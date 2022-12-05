Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
5 Places that Used to Be Open 24/7 in the Kalamazoo Area
The other day I was having a conversation with a friend about places like Walmart that used to be open 24/7. Back in college, while working multiple jobs and taking classes, shopping for groceries at 1 am was, at times, the only choice we had. But, these days, it seems like those 24-hour places don't really exist.
Are More People Dying? Portage To Expand South Cemetery
Portage is planning to purchase more land that sits adjacent to the South Cemetery to expand for the future burial needs of the public. South Cemetery is one of two active graveyards within Portage city limits, the other is the Central Cemetery which is located near the Portage District Library.
The New Plan For 2-Way Traffic In Downtown Kalamazoo Is Going To Be A Train Wreck
When I first moved to Kalamazoo, I'll admit, I was not a fan of all the one-way streets in downtown. It was kind of difficult to figure out how to get to SOME places without risking a head-on collision. But over time, I figured it out - didn't take me long - and now, I kind of like it. Traffic flows well around downtown, I never have to worry about getting backed up (unless there's a train), and all is well... or so I thought.
Leinwand Family & 1077 RKR Teaming Up For Kalamazoo’s Operation Scribble 2022
The Leinwand Family's Crayons For Kids and 1077 RKR will once again be teaming up for Operation Scribble on Monday, December 19th, 2022. This year, we will have a very special guest popping in throughout the day on air, Diane Vunovich, a former WRKR DJ, and founder of Operation Scribble. Diane is excited to be out once again live from 6 am to 6 pm at Breakfast at Tiffiny's in Kalamazoo. All day, she'll be accepting new, unwrapped gifts for the patients at Bronson Children's Hospital.
Win The Ultimate Yeti Hunt Survival Package From Kalamazoo’s 1077 RKR
This Holiday season I, Mark Frankhouse am bound and determined to hunt down and find a Yeti in the Upper Peninsula while on Christmas vacation. The idea is to explore the U.P. and at the same time provide proof that the Yeti isn't just a mythical creature in the Himalayan mountain range in Asia. But while I'm on the hunt for Yeti here in Michigan, our friends at the Plainwell ACE Hardware are giving you the chance to go on a YETI hunt of your own, one that's a little less dangerous. That hunt will lead you to the Ultimate Yeti Survival Package, including a new YETI cooler and other prizes, valued at $700.
Three Rivers Residents Need to Get Their News Elsewhere Amid Newspaper Shutdown
Robert Tomlinson, News Director at Commercial-News in Three Rivers, prefaced the news on social media by saying, "One of the hardest posts I've had to share..." After 127 years of bringing the latest news to residents of Three Rivers and its surrounding communities, the longstanding newspaper will cease operations later this week with the final edition of the newspaper to be published this Saturday, December 10.
This Downtown Kalamazoo Airbnb is a Video Game Lover’s Dream
Airbnb, to me, is a great alternative to staying in hotels (or my brother's couch) when I'm traveling. More often than not, staying in another person's home is much more comfortable, and relaxing than the previous alternatives. But I can guarantee, if I were to ever stay in this downtown...
Kalamazoo College Facing Heat Over Campus Accessibility
Kalamazoo College has been receiving some flak from students and others in public for the accessibility of their campus, or more so the lack thereof. Many are upset with the efforts to make the campus accessible and inclusive for handicapped individuals. The small private campus is nestled into the west...
The Ghost Town of Waterville in Ionia County, Michigan
Waterville – or what's left of it – sits at the junction of MacArthur Road and Morrison Lake Road in Ionia County. It goes back to 1836 when a Grand Rapids man, Robert Hilton, purchased a huge portion of land near Lake Creek in Boston Township. He proceeded to plat a village on this property, which he dubbed 'Waterville'. James Hoag built a mill along the creek along with a general store, and he was made postmaster of Waterville's short-lived post office in 1838. Thanks to a lack of economy there was no prosperity and the following year the post office was moved to Saranac.
Residents of Coldwater Can Say ‘Tarzan Slept Here’
Lovers of the "Tarzan" books (and its subsequent movies about the same character) know the author Edgar Rice Burroughs is from Chicago, and spent a majority of his life on, and around the Lake Michigan area, before moving to California later in his life. But a book published in 2014...
Cheers! South Haven Votes to Add Social District in 2023
In what has been a long-debated topic among residents, South Haven city council members just approved a measure to join the growing list of Michigan communities that offer social districts within their downtown area. What is a 'Social District'?. A product of the Covid-19 pandemic, a social district is a...
Creative Kalamazoo Woman Makes Old Clothing New Again on TikTok
A Kalamazoo woman has turned her creative small business into viral videos on TikTok. Sarah a.k.a. @reclaimpurpose on TikTok currently has 13.3 thousand followers and 1.5 million total video likes. Sarah repurposes old clothing and material to make some pretty amazing pieces. Everything from clothing, home decor, and jewelry. Most of her TikTok videos show her creative process and finished results. However, her most viral videos have to do with a recent winter weather incident.
Where to Find Flu Shots in Kalamazoo & Battle Creek in 2022
Unfortunately, Flu season is here. While procrastinating on getting the Flu shot is understandable in the sense that we're all dealing with busy lives (school, kids, work, and so on), it's something you don't want to put off until it's too late. Symptoms of the Flu. Thankfully, I have personally...
Portage Wants to Know: Will the Ice Rink at Millennium Park Open This Season?
Now that winter is essentially here, it's time to lace up the skates and hit the nearest ice rink!. Whether it's figure skating or hockey, ice skating is one of the most popular winter activities here in the Mitten. Thankfully there are several spots in the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek area where you can skate indoors year-round, but what about an outdoor ice rink?
What!! The Polar Express Isn’t Michigan’s Favorite Christmas Movie
Wishlisted came up with a list of Christmas movies that are well-loved in every state. "We ran the top 25 films from IMDb's Top 100 Christmas movies of all-time list through every state on Google Trends, and the results suggest this nation might agree on something." As I was growing...
Frozen Yogurt Shop ‘The Patio’ to Close in Coldwater, MI
2022 certainly was a tough year for small businesses in west Michigan. This year alone we've seen the closure of Rock n Roll Donuts in Battle Creek, Food Dance in Kalamazoo, and The Chicken Coop in Constantine-- to only name a few!. Unfortunately, we've got another local establishment to add...
Living Nativity Will Premiere In Battle Creek For The Holidays
A scene from Bethlehem appeared in downtown Battle Creek over the weekend. Construction crews were busy Saturday, preparing for the 29th Annual Living Nativity that will be taking place, beginning Friday, December 9 through Sunday, December 11, at Commerce Point, located on East Michigan Avenue near the Battle Creek City Hall.
Mattawan Man Shares Story of Amazing Generosity From Local Company To Start The Holidays
I know it may be early but I just read a beautiful story that even got me a little emotional, as a local company in Mattawan just made someone's holiday unbelievably amazing. It may be because the holidays already have me a little emotional, but when you see something good happen to a family who has struggled with cancer, it gives you hope there are still great people out there. Jim Jilek recently hired WOW 1 Day Painting when he shared his experience:
Grand Rapids Opens The Rosa Parks Circle Ice Rink
'Tis the Season! Grab your gloves, coats, hats, and scarves and hit the ice in downtown Grand Rapids. The Rosa Park Circle is being turned into the annual ice rink and opening day is Thursday, December 1, and runs through the month of February. The Rosa Parks Circle is a...
Jackson County Fair: A Michigan Favorite From 1853 to the 2000s
When the Jackson County Agricultural society presented the first county fair in October 1853, it was mainly just that: a focus on agriculture. Pigs. Cows. Horses. Crops. No entertainment whatsoever. That first fair was set up on what is now Blackman Park at Jackson & Main streets. The current fairgrounds...
1077 WRKR
Kalamazoo, MI
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
1077 WRKR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0