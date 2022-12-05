ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Saudi Arabia Tax Incentives Attract International Co-Producers

By Rafa Sales Ross
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21p2NY_0jYCLBz800

Saudi Arabia is taking vital steps to becoming a leading production force within the Arab region, agreed industry experts speaking at a panel on the topic of international co-production strategies for independent and commercial projects held at the Red Sea 360°.

The Red Sea 360°, co-organized by Winston Baker, is a four-day industry event at the heart of the Red Sea Souk, the market arm of the Red Sea Film Festival . The event hosts a series of talks on the entertainment industry, finance and innovation, and is set to welcome over 50 panellists from all over the world for its 2022 edition.

“We are talking about 350 million who speak the same language, despite different dialects and mindsets, so it’s a huge audience. It’s also a very young population. There is a huge portion of people who are very eager to consume content,” said producer and founder of Egypt’s Film Clinic Mohamed Hefzy .

Livia Van Der Staay, in charge of business development at France’s Wild Bunch Intl., reinforced the importance of Saudi Arabia’s young audiences: “It’s a new market for us and it’s quickly expanding, and it’s very young when compared to European audiences. It’s also interesting from a talent’s perspective because with new audiences comes an emergence of new talent. We’ve worked with Middle Eastern directors many times but never a Saudi, so we are really looking forward to discovering their talent. There is also the tax incentive in the area.”

By incentive, Van Der Staay is referring to the 40% cash rebate established this year by the Saudi Film Commission, something Hefzy is also very interested in. “Everybody knows about the incentives and it’s great to see people taking these opportunities. I am in the middle of a Saudi production where we applied for the rebate, and it’s looking like it will be an efficient system.”

American producer, publisher and media consultant David M. Uslan, son of the originator and executive producer of the “Batman” movie franchise Michael Uslan, stated he and his dad are interested in the area’s potential for original IPs. “I spend a lot of time in places like Saudi looking for content we can build off from. I have been surprised with the quality of what has been created in this region, so that is what we have been hunting down, the next IP to adapt into franchises.”

Uslan emphasized the importance of producing content that has a “natural connection to the region,” building long-lasting relationships with local authorities and possible creative partners. “I come from a niche part of this business the only way for me to succeed is to be here. You got to be here, and you have to make a real effort. There’s the fake Hollywood effort and then there’s the real effort of being here on a regular basis, socializing, making friends with people who you know well and can become real partners. They will be able to guide you through the changes that are occurring on the ground on a regular basis. In Los Angeles we only get information through what we read, that’s not good.”

The panel focused heavily on the importance of establishing local models of production instead of replicating what is done in Western countries. “The idea is not to adapt to other standards, is to see the perception the audiences here have of the films and how we can adapt to the specificities of a region,” said Van Der Staay. “The idea is not to renounce a culture so it fits in a sort of mold.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

China’s iQiyi Bets Big on Artificial Intelligence to Help Pandemic-Hit Production Sector

China-owned streamer iQiyi has been ramping up its use of artificial intelligence across productions as a result of the lasting impact of the pandemic. Kelvin Yau, head of southeast Asia for iQiyi International, told delegates at Singapore’s Asia TV Forum on Thursday that the Baidu-owned streaming service has explored “new opportunities” in AI due to the COVID crisis, which has had a crippling effect across numerous industries in China due to strict, enduring government restrictions. iQiyi’s deep-seated connections in the tech sector “allowed us to accelerate innovation in production” and invest heavily in AI and 5G, said Yau. The streamer’s production team,...
Variety

Red Sea Film Festival Crowns ‘Hanging Gardens,’ Pledges to Continue to Support Arab Talent

The Red Sea Film Festival awarded Ahmed Yassin Al Daradji’s “Hanging Gardens” the Golden Yusr for Best Feature Film, the top prize of the festival’s main competition. The film, which was also awarded the Silver Yusr for Best Cinematic Achievement for Duraid Munajim, was selected by a jury led by director Oliver Stone, who was not present at the ceremony but recorded a video introduction where he thanked the festival for the opportunity, calling the movies in competition “eye-opening.” Other winners include Silver Yusr for Best Actor for Adam Bessa in “Harka,” Silver Yusr for Best Actress for Adila Bendimerad in...
Variety

