monumental milestone of 1 million pounds of pork given away to local food banks since the program began in 2008.
Illinois shelters overwhelmed as high cost of living forcing many to give up their pets
(The Center Square) – Illinois animal shelters are reporting an overwhelming number of surrendered pets this year. Dean Daubert, chief operations officer at Anderson Humane in South Elgin, said the shelter has handled 3,000 more pets this year than it did in 2021. Daubert said he does not buy...
Illinois Supreme Court considers liability in aftermath of fatal crime
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Supreme Court is considering a case to determine whether three individuals who broke into a store before leading police on a car chase, crash and fatal shooting should be responsible for their injuries. In 2012, Leland Dudley, John Givens, and David Strong broke...
IHSA Football Title Games To Be Played At ISU Through 2027
Illinois’s high school football championships are headed to Normal. The Illinois High School Association has approved a five-year deal to hold the football title games from Class 1A to 8A at Hancock Stadium on the campus of Illinois State University. ISU hosted some or all of the championship games from 1974 to 1998, but in recent years, the games have alternated between the University of Illinois and Northern Illinois University.
