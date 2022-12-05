Read full article on original website
Related
Colorado football transfer portal updates: Austin Johnson plans to move on
The transfer portal is officially open for business. Let the madness begin! BuffStampede.com will keep you updated here on all the latest Colorado transfer portal movement...
KFOR
Washington and Fairview Claim Final State Championships in High School Football
The final two high school football state championship games were played on Saturday at UCO in Edmond.
Complex
Jackson State Football Players Defend Deion Sanders’ Move to Colorado Amid Backlash
The internet was set ablaze last week when Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders was announced as the new head coach at the University of Colorado. After leading Jackson State to a 26-5 record including back-to-back SWAC titles over the past three seasons in addition to landing top-tier talent including the No. 1-ranked player in high school Travis Hunter, it seemed as if Coach Prime was building not only an HBCU powerhouse, but a college football powerhouse. That all came to an abrupt end when the Colorado Buffaloes announced him as the 28th head coach in their program last Saturday night.
USC quarterback Caleb Williams wins the 2022 Heisman Trophy
University of Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams was named the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Saturday night.
Twitter celebrates Caleb Williams' Heisman win
Williams' incredible 2022 season earned him the Heisman Trophy, and social media reacted accordingly.
No. 18 Gonzaga getting its flow ahead of NIU visit
After needing a late-game rally to avoid an upset at the hands of underrated Kent State last Monday, No. 18
Comments / 1