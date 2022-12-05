Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ripley's Believe It or Not museum in Atlantic City, New Jersey to close soonMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtlantic City, NJ
This Epic Christmas Village in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel MavenSmithville, NJ
Woman Caught Hanging Dolls In Nooses Near Black New Jersey Politician's Campaign SignsOssiana TepfenhartMiddle Township, NJ
Related
All the Christmas Bars to Visit in Atlantic City, NJ This Holiday Season
What makes the holiday season extra festive? How about a visit to one of these Christmas-themed bars in Atlantic City!. One of our favorite new trends over the last couple of years has been the addition of Christmas-themed bars to many of the casinos and bars in A.C., and they're wildly popular. Whenever we see a new one pop up, we've gotta tell you about it!
Adventures to Explore in South Jersey this Weekend
The weekend is approaching, and the weather should be decent- especially Saturday. Here are some ideas of things to do to get out of the house. Cape May has phenomenal dolphin and whale-watching opportunities this time of year. How many times have you sat on the beach looking out at the water, and suddenly a couple of big fins start protruding from the ocean? They have such a smooth, arching motion as they seem to have a planned route. They look close enough to see, but never close enough.
Say Your Goodbyes To Beloved Doo Wop Drive-In In Wildwood Crest, NJ
Another eatery is closing up shop in the Wildwoods. According to new reports, the beloved Doo Wop Drive-InRestaurant in Wildwood Crest has officially been sold. The folks over at Wildwood Video Archive have confirmed the news that the new owners of the popular old-school themed restaurant. do not plan on...
11 Craft Breweries to Try this Holiday Season at the Jersey Shore!
I have a bunch of days off coming up and one thing I plan on doing is visiting some of our area's great local breweries!. Breweries are popping up all over the area, and there are plenty to choose from, just because these are the 11 I am going to check out, doesn't mean there aren't others I want to try!
What Do Disney, South Jersey, And Christmas Pajamas Have In Common?
It's time to fess up, South Jersey. I've figured it all out!. This is the time of year when everyone starts posting all of the wonderful festivities they're doing with their close family and friends. The holiday season is the epitome of oversharing on social media; tell me I'm wrong. People post EVERYTHING. All decorated for Christmas? Shared it. Kids got their pictures taken with Santa? Shared it. Baked cookies for the first time this season? Shared it.
Great Places in The Atlantic City Area to Grab Some Mexican Food for Lunch
When I first relocated to South Jersey in the 1990s I asked a few co-workers where I could grab some great Mexican food. They answered in unison, "Chi-Chi's!" I thought the answer was funny, yet wildly inaccurate. Looking back, maybe it was more accurate than I thought. The food served...
Rare 3-home offering: Riverfront ‘family compound’ for sale in Brick, NJ
BRICK — If you've been going without your daily lunch and coffee purchases in order to pad your savings, maybe you have enough now to purchase this set of riverfront mansions. No?. Well, it's still fun to dream. And you can at least take a look around, and inside,...
Kids And Adults Can Enjoy Brunch With Santa On The Bay In Strathmere, NJ
'Tis the season to hang out with dear old Saint Nick!. Have you taken the kids to voice their ultimate Christmas wishes to the big man in red yet? If not, why not enjoy a whole meal with the jolly old man from the North Pole? Apparently, he loves South Jersey's beach towns as much as we do.
This $7.5 Million Egg Harbor Twp, NJ Home Resembles a Palace
If you have about $7.5 Million burning a hole in your pocket, we may have found a way for you to spend it!. It's an exquisite, one-of-a-kind home in the Seaview Harbor area of Egg Harbor Township. Back in April, this home was a whole million dollars more, so you could look at it like it's on sale.
7 Legendary Atlantic County Places to Grab Some Christmas Cheer
More so than in the last two years (thanks COVID) it's now easier to get out and about and enjoy life again. (Well, other than gas prices and the prices of just about everything else.) With that in mind we present some suggestions on some adult places to get out...
Great Video Shows Construction Progress of Atlantic City Indoor Water Park
For years we've heard promises about an indoor water park to be built in Atlantic City. In terms of promises it was right up there with the promise of the Atlantic City Monorail or that Inverted-or-Whatever Roller Coaster-thing. But wait!. There now seems to be something actually happening with the...
Philly-Famous Geno’s Steaks Has Come to Cherry Hill, NJ
Geno's Steaks of Philadelphia has (FINALLY!) come to South Jersey. Here's where to get one of their legendary cheesesteaks on THIS side of the Delaware. A place called Foodiehall in Cherry Hill has partnered with Geno's to make and deliver its legendary cheesesteaks. This could be one of the greatest...
First Jim Gardner Retires, Now Another Long-time Philadelphia TV News Anchor is Leaving
As those in and around Philadelphia prepare to watch 6ABC's Jim Gardner retire after decades of anchoring Action News, there's another big change coming to another big TV station in the region. NBC10 reports Jim Rosenfield will be leaving the station to be closer to home in New York and...
Prosecutor: Latest Atlantic City, New Jersey Shooting Homicide
Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds has confirmed the following information regarding the latest shooting fatality in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Reynolds has confirmed that the Atlantic County Major Crimes Unit and the Atlantic City Police Department are cooperatively investigating the death of a man in Atlantic City, NJ. It has...
Atlantic City, NJ, Man Who Escaped Custody, Ran Fake Dating Scheme Sentenced — Again
Federal authorities say a man from Atlantic City, who is no stranger to being behind bars, has been sentenced for escaping from federal custody and engaging in a scheme to defraud women over telephone dating services. 58-year-old Patrick Giblin was sentenced on Wednesday to 66 months after pleading guilty to...
Send Noods! Wildwood, NJ, Police Seek ID of Man Wearing Unique Shirt
Like, "send nudes" if you are being a creepy person on the internet. But this guy would apparently rather have noodles. Anyway, the Wildwood Police Department is attempting to identify the pictured suspect in reference to a theft investigation. Wildwood police are seeking the identity of a man as part...
Just Do It: Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Seek ID of Guy in Nike Hoodie
Officials in Egg Harbor Township are asking for your help identifying the pictured man. As is always the case, details have not been released. All we know is that it is part of an "ongoing investigation." No specific information about the mysterious man in the photo was released but he...
Ocean City’s Cris Pannullo’s Jeopardy! Win Streak Ends
All good things must come to an end, and, Cris Pannullo's amazing Jeopardy! win streak ended after 21 wins Tuesday evening. The Ocean City resident lost to Andy Tirrell, a political science and international relations professor from San Diego. Pannullo, 38, got tripped up by this Final Jeopardy clue in...
22-year-old Man Found Shot to Death Friday Morning in Glassboro, NJ
Authorities in Glassboro say a 22-year-old man was found shot to death in a home early Friday morning. WTXF-TV reports officers were called to the 200 block of University Blvd. just after 1 AM for a report of gunshots. Police say Travon A. Barker-Bordley of Glassboro was found fatally shot...
Enjoy A Professional-Quality Light Show In Dennis Township, NJ, This Holiday Season
There always something fun to check out in South Jersey around Christmastime. If you think about it, we're lucky to live where we do. South Jerseyans are privileged to call this area home especially this time of year. People get so invested into the holidays that it's hard to find anyone without at least some holiday spirit. Some people take holiday spirit to the next level.
SoJO 104.9
Northfield NJ
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0