NORTH CHARLESTON, SC – Bear Hughes provided the game-winner for the South Carolina Stingrays (12-4-1-1) in a 4-3 overtime win over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (9-6-5-0) on Friday night at the North Charleston Coliseum. Greenville jumped out to an early lead on Brannon McManus’ second goal of the season....

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO