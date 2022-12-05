ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hughes nets overtime winner to complete comeback

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC – Bear Hughes provided the game-winner for the South Carolina Stingrays (12-4-1-1) in a 4-3 overtime win over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (9-6-5-0) on Friday night at the North Charleston Coliseum. Greenville jumped out to an early lead on Brannon McManus’ second goal of the season....
