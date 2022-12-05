Read full article on original website
The Ending Of Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio Explained
This post contains spoilers for "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio." Guillermo del Toro is a renowned writer and director who's known not just for creating insightful stories but also for visually striking films. From del Toro's best movies to his worst, he always finds a way to present characters, worlds, and plots that are uniquely memorable. With "Pinocchio," del Toro may be telling a story that people have heard before, but his version reimagines the classic tale in ways that will shock and delight all his viewers.
Grimcutty's Creator Was Going For An Uncanny Valley Vibe When Bringing The Monster To Life
Indie horror director John Ross unleashed "Grimcutty" on Hulu as one of their original movies for the Halloween season of 2022 to the delight of fans of spooky entertainment. "Grimcutty" is about a horrifying internet meme a la creepypasta — like those explored in Syfy's Channel Zero – willed into existence by overly concerned suburban parents who are worried that the meme will inspire their children to self-harm, and their two young kids that have to put a stop to the monster.
Guillermo Del Toro Thinks Taylor Swift Is Bound For Greatness As A Director
When it comes to cinematic odd couples, there are few as surprising to learn about as Guillermo del Toro and Taylor Swift. For his part, Del Toro has made an extensive career out of tackling elements of science-fiction, dark fantasy, and horror into his own unique style. As a result, the acclaimed director has also earned his fair share of Oscar nominations and wins over the course of his many films (via Oscars).
Why Bernard Actor David Krumholtz Understandably Withdrew From The Santa Clause 3
Ask anyone what their favorite Christmas-themed movie is and chances are they'll shout out Disney's "The Santa Clause." Released in 1994 to critical acclaim, the Tim Allen-starring family romp saw an overworked man accidentally causing the death of Saint Nicholas himself. After wearing the jolly man's suit and delivering presents around the world, Allen's character fully assumed the role of Father Christmas. The Christmas flick grossed over $190 million at the box office (via The Numbers) and has become a holiday fixture, airing throughout the world during the winter season.
Hugh Rowland Initially Thought The Call About Ice Road Truckers Was A Prank
As reality television has exploded in popularity over the last couple of decades, some networks have discovered that they can make easy programming simply by filming aspects of people's lives like their relationships or their professions. This is absolutely the case with "Ice Road Truckers," History Channel's pulse-pounding show that follows the high-octane thrills of driving big rigs down some of the most dangerous roads in Canada and the United States.
Yellowstone's Wes Bentley Had To Put His Heroic Views Of Kevin Costner Aside In Order To Work On The Show - Exclusive
Wes Bentley is no stranger to working with A-list actors, having starred in "American Beauty" with Kevin Spacey, "Ghost Rider" with Nicolas Cage, and "Mission Impossible: Fallout" with Tom Cruise, among other high-profile films and TV shows in his background. Now — since 2018 — Bentley has played the adopted son of Kevin Costner's character on the wildly popular neo-Western series "Yellowstone," which airs Sunday nights on the Paramount Network.
The Home From A Christmas Story Is For Sale, But There's A Catch
With both "A Christmas Story" and the sequel "A Christmas Story Christmas" streaming on HBO Max this holiday season, both longtime and newer fans of Ralphie Parker (Peter Billingsley) can joyfully rewatch the classic film and maybe introduce it to someone new. But for Brian Jones, the owner of the Cleveland house featured in the film, this season is a time of trying to sell the iconic home, along with the properties surrounding it. His reasoning was simple: "You have this nice 1940s look and then, right next door, boom! Condos or townhomes? Now that just doesn't fit," he told Variety.
Ironheart And Namora Come To Blows In Stunning Black Panther 2 Concept Art
A first-ever glimpse of a breathtaking piece of artwork for a planned scene in the critically acclaimed "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" emerged recently on Instagram. Created by veteran film concept artist Phil Saunders, the image features an underwater clash between Riri Williams' Ironheart and the Talokanil warrioress Namora, portrayed respectively by Dominique Thorne and Mabel Cadena.
Empire Of Light: The Power Of Cinema Shines Dim
Sometimes when you're making a movie, everything just seems to come together. That would seem to be the case with "Empire of Light," with acclaimed director Sam Mendes having Olivia Colman and Colin Firth on board, along with legendary cinematographer Roger Deakins, for his period drama set in a 1980s seaside cinema. It kind of feels like the sort of thing that's failure-proof. This is why it's such a shock to the system that "Empire of Light," sad to say, is not just disappointing, not just flawed, but actively bad. It somehow manages to take what is initially a compelling subject and suck all the charm out of it. "Empire of Light," which screened at the Toronto International Film Festival, is a victim of too many subplots. Where any one of them might have made for an enjoyable film, the fact that they are all together make the final product so hopelessly muddled that it borders on incoherent.
How The Willow Series Found Unlikely Influences In H.P. Lovecraft And Stephen King
If you've been watching the new Disney+ fantasy adventure series "Willow," the belated followup to the cult 1988 film directed by Ron Howard with a story by George Lucas, you might not expect to see the names of two of the most famous horror authors of all time cited as influences on the show. The worlds of fantasy and horror have always been intertwined, but at first glance "Willow" would appear to be more on the side of J.R.R. Tolkien than H.P. Lovecraft (who's had a fair amount of direct adaptations of his work over the years). But the two authors are serving as "huge" influences on the show's world, according to Jon Kasdan, its creator, showrunner, and self-professed fan of the original movie.
Jake Gyllenhaal In Talks To Bring A Harrison Ford Movie To The Small Screen
Jake Gyllenhaal is one of the hottest leading men in Hollywood right now. While the actor has been in the industry since the early '90s, it seems like his career has recently elevated, with new projects debuting one after another. After finishing out the 2010s playing the villain Mysterio in "Spider-Man: Far From Home," Gyllenhaal entered the 2020s with leading performances in Netflix's "The Guilty," Michael Bay's explosive action thriller "Ambulance," and most recently, Disney's animated "Strange World." With numerous upcoming projects, Gyllenhaal doesn't look like he's slowing down anytime soon.
Yellowstone's Luke Grimes And Kelsey Asbille Gush Over Their Wonderful Partnership On The Show - Exclusive
On "Yellowstone," Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille play husband and wife Kayce and Monica Dutton, who have experienced a lot of ups and downs over the past five seasons. From Kayce's ongoing internal struggle over whether the Dutton family legacy is more important than his wife's Tribal Nation to losing a newborn baby at the beginning of Season 5, the couple always seems to be in a state of flux. Still, the pair are deeply in love.
Why Amazon's Next Fantasy Juggernaut Will Be Its Biggest Series Yet
Amazon's Prime Video has made some cool moves in the streaming service game, from reviving beloved sci-fi show "The Expanse" to creating a host of original shows like "The Boys." Still, while it has built a catalog of enticing content, the thing Amazon seems most interested in is finding its own "Game of Thrones." The classic HBO fantasy series may not have quite landed its ending, but it was still a massive overall success story, and Amazon Studios has taken more than one stab at creating something similar.
PHOTOS: The highs and lows of entertainment's 2022 comeback
After keeping the world at arm’s length for roughly two years, the entertainment world could finally get more personal again in 2022.
Die Hard's 'Yippee-Ki-Yay' Line Traces Its Origins From Philadelphia
Ah, the holidays. It's the perfect time to get together with family, give thoughtful gifts, and maybe take over an entire office building by force to steal hundreds of millions of dollars. Well, although that plan may not be on everyone's to-do list, it surely was the plot of what Entertainment Weekly calls one of the greatest action films of all time — "Die Hard." Whether it should be considered a Christmas movie is still up for debate, however, the same holiday set the scene in the original 1979 novel "Nothing Lasts Forever," by Rodrick Thorpe, the book the film was based on.
When It Comes To Harry Potter Performances, Daniel Radcliffe Is His Own Worst Critic
It's been a long time since Daniel Radcliffe donned the lightning bolt scar and a pair of Hogwarts robes — the final film, "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2," was released in 2011, over 10 years ago. After Radcliffe said goodbye to the character he'd played since 2001, he found himself with a collection of roles that were all far from his stint as the boy wizard. With appearances in the 2016 heist thriller "Now You See Me 2," on TBS' "Miracle Workers," and as Weird Al Yankovic in "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story," Radcliffe has proven he's more than Harry Potter, even if that's what most people will remember him for.
Columbia Pictures Was Sued For Infringement Because Of The Ghostbusters Logo
When Columbia Pictures released the original "Ghostbusters" back in 1984, despite probably knowing they had a possible hit on their hands, there was no way to predict that the film would not only bring in a quarter of a billion dollars but also kick off a franchise that continues to grow today. However, like many other highly successful/profitable endeavors, the studio found itself in the middle of a lawsuit with another entertainment company, which claimed it deserved a piece of the money pie.
Why Game Of Thrones Star Sean Bean Only Read The First Book In The Series
Although he was in it for only a season, the lingering presence of Ned Stark (Sean Bean) on "Game of Thrones" was undeniable. Long after his head was chopped off at Joffrey's (Jack Gleeson) orders, the Lord of Winterfell's durable mark endured the passing of seasons and lasted in the other characters' memories and fans' hearts. This wouldn't be so had not Sean Bean portrayed the Warden of the North so soulfully and with such dedication. He was not only an honorable man but also a caring father of five children (plus a paternal figure to Jon Snow, played by Kit Harington).
Is The Whale Based On A True Story?
Theater-goers are once again seeing a movie starring Brendan Fraser as "The Whale" heads to cinemas following critical acclaim, including that now-famous and six-minute-long standing ovation that the actor received at the Venice Film Festival. Fraser plays Charlie, a 600-pound English teacher trying to reconnect with his daughter Ellie (Sadie Sink). Fraser recently told Yahoo! Entertainment, "Charlie is not the person he presents. He's not the person who we so often dismiss. He's a man who lives with obesity, but he's also a father and he's also a teacher. He's someone who can bring out the best in others even when they can't see that in themselves. Tragically, he can't do that for himself."
Wes Bentley Developed An Interest In Law From Playing Jamie On Yellowstone
"Yellowstone" has cleared an absolute path to success over the course of its five seasons. Not only has the demand for Taylor Sheridan's series remained strong since it premiered back in 2018 (via Parrot Analytics), but the show's success has also paved the way for several spin-offs, such as "1883," with more to come down the line.
