Read full article on original website
Bo Diddly
4d ago
He probably figures its waste of his time with these democrats running the state into the ground yearly.
Reply(2)
9
BIG D.
4d ago
Saving Illinois is like bailing out the Titanic with a shot glass.
Reply
10
Related
25newsnow.com
State Rep. Keith Sommer officially submits resignation, creating opening for remainder of 102nd General Assembly
(25 News Now) - 88th District State Rep. Keith Sommer submitted his resignation December 1 from the Illinois House of Representatives. Tazewell County Republican Party Chairman Jim Rule says this creates an opening for the remainder of the 102nd General Assembly in Illinois - including the lame duck session that runs from around January 4-10.
wmay.com
Applications Being Accepted To Fill Butler’s Legislative Seat
Applications are now being accepted to fill the upcoming term of state Representative Tim Butler, who announced last month that he’s resigning the seat to which he was just re-elected. Applicants must live in the new 95th House District and must submit a statement explaining why they want the...
wmay.com
Hearings set for bill to ban certain guns in Illinois
(The Center Square) – Contentious debate is expected during Illinois legislative hearings over a proposed gun and magazine ban. House Bill 5855 from state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, would redefine dozens of different types of rifles, pistols and shotguns as “assault weapons.” If approved, anyone who owns them would have 300 days to register them with state police. All future sales would be prohibited.
wmay.com
Changes Coming To State ”One Day Rest In Seven” Law
Changes are coming to the state’s One Day Rest in Seven Act. That state law specifies that workers must be given a day of rest every workweek and are entitled to breaks during daily work shifts. The changes effective January 1st clarify that employees should have at least an additional 20-minute break during a 12-hour or longer work shift, and must get at least 24 consecutive hours of rest in any seven-day work period. It also requires signage about the law to be posted in workplaces.
wmay.com
Pritzker Willing To Consider Legalizing Cannabis Delivery
Nearly three years after recreational cannabis first became legal in Illinois, Governor JB Pritzker says he’d be willing to consider allowing pot to be delivered right to your door. Several other states permit cannabis dispensaries to offer delivery of the drug, but that’s not permitted in Illinois. Pritzker said...
wmay.com
Illinois State Rifle Association criticizes proposed gun control measures
(The Center Square) – Firearm advocacy groups and Illinois GOP lawmakers are speaking out against legislation that they say will infringe upon Illinoisans’ Second Amendment rights. House Bill 5855, filed by state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, aims to prohibit individuals from purchasing semi-automatic weapons in Illinois. It also...
wmay.com
Witness slips stack up as Illinois House committee set to debate more gun restrictions Monday
(The Center Square) – Efforts in Illinois to ban semi-automatic weapons and certain magazines, and restrict who can buy guns to 21 and older, could come sooner than expected. Wednesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he supports banning certain weapons and magazines. He expects state Rep. Bob Morgan’s bill, which...
wmay.com
Report: Illinois sees biggest increase in cigarette smuggling
(The Center Square) – A new report shows that many Illinois residents are going out of state to purchase their cigarettes, costing the state hundreds of millions of dollars in lost tax revenue. A joint report by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy and the Tax Foundation shows that...
wmay.com
Illinois named worst state for the middle class
(The Center Square) – A new report lists the Land of Lincoln as the least tax-friendly state in the nation for middle-class families. The report was done by Kiplinger and ranked the 10 worst states for middle-class families when looking at the state’s overall tax burden. "Sorry, Illinois,...
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Gun bill vote could come sooner; property tax board wants more space; first social equity dispensary opens
State Rep. Bob Morgan expects to get his proposed bill banning future sales of certain types of semi-automatic firearms and magazines passed when lawmakers return for the lame-duck session starting Jan. 4. Morgan told WMAY his goal is to pass the measure, which also restricts anyone younger than 21 from getting a Firearm Owner’s Identification Card unless they are enlisted in the military or National Guard, by Jan. 10. Gun rights groups have promised lawsuits if the measure passes.
Recounts confirm GOP victories in 2 Minnesota House races
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Publicly funded recounts completed Wednesday in two Minnesota House races confirmed that Republicans flipped two heavily contested seats in northeastern Minnesota by razor-thin margins. Rep.-elect Roger Skraba, of Ely, leads Democratic Rep. Rob Ecklund, of International Falls, in District 3A by 15 votes, matching...
wmay.com
Annual driving tests required for those 79, not 75, under temporary new Illinois law
(The Center Square) – About 299,000 drivers in Illinois ages 75 to 78 no longer have to take the annual driving test under a new law Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed this week. The annual driving test has been pushed to 79-year-old drivers for the next 10 months. House Bill...
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Search warrant policy changes; higher gas taxes, minimum wage next year
Starting Jan. 1, more than 190 new laws are set to take effect. Among them is the controversial end of cash bail from the SAFE-T Act. The state’s motor fuel tax will increase by about 3.2 cents a gallon. A second increase will kick in six months later. The state’s minimum wage also increases to $13 per hour. Other measures include impacts on education, health care and even hunting.
NBC News
Nebraska governor will vie for Senate appointment after Sasse resignation
Outgoing Nebraska Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts will seek the appointment to replace Nebraska Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, who is resigning early next month. The governor made his interest in the seat official in a statement Tuesday, where he said he would send an application to incoming GOP Gov. Jim Pillen (who Ricketts endorsed to replace him) as part of the appointment process.
Texas governor picks veteran GOP lawmaker for elections job
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday tapped a longtime Republican lawmaker to be Texas’ new elections chief, a pick who could enjoy a smoother confirmation process following the blowback and scrutiny his two previous picks faced. Jane Nelson, a state senator who didn’t seek reelection...
wmay.com
State’s Unfunded Pension Liability Grows
Even though the state has put extra money toward its pension obligations in recent years, Illinois’s unfunded pension liability grew by 7.5 percent in the fiscal year that ended last June, according to a new report. The state’s five pension funds all lost money over that 12-month period because...
fox32chicago.com
How much Illinois' minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1, 2023
CHICAGO - The minimum wage in Illinois is set to increase at the start of 2023. Effective Jan. 1, the statewide Illinois minimum wage will rise to $13 per hour for non-tipped employees ages 18 and over. The $1 increase will apply to every hour worked in the new year, and is part of legislation signed by Gov. JB Pritzker in 2019 to establish a statewide $15 minimum wage by 2025.
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: $1.8 billion for unemployment debt; RTA eyes tax and fee hikes
A new Illinois law aims to spend $1.8 billion on the fund that pays out unemployment benefits. An unexpected surge in revenue fuels the plan, with $1.3 billion paying off a federal loan to Illinois. Unemployment spiked in 2020 when the government shut down businesses during the pandemic. The legislation...
wmay.com
Illinois Jeep Plant To Be Idled Next Year
The Illinois plant that builds Jeep Cherokees will shut down early next year, perhaps for good, resulting in indefinite layoffs for more than 13-hundred workers. The parent company of Chrysler would not comment on the future of the Belvidere plant or on reports that production of the Jeep Cherokee is being moved to Mexico.
953wiki.com
Governor Eric Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff in recognition of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day to honor the lives lost when Japan attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Flags should be flown at half-staff at the Indiana Statehouse from sunrise until...
Comments / 7