Legendary New Jack Swing Ambassador R&B Crooner And The Nationally Syndicated Voice Of Nighttime Radio Al B. Sure! Narrates The National Radio Commercial Spots For Rev Al Sharpton’s Critically Acclaimed Loudmouth

Akon Says Young Thug’s Career Is Over If He Cooperates In RICO Case
Akon feels it’s over for Young Thug’s career if the rapper cooperates in his RICO case. On Sunday (Nov. 13), Akon sat down with DJ Vlad to discuss the Atlanta rapper’s future in Hip-Hop and what would happen if he played too friendly with federal officers to guarantee his safety. “The question is [whether] he is willing to cooperate to save himself and his family,” Akon said bluntly. “Is he willing to take that mud in the face?” More from VIBE.com2023 Grammy Award Nominations: Everything You Need To KnowYoung Thug's Attorney Files For RICO Dismissal, Cites D.A. MisconductAkon Reveals Why He Didn't Sign...
Angela Yee Makes Exit From ‘The Breakfast Club’ Gearing Up for Debut of ‘Way Up with Angela Yee’
After 12 years and many great times, The Breakfast Club will be missing perhaps the most joyous part of the team as Angela Yee departs the program to be featured on her own show — on the same station. Earlier this year, when Yee tweeted out this message, “The...
Jill Scott Announces ‘Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1’ Concert
Jill Scott is returning to the stage. The Neo-soul singer announced a concert celebrating the anniversary of her 2000 debut album Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1. Scott previously announced the tour for the 20th anniversary of the project in 2020 until the coronavirus pandemic stopped her plans. Now, a special show is scheduled for June 23, 2023 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. On Instagram, the Philadelphia native also teased a makeup tour.More from VIBE.comMariah Carey Gearing Up For ‘Merry Christmas to All!’ Holiday SpecialPost Malone Performs With Fan's Bra On His Head: WatchJadakiss, Styles...
Black Woman From Canada Accepted Into Jay-Z’s Roc Nation School at LIU With $40,000 Scholarship
Canadian native Samantha Samaka has been awarded a scholarship of $40,000 to attend Long Island University for four years thanks to Jay-Z. As previously reported in BLACK ENTERPRISE, Jay-Z’s Roc Nation partnered with LIU to open the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment based in Brooklyn, New York, for students to pursue undergraduate degree programs in music technology, entrepreneurship, sports management, and more.
Lizzo Speaks About Facing Stigma As A Black Pop Music Artist: 'You Just Gotta Get Used To Me'
Sitting down for an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lizzo opened up about the stigma she has faced as a Black pop music artist. The 34-year-old artist expressed her thoughts when she answered questions related to her new documentary Love, Lizzo on HBO Max. Lizzo was specifically asked to address the...
musictimes.com
Jay-Z Now 2022: Age, Net Worth, Rapper on His Way to Be an NFL Owner?
Rapper, Jay-Z, turns 53 today, December 4th!. There is no better way for the musician to celebrate his birthday, than, being able to potentially realize his goal of partaking in an NFL ownership. Jay-Z got an experience of what it would feel like to partake in an NFL ownership on Thursday evening, December 1st. The rapper was seen sitting beside New England Patriots CEO, Robert Kraft, in the suite for Patriots' 'TNF' game. Jay-Z was also seen mingling with players after the event ended, too.
Update: Reporter Apologizes For Misquoting Van Jones—‘[He] Did Not Apologize For Alleged Black Silence About Kanye’
A reporter has issued an apology to Van Jones for misquoting comments the commentator made about Kanye “Ye” West’s repeated antisemitism. Initially, Jones was blasted when it was believed that he was apologizing to Jewish people on behalf of the entire Black community for being “silent” about Ye, a journalist on the scene, however, said that that was untrue.
sheenmagazine.com
iHeartPodcasts and Veteran Comedian Michael Colyar Team Up for New Podcast “Michael Talks To Errbody”
Tune in for bold and unfiltered conversations on life, politics, love, sex and everything in-between with all-star guests including TS Madison, Mike Tyson, Regina King and more!. HeartPodcasts, the #1 podcast publisher globally, announced “Michael Talks To Errbody,” a new show hosted by legendary funnyman Michael Colyar — launches on...
Krystal Teams Up With Charlamagne Tha God For New “Side Chik” Commercial
Radio personality, author and host Charlamange Tha God is the latest celebrity to join the Krystal burger franchise. As part of their newest “Side Chik” sandwich campaign, the South Carolina native appeared in a Krystal ad featuring the juicy little chicken sliders. The new Rock Davis-directed commercial follows rapper and Krystal’s marketing head 2 Chainz and social media influencer Brittany Renner kicking off the campaign back in October. More from VIBE.comCharlamagne Tha God And Wife Jessica Opening Krystal Franchises In 2023Krystal, 2 Chainz Recruit Brittany Renner In "Side Chik" Sandwich CampaignFlo Milli Partners With Cheetos And Rock The Bells To Make...
