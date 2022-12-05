Changes are coming to the state’s One Day Rest in Seven Act. That state law specifies that workers must be given a day of rest every workweek and are entitled to breaks during daily work shifts. The changes effective January 1st clarify that employees should have at least an additional 20-minute break during a 12-hour or longer work shift, and must get at least 24 consecutive hours of rest in any seven-day work period. It also requires signage about the law to be posted in workplaces.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO