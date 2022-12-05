Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A homeowner was shot and killed during a confrontation with two suspects he found in his backyard in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Should Police Take Cash, Houses, Vehicles and Other Property From Citizens Without Proof of A Crime Committed?Clarence WalkerHouston, TX
A Woman Tries to Open Plane Exit Door Midflight Because She Said "Jesus Told Her To"justpene50Houston, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
The richest person in Houston is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
That’s a wrap! Best practices for wrapping holiday gifts
Sometimes the hardest part about giving a holiday gift isn’t actually choosing the item, but wrapping it!. That’s why Houston Life brought in the pros to help us all learn a tip or two when it comes to making your gifts look their best. Alton Dulaney is The...
Click2Houston.com
23 of the most anticipated concerts coming to Houston in 2023
HOUSTON – The upcoming calendar year is jam-packed with concerts by emerging artists (Keshi, Ashe), beloved bands (Muse, Paramore, The Killers), pop sensations (Pink, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran) and living legends (Bruce Springsteen, Lyle Lovett, Santana). Mark your calendars music junkies, here are 23 of the biggest artists bringing their tours to the Houston area in 2023.
Click2Houston.com
Saltwater breezes on that massive porch: Historical Galveston mansion-turned-B&B on the market for $1.2M
GALVESTON, Texas – Fully furnished and located on three lots, the historical 1899 Schaefer Haus Mansion -- a currently functioning bed and breakfast in Galveston -- is for sale for $1,200,000. The six-bedroom, six full bathroom and one half bathroom home is on a massive, three-lot space in the...
Click2Houston.com
Moody Gardens offering Winter Day Camps for kids
GALVESTON – The holiday break is right around the corner for local kids. Head on down to Moody Gardens, they have plenty of attractions that will appeal to kids of all ages. They’re also hosting day camps for school-aged kids. For more information or to register, visit MoodyGardens.org...
Click2Houston.com
Dozens attend annual ‘SMART’N UP’ Black Male Summit
HOUSTON – Community activist Deric Muhammad, along with Houston Mayor Turner and sponsors held the annual “SMART’N UP” Black Male Summit to address issues faced by black men and boys. The event was held at St. John’s Downtown. This year’s program included a special tribute...
Click2Houston.com
Nitro Extreme stunt show hits Texas City this weekend with monster trucks, race cars, dirt bikes, and more
HOUSTON – Calling all auto sports fans!. The Nitro Extreme stunt show hits Texas City this weekend with monster trucks, race cars, dirt bikes, and more. This is a fun action-packed show the whole family will love, with cars balancing on their sides while spinning, rushing speed, wheelies, obstacles, and fire stunts.
Click2Houston.com
Families demand answers after the bodies of 3 men were found in Houston waterways
HOUSTON – Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, along with the family of 26-year-old Delano Burkes say that there may be more information about his death. Hours after the news conference, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner released a statement saying, in part, that the department’s detectives have worked countless hours on the case.
Click2Houston.com
Security guard shot after argument with customer outside game room in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A security guard was shot after Houston police say he was involved in an argument with a customer outside a game room in southwest Houston. It happened in the 12600 block of Hiram Clarke Road near Highway Alt. 90 at around 1:44 a.m. Police said the security...
Click2Houston.com
Pocket knife found on aircraft traveling from Houston to Chicago, officials report
HOUSTON – An aircraft traveling from Houston to Chicago was delayed after a passenger reportedly found a knife onboard. Officials from the Houston Airport Systems say after passengers boarded the United Airlines flight on Saturday morning, someone claimed to have found the pocketknife which had possibly been located under their seat.
Click2Houston.com
Looking ahead to 2026: Houston-area representatives visit Qatar for behind-the-scenes look at the World Cup
The 2026 World Cup may be four years away, but several representatives from Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. (including Houston), are getting a behind-the-scenes look at what to expect. Harris County-Houston Sports Authority CEO Janis Burke and NRG Park Assistant General Manager Lea Mastaglio, were among over 180 participants in...
Click2Houston.com
Conroe ISD expected to see huge jump in enrollment from 70K to 100K students by 2033
There is no doubt the suburbs of Houston are growing and Montgomery County is seeing some recent unprecedented growth. A newly released survey shows that Conroe ISD is expecting some unprecedented growth over the next decade. The school district has about 70,000 students and is expected to jump to nearly 100,000 in ten years.
Click2Houston.com
Happy Birthday, Rudi! North America’s oldest male orangutan turns 45
HOUSTON – Happy Birthday, Rudi Valentino!. The Houston Zoo’s male orangutan turned 45 on Thursday!. Rudi is the oldest male orangutan in North America, and also the zoo’s longest resident, arriving at the Houston Zoo back in 1978 when he was only two months old. On Thursday,...
Click2Houston.com
Help raise service dogs for veterans
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Past and present members of our military and first responders make it their mission to keep our communities and country safe. A program that helps our heroes with disabilities maintain their independence safely is looking for help. National non-profit America’s VetDogs is looking for puppy...
Click2Houston.com
Parents share support for T.H. Rogers special needs program and HISD meeting
Concerned and upset parents of students in the Preparing Students for Independence program at T.H. Rogers spoke at Houston Independent School District’s monthly board meeting. Their concerns and frustrations are over the possibility the district would send students with severe multiple impairments to schools within their neighborhoods and the...
Click2Houston.com
No. 8 Alabama mounts comeback, beats No. 1 Houston 71-65
HOUSTON – No. 8 Alabama could have called it a day when it was trailing by double-figures early in the second half. The Crimson Tide didn’t, and earned another marquee win this season. Alabama rallied from a 15-point second half deficit to stun No. 1 Houston 71-65 on...
Click2Houston.com
‘It’s pretty gross’: Magnolia residents say they’ve been dealing with ongoing water issues for months
MAGNOLIA, Texas – Residents in one Magnolia community are fed up with their ongoing water issues. Back in August, KPRC 2 addressed high water bills many residents were having, but now nearly five months later, they have more problems they say are not getting resolved. “I have a daughter...
Click2Houston.com
City of Galveston accepting mortgage assistance applications for those who experienced financial hardship due to COVID-19
GALVESTON, Texas – The City of Galveston is accepting applications for mortgage assistance for those who need help making their payments. According to a news release, applications are being accepted until Dec. 28. The program is created for households who have experienced financial hardship because of reduced income due to COVID-19.
Click2Houston.com
‘Welcome home Brittney’: Mayor Turner lights Houston’s City Hall red, white, and blue as Brittney Griner makes her way back to the US
HOUSTON – There have been mixed emotions around the world about the news of Brittney Griner’s release from a Russian prison, while another U.S. citizen, Paul Whelan, remains “wrongfully detained” in the penal system abroad. Although bittersweet for some, local leaders are celebrating the safe return of the Houston area native.
Click2Houston.com
Man found fatally shot outside of motel room in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot outside of a motel room in southwest Houston, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Rest Up Inn motel located at 10015 Main St. around 6:55 a.m. Police...
Click2Houston.com
Porch pirate caught on camera stealing from house near Katy
A so-called “porch pirate” has been stealing packages in Cinco Ranch, including Ridgefield Heights in Cinco Ranch Northwest. The man, not yet officially identified by the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, is both brazen and sloppy. His face was caught on a doorbell camera this week, although...