Saudi Comedy Drama ‘Scapegoat’ Clinches the Top Development Award in the Red Sea Souk

“Scapegoat,” a quirky comedy drama about a remote Saudi village, received the top $100,000 prize for a Saudi film in development in the Red Sea Souk awards, as well as a $50,000 minimum guarantee from Cinewaves Films, for acquisition of Arab world distribution rights. Structured as a $1.5 million Saudi-Netherlands co-production, the project will be directed by Feras Almusharrie and produced by Razan Alsoghayer, both based in the eastern province of Saudi Arabia, and is written by Bahraini filmmaker Taqwa Ali. It participated in the 10-month Red Sea Lodge residency program. The central character, Dunia, is taken by her uncle from her...
Variety

Red Sea Film Festival’s Closing Film ‘Valley Road’ Highlights the Rising Cinematic Ambitions of the Ithra Cultural Center

The closing film of the 2nd edition of the Red Sea Film Festival was Khalid Fahad’s debut feature “Valley Road,” which was majority funded by the Ithra Cultural Center – the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, which has become one of Saudi Arabia’s biggest film producers. The comedy adventure is about a young mute boy, Ali, who lives in a remote Saudi village, with his stern father and doting elder sister Siham, who is studying in a nearby city. His father takes him on a trip through their picturesque mountain valley, seeking to get him “cured” by the local doctor. But...
Variety

Kuwaiti Director Zeyad Alhusaini on Breaking New Ground With Red Sea Fest Audience Award Winner ‘How I Got There’ and Getting Ron Perlman on Board

Kuwaiti director Zeyad (also known as “Z”) Alhusaini worked for years to bring to the screen “How I Got There,” an action movie with a comedic undertone about two best buddies from childhood, Salem and Asad, who stumble upon a gun shipment and try to seize this opportunity to get rich quick. This groundbreaking pic, which won Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival’s audience award, is set entirely in the Persian Gulf and provides a relatively realistic glimpse of Kuwait’s present-day melting-pot of cultures, and its underworld of gun-running mercenaries, gangs, and terrorists, plus the local rap scene. At the...
Variety

June Blair, ‘Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet’ Actress, Dies at 90

June Blair, a film and television actress through the 1950’s and ’60s that featured on “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet” as the wife to her real-life husband David Nelson, died in Sherman Oaks on Monday. She was 90 years old. Blair’s death was confirmed through a tribute post on Facebook by her niece, Tracy Kristine Nelson. Blair’s most prominent role came on the ’60s sitcom “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet,” though it arrived after she had already made her debut on the series as other characters. During the show’s tenth season, Blair was reintroduced as Mrs. June Nelson, the wife...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix Docuseries: Everything We Learned About Their First Date, Why They Left the Royal Family

The first three episodes of “Harry & Meghan,” the highly-anticipated Netflix docuseries about Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, dropped on Thursday at midnight on the West Coast and 8 a.m. U.K. time. The Liz Garbus-directed docuseries is the first project to come out of the couple’s deal with Netflix, which is rumoured to be worth millions of dollars. Upon release this morning it immediately sparked discussion on social media and in the press, becoming a trending topic on Twitter. There was also a frenzy of reporting, particularly in the British media, in the run-up to the documentary...
Variety

Viaplay Orders First Danish Original Film ‘Camino’ with ‘Industry’ Director Birgitte Stærmose, Top Nordic Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

Scandinavia’s leading streamer Viaplay has ordered its Danish feature, “Camino,” a heartwarming comedy-drama directed by Birgitte Stærmose (“Industry”) with a cast led by Lars Brygmann (“Riders of Justice,” “Borgen”) and Danica Curcic (“The Chestnut Man”). “Camino” portrays the complex relationship between a father and daughter who are walking a famous pilgrim route in Spain. The film is produced by Copenhagen’s Motor and will premiere exclusively on Viaplay in 2023. Penned by Stærmose and Kim Fupz Aakeson (“Becoming Astrid’), the film tells the story of Regitze (Danica Curcic), who is in her early 30s, pregnant and no longer speaks to her...
Variety

