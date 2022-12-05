Read full article on original website
taylorvilledailynews.com
Five People Arrested In Taylorville, Stonington Drug Bust
The Community Action Team and the Emergency Response Team conducted two search warrants, resulting in five arrests on Tuesday. The first search warrant was conducted on East Adams Street in Taylorville and the other one was done in Stonington. 61 year old Donald Lozier, 27 year old Faith Lozier, 57...
wgel.com
Two Bond County Drug Arrest
The Bond County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant Tuesday at a rural home on Branch Road, which resulted in two arrests. The Bond County High Risk Team entered the home and located a male and female inside. According to the sheriff’s department, Ashley N. Buatte, age 36, and...
wlds.com
Jacksonville Man Pleads Guilty to Unlawful Presence in a School Zone
A Jacksonville man pleaded guilty to unlawfully being on school grounds as a sex offender in Morgan County Court Thursday. 59-year-old Paul A. Kluge of Jacksonville pleaded guilty to a class four felony charge of unlawful presence in a school zone by a sex offender when persons under 18 are present, stemming from an arrest on November 9th, 2021 at Jacksonville Middle School.
WAND TV
Springfield Saturday morning shooting suspects in custody
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – One person is recovering from life-threatening injuries following an early morning shooting in downtown Springfield. Springfield police said officers were called to the 200 block of South 5th Street around 1:19 a.m. Saturday morning for a report of two people with firearms in a parking lot.
Man arrested in Lovington stabbing investigation
LOVINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A Lovington man has been arrested and charged with first degree murder in connection to a stabbing that left a man dead in September. Matthew E. Nation, 52, is accused of stabbing his neighbor to death in what the coroner called a “neighborhood dispute” the morning of Sept. 26. The Illinois […]
wlds.com
Riverton Man Arrested For Petersburg Robberies
U.S. Marshals apprehended a Sangamon County man on Monday in relation to a month long investigation into a burglary out of rural Petersburg. On November 15th at 1:47AM, Menard County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a reported burglary in progress at the Parkside Tavern in rural Petersburg. While en route, deputies encountered a vehicle they believed to be occupied by the suspects of the burglary. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle but the vehicle refused to stop and fled. Deputies pursued the vehicle into the City of Springfield with the assistance of multiple Sangamon County law enforcement agencies. The vehicle eventually stopped in the 2600 block of South College Street in Springfield and the occupants fled the scene on foot. Attempts to locate the suspects were unsuccessful. However, evidence from the suspect vehicle was obtained.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Moultrie County Man Arrested On Murder Charges
A Lovington man has been arrested on murder charges. 52-year-old Matthew E. Nation of Lovington was arrested by the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation for first-degree murder, a Class M Felony. The incident occurred September 26th at 3:30 AM, when the Moultrie County Sheriff’s Department responded to a residence in Lovington, 21 miles southeast of Decatur.
wlds.com
Jacksonville Man Arrested for Discharging Firearm Within City Limits
A Jacksonville man was arrested after West Central Joint Dispatchers received a call of possible shots fired early Wednesday morning. Police responded to the 900 block of East State Street at approximately 5:30 Wednesday morning after a caller told dispatch that someone in the area had just yelled to call the police and that they thought they had heard a gunshot.
wlds.com
Missing Person Investigation Underway Near Petersburg, Search is on Near Sangamon River
The Menard County Sheriff’s Office and several other agencies are currently conducting a missing persons investigation. According to a press release from shortly after 5:30 last night, the Menard County Sheriff’s Office said they were assisting the Petersburg Police Department with a missing persons investigation along the the Sangamon River near Hurie Park.
wlds.com
Chapin Man Sentenced to Five Years in IDOC
A Morgan County man will spend the next five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty in Morgan County Court on Thursday. 38-year-old Christopher M. Femmer of Chapin pleaded guilty to felony charges of theft over $500, and unlawful possession of methamphetamine less than five grams stemming from two separate arrests.
Coroner confirms death in I-55 crash
Update 7:04 p.m. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has confirmed that an unidentified male died in a crash on I-55 Friday evening. State Police and the Coroner are investigating with an autopsy scheduled. The male’s identify is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers are currently on […]
wlds.com
Friday Night I-55 Crash & Man’s Death Have Little Details Released
Traffic was backed up heading northbound into Springfield for several hours last night after eye witnesses say someone jumped from an overpass and then allegedly collided with a vehicle. The Illinois State Police issued a traffic advisory shortly before 6 o’clock last night on Interstate 55 at milepost 96, about...
newschannel20.com
Coroner confirms identity of man killed on I-55
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Update:. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has confirmed the identity of the pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle last night on interstate 55. Edwin Bartosh, 48, of Springfield was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday. The...
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during November 20-December 3, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Shawn Evans, 36 of Irving, is charged with criminal trespassing to a residence with a person present in connection with an October 31 incident. Richard Wilson...
Sangamon County State’s Attorney releases independent review of investigation into former Springfield police officer
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright released an independent review of his office’s handling of an investigation into a former Springfield police officer. In April, Aaron Nichols was accused of posting racist, homophobic and anti-semitic comments on social media and was placed on administrative leave with no pay. He later resigned from […]
WAND TV
Decatur man gets 65 years for murder
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Lamar T. Williams has been sentenced to 65 years in prison for the murder of Mary E. Bond of Decatur. Bond was shot inside of a home on November 24,2020 and was in critical condition following the shooting. Authorities found her Tuesday night at a location in the 1400 block of E. Moore St. She died from her wounds three days later at Decatur Memorial Hospital. She was 69 years old.
wmay.com
Another Report Finds No Evidence Of On-The-Job Misconduct By Ex-Springfield Cop
A second report has found no evidence that a Springfield cop, who resigned after racist and anti-Semitic social media posts came to light, committed crimes or engaged in official misconduct in carrying out his law enforcement duties. Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright asked former Peoria Police Chief Sylvester Bush...
WAND TV
Traffic backed up on Northbound I-55/72 Interchange due to police investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — According to IDOT, Northbound Interstate 55/72 is shut down at the South Grand Avenue interchange due to a police investigation. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible. WAND News reached out to the Illinois State Police who could only confirm that there was...
thebengilpost.com
Gillespie Police Report: November 27-December 3, 2022
An officer was dispatched to a business in the 300 block of North Macoupin Street in reference to an alarm sounding. An officer was dispatched to the 100 block of Madison Street in reference to a suspicious noise. An officer was dispatched to North 2nd Street in Benld in reference...
Central Illinois Proud
Married couple identified as victims of deadly Morton crash
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A two-vehicle car crash in Morton on Nov. 29 resulted in not one death, but two, as the driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead Saturday. According to a press release from Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, 84-year-old Harold J. Mitchell–who was...
