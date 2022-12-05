Read full article on original website
WTOP
Northern Va. residents face aftermath of trash collection company’s abrupt shutdown
After one Northern Virginia trash provider’s abrupt shutdown, customers across Fairfax and Loudoun counties were left to their own devices, trying to find new services. Virginia resident Amanda Poline finally found a new provider after five weeks of watching her trash pile up. Poline was on her own following the sudden closure of Haulin’ Trash, which previously provided trash pickup services.
WTOP
Va. holiday decoration competition winners light up Vienna’s streets
The Town of Vienna, Virginia, announced the winners in its holiday decoration contest for the residential and business categories Friday, awarding several spectacular displays. The residents of 317 Patrick St. SW (first place) The residents of 121 Casmar St. SE (second place) The residents of 206 Center St. N (third...
WTOP
Polar Plunge: Arctic chill to sweep into DC by mid-December
While the work week ended with seasonal temperatures, heaters will soon be working overtime across the Washington metro area. If you think the month has been off to a mild start, you are right. The average temperature at Reagan National Airport so far this month is 1.6 degrees above average. The warmest day was Dec. 3, topping out at 62 degrees.
WTOP
Ashburn native prepares to compete in Miss America pageant
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Victoria Chuah has been a performer since she started dancing ballet at 18 months old, and next week she will be on one of America’s biggest stages.
WTOP
‘The most interesting store in the world’ opens in Georgetown
Lifestyle store Showfields, whose eclectic, curated inventories frequently change, has opened a store in Georgetown. The three-story store is at 3077 M St. NW, the former Brooks Brothers store that owner EastBanc most recently repurposed as Concept 31/M, a temporary space for small D.C.-area merchants and designers who’d never had a physical store to try out brick and mortar.
WTOP
Jukeboxes to bar stools: How you can own Silver Diner memorabilia
Rockville, Maryland-based Silver Diner will open its newest location in Arlington, Virginia’s Ballston on Dec. 14 while simultaneously closing its nearby Clarendon location — and it is currently auctioning off some of the Clarendon location’s nostalgic memorabilia for charity. It is also holding a raffle for some...
WTOP
Va. wildlife rehabilitators say good intentions can lead to poor outcomes for distressed animals
Wildlife rehabilitators say the human instinct to rescue an animal who seems abandoned or injured can result in making things much worse for the creature. At the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center in Boyce, Virginia, a recent lecture focused on the issue called “Best Intentions Gone Wrong.”. Office Manager Carly...
WTOP
Baltimore, DC, Richmond among America’s most sinful cities
Think your neighbors are a bunch of heathens? Then perhaps you live in one of America’s most sinful cities. With its latest list of Most Sinful Cities in America, WalletHub makes it clear Las Vegas — which did rank in the top spot this year — is far from alone.
WTOP
Speed limit near Battlefield High School to be lowered
The Prince William County School Board approved a plan Wednesday that would lower the speed limit near Battlefield High School in Haymarket, Virginia, where a handful of pedestrians have been struck in recent years. Board members signed off on the proposal to reduce the posted speed at James Madison Highway...
WTOP
Teen overdoses in Va., Md. tied to counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl
An alarming new phase of the opioid crisis appears to be escalating, with more overdoses being reported in parts of the D.C. region tied to counterfeit painkillers that are laced with the extremely dangerous drug fentanyl. According to Prince William County police in Virginia, officers responded to three overdoses involving...
WTOP
1 Arlington Blvd. pedestrian bridge closed after failed inspection
The pedestrian bridge from North Fairfax Drive to Fort Myer Drive over Arlington Boulevard in Virginia closed for repairs following a failed inspection on Thursday. An examination by crew workers found the deterioration of concrete in a few sections of the bridge, resulting in its closure while crews work on the repairs.
WTOP
Suspect remains at large following gunfight in downtown Frederick
An officer-involved shooting in downtown Frederick, Maryland, ended with one suspect evading police Friday night. Following the city’s Kris Kringle parade, police said two males got into an argument. That escalated into traded gunfire around 8:20 p.m. near the intersection of South Market Street and West All Saints Street.
WTOP
3 people shot at Benning Road Metro station
Three people were shot, including one critically, on the platform at the Benning Road Metro station in Northeast D.C., Thursday morning, police said. It happened around 9 a.m., after a fight broke out among a group of juveniles, according to D.C. police and Metro Transit Police. A 15-year-old boy who...
WTOP
Metro GM ‘sick and tired of gun violence’ after shootings
After the second shooting at a Metro station in about 15 hours, Metro’s general manager says he’s had enough of gun violence inside and outside his system. “I’m sick and tired of gun violence,” Metro GM Randy Clarke told WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington Thursday afternoon. “I know the mayor’s sick and tired of it; a bunch of other people are speaking out.”
WTOP
Kensington screenwriter pens Lifetime holiday movie ‘Single and Ready to Jingle’
A 40-year dream is finally coming true for Brian Ruberry of Kensington, Maryland. After decades toiling as an aspiring screenwriter, Ruberry finally sold his first movie. And his second movie. And his third movie. All in the past year. Talk about a happy holiday!. “Forty years of rejection, and 2022,...
WTOP
3 complaints target 35 books in Frederick County school libraries
A push to remove as many as 35 books from public school libraries in Frederick, Maryland, has prompted the creation of a committee to examine the issue — and nearly 1,000 people have signed up to take on the task. The list of challenged books is posted online. The...
WTOP
1 teen in hospital, 1 arrested in shooting outside Suitland High School
A 14-year-old ninth-grade student was shot on the grounds of Suitland High School, in Forestville, Maryland, Thursday morning, and another 14-year-old student at the school has been arrested in connection with the shooting, Prince George’s County, Maryland, police said. Students are currently in the auditorium being fed, schools CEO...
WTOP
Gas station clerk killed in Montgomery Co. shooting
Police are searching for a suspect after a gas station clerk was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in Montgomery County, Maryland. Officers responded to a Shell gas station in the White Oak area around 3 p.m. after gunfire was reported. On arrival, Montgomery County officers found a male employee of...
WTOP
Va. highway worker killed in hit-and-run after checking on drivers in crash
A highway construction worker was struck and killed on Interstate 66 in Fairfax County early Thursday morning, the Virginia State Police said. Shortly before 1 a.m., the worker, Jonathan W. Franzell, of Culpeper, Virginia, saw a crash in the eastbound lanes of I-66, near Exit 60, the police said. He told his supervisor he was heading over to check on the drivers and exited his work vehicle.
WTOP
Anne Arundel students to go back to school before Labor Day
School bells will ring before Labor Day in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, next year. The Board of Education voted to adopt a new school-year calendar that starts Aug. 28, 2023, and ends on June 13, 2024. The new calendar will have a three-day Thanksgiving break, a week for Easter, closings...
