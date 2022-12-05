Read full article on original website
Related
everythinglubbock.com
Texas mother’s mortality data released, full report coming next week
AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — In 2019, there were 147 maternal deaths, meaning a woman died while pregnant or within one year of giving birth, according to the Department of State and Health Services (DSHS). Of the deaths that were determined to be connected to the pregnancy, 90% of them...
everythinglubbock.com
‘Tripledemic’ impacts Texas hospitals amid ongoing staffing crisis
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Statewide cases of influenza (flu), COVID-19 and RSV are not only affecting families but hospitals too as they deal with the ongoing staffing crisis. Kirstine Openshaw’s four-year-old son has a congenital heart defect and her nine-month-old son is a preemie with laryngomalacia. Both got sick.
everythinglubbock.com
Texas bill would ban social media for those under 18
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A bill filed by a North Texas lawmaker this week would ban social media for Texans under the age of 18. HB 896, authored by Rep. Jared Patterson, of Frisco, would prohibit the use of social media by children. The bill was filed on Wednesday. If...
everythinglubbock.com
TxDMV launches new temporary tags to prevent paper license fraud
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — After years of widespread fraud and KXAN investigations, the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles rolled out major design changes to its temporary paper tags on Friday to help prevent fraudulent paper licenses from circulating. Agency leaders also testified before the Texas Senate Criminal Justice Committee on...
everythinglubbock.com
Environment stakes high in race for Louisiana utility seat
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The election for Louisiana’s obscure regulatory body typically receives little attention locally, but this year has caught the eye of national media outlets, celebrities, political action committees and public utility companies. Lambert Boissiere III, who has comfortably held a seat on Louisiana’s Public...
everythinglubbock.com
‘Unqualified plastic surgeon’ charged in California woman’s death during procedure
TIJUANA (Border Report) — A Tijuana doctor has been charged almost two years after 38-year-old Keuana Weaver died on the operating table while undergoing liposuction and tummy tuck procedures. It turned out the doctor, a general practitioner, did not have a license to perform cosmetic procedures at the Art...
everythinglubbock.com
Texas man sentenced after smuggling migrants in fruit truck
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Benito man was ordered to federal prison on Thursday after conspiring to transport undocumented migrants within the United States. Elias Lopez III, 35, pleaded guilty to his role in smuggling near the Sarita checkpoint on Dec. 10, 2021, according to the U.S....
everythinglubbock.com
AAA Texas: Gas prices continue downward trend
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lone Star State’s weekly statewide gas price average has dropped now for eight consecutive weeks, according to a press release from AAA Texas. The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Texas was reported at $2.733 on Saturday. AAA data indicated prices were trending downward.
everythinglubbock.com
Cartels fighting over migrants in Juarez
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Mexican police have arrested two men they say shot the driver of a public transportation bus carrying 42 migrants late Wednesday in Juarez. The attack involving at least three vehicles carrying armed men was likely a hijacking attempt, as migrants have become a commodity to drug cartels, said Chihuahua state police Chief Gilberto Loya.
everythinglubbock.com
‘Don’t Say Gay’ Florida lawmaker resigns amid fraud charges
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida lawmaker who sponsored the controversial law critics call “Don’t Say Gay” resigned on Thursday, one day after authorities announced his indictment on charges of defrauding a federal coronavirus loan program for small businesses. Rep. Joe Harding, a 35-year-old Republican, sent...
everythinglubbock.com
South Dakota governor orders review of Chinese investments
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Thursday called for an immediate review of the state’s investments to determine if it has stakes in Chinese companies, stepping up her rhetoric against the ascendant Asian economic giant that has also emerged as a powerful rival to the United States.
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Thursday Evening Weather Update: December 8th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update. Tonight: Clouds increase. Low of 40°. Winds NW 5-10 MPH. Tomorrow: Cloudy with showers late. High of 56°. Winds NW→S 10-15 MPH. As we head into the overnight hours tonight, clouds are...
Comments / 0