Jay-Z, Roc Nation Join Investors To Open Times Square Casino
Jay-Z and Roc Nation have joined a gaggle of investors looking to build a casino in Times Square. Hov and Roc Nation, the rapper’s full-service entertainment agency, have partnered with SL Green and Caesars Entertainment for the ambitious venture, planning to bring the casino to the 1515 Broadway office owned by SL Green, reports The New York Post. SL Green revealed Jay and Roc’s addition to the investor group at their annual investor conference on Monday (Dec. 5), disclosing that his entertainment agency will be the official entertainment partner in the purported deal.More from VIBE.comBoosie Badazz Claims Jay-Z Isn't Musically RelevantTDE...
Reporter Retracts Claims Van Jones Apologized For Black Community’s ‘Silence’ To Ye’s Hitler Comments
A Jewish reporter took to Twitter to retract claims he made several days ago that CNN commentator Van Jones apologized to the Jewish community for the Black community being silent in response to Ye’s troubling Hitler comments. Jones was the keynote speaker earlier this week for a dinner in...
Big Tigger Shares Top 5 ‘Rap City’ Freestyles: Lil Wayne, DMX, And More
Big Tigger is an indelible part of Hip-Hop culture due to his hosting duties on BET’s Rap City and much more. The 49-year-old has revealed his top five freestyles from the almost 20-year-old show and the list includes many legends. In an Oct. 18 visit to T-Pain’s Nappy Boy Radio Podcast, the “I’m Sprung” artist asked the hard question, but the New York City rapper was game for the task. In what may surprise many, his first pick came from a completely different genre. “My favorite, favorite, favorite one was Rap City Tha Bashment, it was me Elephant Man, Buju...
Allure
Michelle Obama Put Her First Lady Twist on Knotless Bohemian Box Braids
She's been trying out different styles with these box braids, including this gorgeous top knot. In mid-November, Michelle Obama's second autobiography, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, officially made its way to bookshelves. As a result, Obama has been busy traveling around the country to promote her latest memoir. In the midst of blessing fans with her presence on her book tour, the former First Lady has been looking absolutely stunning with teeny-tiny goddess box braids.
thesource.com
DJ Quik: I Deserve To Be Where Dr. Dre Is
Gangsta rap pioneer and Compton native DJ Quik believes that with the reception he’s received from the fans as well as the consistency of his sometimes underrated career over the decades, that his success should match or at least rival that of the other Compton gangsta rap pioneer and producer, Dr. Dre.
Complex
Irv Gotti Talks Selling His Masters for $300 Million, Calls Cash Money ‘Greatest Label Ever’
Irv Gotti has some flattering words for Cash Money Records. While speaking on the Earn Your Leisure podcast, the Murder Inc. co-founder boldly declared the Cash Money “the best label ever.” He made the claim when discussing the potential value of music catalogs, claiming Cash Money could probably rack in a whopping 10 figures if it ever decided to sell its masters.
Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather Says He Owns Nine Skyscrapers in NY, Plans For A Casino
He’s a champion in the ring and in business. Professional boxer Floyd Mayweather spoke about his entrepreneurial moves during a sit-down interview with the Earn Your Leisure podcast. According to the interview, Mayweather revealed that he owns nine skyscrapers in New York and is involved in the opening of...
Lady Gaga does the 'Wednesday' dance to her song 'Bloody Mary'
Lady Gaga channeled her inner goth girl to do the viral "Wednesday" dance to her song "Bloody Mary."
TMZ.com
Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 & Too $hort Drop Mount Westmore Album
Rappers are often dinged for their lack of unity, but some of the industry's biggest OGs, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 and Too $hort are showing the culture how to get money as the supergroup Mount Westmore ... and they just dropped their debut album together!!!. The four rap legends...
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Get To Know Atlanta Artist Baby Tate
Rising rapper, singer, and songwriter Baby Tate dazzled fans at the 2022 Soul Train Awards pre-show performance presented by Spotify and hosted by veteran musician Tank. The Atlanta native initially caught buzz with a cover of Nicki Minaj’s 2019 “Megatron.” Several tracks later, including a women’s empowerment record that sparked a viral internal trend, eventually garnered her a record deal with actress, producer, and writer Issa Rae.
Post your questions for Public Enemy’s Chuck D
Next month, the BBC will air a new four-part docuseries, executive-produced by rap legend Chuck D, Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World. Featuring a who’s who of rap’s A-list, including Eminem, Ice-T, LL Cool J, DMC and B-Real from Cypress Hill, it is a comprehensive look at the way politics shaped hip-hop and the way hip-hop, in turn, shaped the US.
