kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Dena Ellen Shoop
On December 6, 2022, Dena Ellen Shoop fearlessly took her place with the Lord. Dena was born to Noel and Velda (Maude) Russell on October 29, 1954, in Trenton, Mo. Dena lived most of her life in Green City, Mo graduating Valedictorian from Green City High School in 1973. On...
kttn.com
New “Century Farm” owners in the Green Hills Region recognized
A number of farms in the Green Hills Region have received Missouri Century Farm designations in 2022. Individuals recognized as owning Century Farms include:. Caldwell County owners are Michael and Judy Baker, and Virgil Gentry. Daviess County Century Farms include those belonging to John Pulley and Barrie and Julie Bothwell.
northwestmoinfo.com
St Joseph Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrant
(HARRISON COUNTY, MO) – A St Joseph man was arrested Wednesday in Harrison County on an outstanding warrant. At 11 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 25-year-old Triston J. Kuehner who was wanted on a Buchanan County Sherriff’s Office misdemeanor warrant for a traffic violation. Kuehner was...
kttn.com
Missouri State Auditor releases citizen-requested audit of city of Orrick
Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway today released her audit of the City of Orrick, in Ray County. Residents of Orrick requested the audit through the petition process. The report, which gave a rating of “fair,” notes that city officials are already working to implement a number of the recommendations.
Valley Center gives update on students’ language, behavior at game
The Valley Center school district is apologizing to Topeka High School over an incident that some people are calling racist.
Man dies in overnight shooting in south Kansas City
An adult man has died in an overnight shooting near 107th Street and Newton Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
kttn.com
Another candidate files for seat on Chillicothe City Council
Another candidate has filed for the Chillicothe First Ward Council Member position. Dowell Kincaid filed on December 8th. Incumbent Reed Dupy filed for First Ward Council Member on December 6th. Incumbent Jon Maples also filed for the position of Constable earlier on December 8th. Other candidates who have filed include...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests in north Missouri on Thursday
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting three arrests on Thursday, December 8 2022. A Brookfield man was arrested late Wednesday afternoon by the Highway Patrol in Linn County. Sixty-two-year-old Jeffery Hurdle has been accused of driving while intoxicated and driving while his license was revoked – third or subsequent offense. Hurdle also was wanted on an Adair County warrant for driving while revoked. He was taken to the Adair County Jail and was listed as bondable.
kchi.com
Three Arrests By State Troopers
Three arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Wednesday. In Livingston County at about 11:30 am, Troopers arrested 45-year-old Lee A Hines of Chillicothe for alleged distribution of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a probation and parole warrant. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed.
kttn.com
Jury convicts Missouri man of armed robbery of Family Dollar store
A Missouri man has been convicted by a trial jury of the armed robbery of a Family Dollar store with the assistance of the store’s assistant manager. Delshawn Lemons, 27, was found guilty on Wednesday, Dec. 7, of one count of robbery and one count of possessing a firearm during a crime of violence.
Why are restaurants closing their doors in Kansas City?
Kansas City, Mo. - Kansas Citians love to go out to eat and enjoy good food -- especially delicious barbecue. However, between January 2020 and December 2021, more restaurants closed in Kansas City than opened.
Missouri personal property tax jumps lead to questions, long lines
Personal property taxes in Missouri, that's what you pay on your vehicles, are due on December 31 in Jackson County.
kttn.com
Purchase of two Dixie Chopper mowers one of many agenda items addressed at Trenton Park Board meeting
The Trenton Park Board December 7th approved the purchase of mowers and decided to pledge money for an American Rescue Plan Act grant opportunity for tourism. Two Dixie Chopper XCaliber mowers will be purchased from Legendary Small Engine for $14,003 each, or $28,006 total. Each mower will have a 74-inch deck and a Kawasaki 35-horsepower engine. They will have a three-year unlimited bumper-to-bumper warranty.
kttn.com
100 year old Carrollton woman sells farm after working it for over 90 years
Centenarian Wilda Cox knows hard work. She’s built barns, lugged 110-pound cans of milk, picked and husked corn by hand, and bucked hay bales. But Cox endured no harder day than Oct. 31, 2022, when she sold the farm that had been in her family for more than a century.
kchi.com
Booked Into Jail
Thirty-nine-year-old Jeffery Gordon Davenport of Chillicothe was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center following his arrest by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for alleged failure to appear for a Probation Violation hearing. He is held with bond set at $50,000 cash only.
kttn.com
ACLU Sues Independence, Missouri School District over book removal policy
(Missourinet) – The ACLU of Missouri filed a lawsuit against a suburban Kansas City school district. The lawsuit seeks to overturn a policy that automatically removes library materials after receiving a challenge before a review or vote took place. The policy from the Independence School District allows for books to be removed pending a committee study and final action by the Board of Education. The lawsuit follows the removal of a book in April titled “Cats vs. Robots Volume 1: This is War”. The challenge from a parent stated that there was a ‘non-binary discussion chapter’.
Goodbye Gary: Kansas City celebrates retirement of Gary Lezak
Past and present Kansas Citians celebrated the retirement of long-time KSHB 41 Chief Meteorologist Gary Lezak Thursday night.
UM System says marijuana possession, use, will remain illegal
Despite a recent change in state law, marijuana possession and use will remain illegal on any University of Missouri system property.
myleaderpaper.com
Hamilton man sentenced in Jefferson County to 10 years for drug charges
Nicholas Michael Sahno Sr., 40, of Hamilton, a previous offender, has been sentenced in Jefferson County to 10 years in prison for drug offenses, court records show. Sahno pleaded guilty on Nov. 21 to second-degree drug trafficking, a class B felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor. Jefferson County Div. 5 Circuit Judge Victor Melenbrink sentenced him that day to 10 years in prison for the felony charge and 10 days in jail for the misdemeanor, according to court documents.
kmmo.com
INDEPENDENCE MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN JOHNSON COUNTY
An Independence man was charged with multiple felonies in Johnson County on Monday, December 5, 2022. According to a report from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, on June 14, 2021 the Sheriff’s Department responded to a call at 1804 Northwest Highway 50 near Kingsville, for a reported shooting. Two victims had left the residence and driven to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds to one of the victims.