Helen Slayton-Hughes, ‘Parks and Recreation’ Actor, Dies at 92

Helen Slayton-Hughes, best known for playing Ethel Beavers on “Parks and Recreation,” has died. She was 92. Her family confirmed the news on Facebook, writing, “Helen passed away last night. Her pain has ended but her fierce spirit lives on. Thank you for the love and support of her and her work.” A video montage posted to the actor’s account reads, “To our beloved Helen… you always made us laugh. Thank you for the love and laughter. You inspired us all by living your dream until the end. Rest now, our sweet Helen. We know the laughter will continue wherever you are.” The...
Variety

Singaporean Metaverse Outfit Stardust Signs Multiple Deals at ATF (EXCLUSIVE)

Singaporean metaverse start-up Stardust has signed memorandums of understanding with three companies at the sidelines of the Asia TV Forum and Market. Stardust will become the official metaverse platform for Esports World Federation (ESWF) Singapore, streaming tournaments held within the country, and hosting a virtual clubhouse for the organization’s players and fans. Kevin Balhetchet, president, ESWF Singapore, said: “The esports market is growing rapidly into a massive driver of the global entertainment market, and we are always looking for new ways to grow and connect with our community. The partnership with Stardust offers an exciting new platform to reach...
Variety

Jackie Chan Says ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is in the Works, Recalls Fight With Bruce Lee: ‘I Wanted Him to Hit Me Again’

Jackie Chan revealed he is in talks for a “Rush Hour 4.” The legendary martial arts star made the announcement at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where he spoke about his upcoming projects and 60-year film career in front of a a crowd of adoring fans who regularly interrupted the talks to shout out questions, congratulate him on his honorary Oscar and ask him to sing. (He was happy to oblige with a quick burst of “I Can’t Help Falling in Love With You,” explaining that he learned to sing so that he’d be able to...
Variety

Netflix Nabs Sundance Doc ‘The Deepest Breath,’ Emotional Thriller About World of Freediving (EXCLUSIVE)

Hollywood hasn’t even busted out the Moncler jackets or Bogner boots yet, but the indie sales market around the upcoming Sundance Film Festival is already seeing action.   Netflix has acquired the documentary “The Deepest Breath,” which promises to be a visual and emotional thriller about the world of high-risk freediving — where brave souls plunge oceans with no supplemental oxygen, only breath-holding. Indie giant A24, Motive Films, Ventureland and Raw are all additional partners on the film from Irish director Laura McGann. The film will have its global debut in Sundance’s Premieres section in the new year. According to an official synopsis, the...
Variety

HBO Max to Develop Murder Trial Dramedy From Todd Berger With Bill Lawrence, Jennifer Levin, Sherri Cooper Landsman Producing (EXCLUSIVE)

HBO Max is developing a dramedy about a murder trial that boasts Bill Lawrence among its executive producers, Variety has learned exclusively. Titled “12 Rocks in a Box,” the series centers on Suzannah Weaver, who is described as “a self-described ‘Murderista’ obsessed with true crime.” Per the official logline, Suzannah is “thrilled to find herself on a jury for a high-profile Las Vegas murder trial. But Suzannah soon begins to suspect that not all is as it seems with this case, and a DIY investigation leads her to believe that the killer may indeed be in the courtroom every day…and...
Variety

Kerry Washington Delivers Thoughtful Q&A at Roybal Film and Television Production Magnet: ‘A Real Gift for Me’

Kerry Washington visited the Roybal Film and Television Production Magnet high school in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday to meet with students and participate in an Q&A. “In some ways, this moment right now is a climax for me,” Washington told students during the Q&A portion of her visit. “Being able to sit here with you guys and tell you something that nobody told me — that there was a place for me in this business — is a real gift for me, and it’s an honor.” Throughout the Q&A, students inquired about how to overcome the various challenges that come with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

How Kelli Giddish’s Amanda Rollins Was Written Off ‘Law & Order: SVU’

SPOILER ALERT: This story includes discussion of major plot points from the Dec. 8 “Law & Order: SVU” episode on NBC. Kelli Giddish has officially left “Law & Order: SVU.” During Thursday night’s winter finale, Giddish’s Detective Rollins decided to leave her job with the unit for a teaching gig at Fordham. The episode kicked off with Rollins marrying Peter Scanavino’s Carisi in a courthouse wedding. After the wedding, Rollins drives to see Det. Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and the pair get drunk in a motel room together. After many glasses of boxed wine, she tells her boss about the job offer. “You taught me...
Variety

Christine Vachon, Lav Diaz Join Rotterdam Film Festival Jury, Indian Cinema Program Revealed

The International Film Festival Rotterdam has unveiled its competition juries for its 52nd edition. U.S. producer Christine Vachon, whose credits include “Boys Don’t Cry,” “Far From Heaven” and “Carol,” and Filipino filmmaker Lav Diaz, who won Venice’s Golden Lion for “The Woman Who Left,” are among the Tiger Competition jurors. The first titles in the Short and Mid-Length strand have been revealed as well as a program that looks at the socio-political development of India over the past 30 years. Festival director Vanja Kaludjercic said the announcements are “testament of the broadening and deepening of our program, from the delights of...
Variety

Michelle Yeoh Nearly Quit ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Over Character’s Name: If It Doesn’t Change, ‘I’m Not Coming In’

Michelle Yeoh is a near lock to land an Oscar nomination for best actress thanks to her acclaimed performance in “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” but it’s a role she nearly walked away from all due to her character’s name. Speaking to Cate Blanchett as part of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series, Yeoh revealed that her character’s original name in the script was Michelle Wang. “Everything Everywhere,” directed by Daniels, casts Yeoh as a dissatisfied laundromat owner who becomes a multiverse warrior. “This is like a roller coaster, right?” Yeoh told Blanchett. “Put away your phones, put on your safety...
Variety

The Red Sea Film Fund Banks on Banksy Inspired VR Experience (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Walled Off Hotel VR Experience” will offer a virtual trip to The Walled Off Hotel in Bethlehem, established and curated by internationally famed British street artist Banksy. The Red Sea Fund has joined investors from FFF-Bayern, Creative Europe and the German Games Fund. The experience, directed by Amer Shomali and Clarens Grollmann, gives the user the possibility of moving freely within the space of the hotel and the neighboring Israeli-Palestinian wall, making an important contemporary artwork more accessible. The boutique hotel was opened in March 2017 and displays artworks as well as offering rooms to paying guests as a fully...
Variety

Charlize Theron Signs with CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Oscar winning actor, producer and philanthropist Charlize Theron has signed with CAA for representation in all areas. Variety learned Saturday that Theron parted ways with longtime agency WME and that she and her Denver & Delilah production company will now be represented by CAA. The change in representation comes as Theron prepares for a major 2023, with the release of “The Old Guard 2” for Netflix (which she also produced via Denver & Delilah) and “Fast X” for Universal, her third appearance in the “Fast & Furious” franchise. She most recently starred opposite Kerry Washington and Michelle Yeoh in Netflix’s...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

IDA Documentary Awards: ‘All That Breathes’ Tops Winners

All that Breathes topped the 2022 IDA Documentary Awards, winning best feature and two other competitive awards. The film was previously selected as the winner of the Pare Lorentz Award. In addition to the top prize, the HBO title, which follows two brothers who run a bird hospital dedicated to rescuing injured black kites that are often affected by air pollution in New Delhi, won best director for helmer Shaunak Sen and best editing.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Triangle of Sadness' Wins Top Prize at 2022 European Film Awards'RRR' Costume Designer Stayed True to 1920s Fashion for the Film's Epic Dance-OffMichelle Yeoh...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Variety

92K+
Followers
65K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy