Holyoke completes phase 2 of public school rezoning plan

westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: December 8
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. A hiring event for sous chefs took place at MGM Springfield Thursday. Sous auditions took place at Costa. But MGM said they are hiring for restaurants across the entire property. Every week, the casino hosts an all-department hiring event, but this has a twist since applicants had to cook as part of the process!
westernmassnews.com
Western Mass News Toys for Tots drive wraps up!
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -At Western Mass News our Toys for Tots drive came to end on Friday. The annual drive is part of the Marines’ Toys for Tots which donates new unwrapped toys for families in need. Western Mass News spoke with staff Sgt. Mitchell Salcido, who said he’s...
westernmassnews.com
Havdalah celebration held at Springfield Museums
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Jewish community members gathered at the Springfield Museums Saturday night for a special Havdalah celebration. Space Havdalah is a rich-sensory experience with music that allows guests to learn more about our solar system. Families with children ages five to twelve were able to stop by the Springfield...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield crews respond to rollover accident on Main Street
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to 3300 Main Street Saturday morning for reports of a rollover accident. According to Springfield Fire, only one vehicle was involved. The occupant was taken to the hospital for treatment. The cause of the accident has no been released at this time.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: concerns about nursing shortage continue
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: COVID risk in our area based on new data
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is getting answers on the latest COVID-19 data as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says ten Massachusetts counties are at an elevated risk, but three counties in western mass are at low risk. Western Mass News checked in with Baystate Medical Center...
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee resident starts petition for change after string of deadly pedestrian crashes
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A string of deadly pedestrian crashes in Chicopee, now has city leaders looking for ways to make roads safer. It has one resident starting a petition to promote change. One Chicopee Street resident started a petition, hoping to prove to the city that speeding is a grave...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to crash on Northampton Street in Easthampton
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Several people were injured in a two-car accident in Easthampton Friday evening, close to the same spot where a couple was hit and killed by a car just a few months ago. The crash happened on Northampton Street. Easthampton Police told Western Mass News that call came...
westernmassnews.com
Westfield Pantry’s Teen Giving Program in full swing for the holiday season
westernmassnews.com
Ludlow Police Department hosts “Stuff A Cruiser” event for Toys for Tots
LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Ludlow Police Department, doing their part in helping families this Christmas season. The police department held a “Stuff a Cruiser” event to benefit the Toys for Tots program. The event took place at the PLAYNOW! on Center Street in Ludlow from 9a.m. until 1p.m. Saturday afternoon. Police had cruisers ready to fill with donated toys to provide local children in need with gifts of their own this holiday.
westernmassnews.com
Whip City Animal Sanctuary hosts annual Pictures with Santa event
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Whip City Animal Sanctuary in Westfield hosted its second annual Pictures with Santa event Friday evening. Santa Claus kicked off the event by lighting the farm’s 75-foot tree. There was plenty of free snacks and hot cocoa to go around. Patrons were encouraged to take a stroll through the barn to see the animals.
westernmassnews.com
Janna's Friday Forecast
westernmassnews.com
Friday night news update
In this update, several people were injured in a two car accident in Easthampton last night, Springfield Police made three arrests this week after reports of shoplifting at a Cumberland Farms on Carew Street, and a warning was issued from State Police about a new scam going around where criminals spoof the state police phone number. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Electrical malfunction causes fire at house in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A fire at a house on Parkside Street in Springfield has been caused by a electrical malfunction of an outlet, fire officials report. Firefighters were called to the house at 127 Parkside St. at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday. According to Springfield Fire Department, Drew Piemonte, the...
westernmassnews.com
Victim of deadly stabbing on School St. in Springfield identified
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Hampden District Attorney’s Office has released the identity of the man who was murdered at a residence on School Street Monday morning. Duane Miller from Springfield, was 49-years-old. The woman charged with his Murder, 21-year-old Madonya Jones Rodriguez, was arraigned Monday, the same day,...
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee police address uptick in serious crashes and fatalities
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In Chicopee, city leaders are making efforts to make the city streets a little safer, after a string of deadly accidents. Western Mass News is getting answers on what their plans are. The Chicopee mayor and Chicopee police chief says they’re shifting their focus to traffic...
westernmassnews.com
Bicyclist involved in Thursday accident dies, Safety concerns grow for Chicopee roads
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The bicyclist who was hit by a car today on Meadow Street has died. This marks the third fatal accident in the city in less than two weeks. This accident happened just one day before Chicopee’s mayor and the police chief are set to speak about these deadly accidents. Residents Western Mass News spoke with said something needs to be done about these issues.
westernmassnews.com
Shooting on Pine and Sargeant St. in Holyoke under investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A shooting Wednesday night in Holyoke is now under investigation by authorities. According to Holyoke Police Department, Captain Moriarty, officers were called to Pine Street and Sargeant Street at about 8:20 p.m. This was “...for the report of shots fired with injuries,” Moriarty explained to us....
westernmassnews.com
Winter Weather Advisories up for all of western Mass Sunday.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a cloudy and chilly afternoon throughout western Mass but at least we remained dry. That will change tomorrow as a clipper system will bring a period of snow to the region Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning. Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for all of Western Mass from 10am Sunday until 7am Monday.
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield clinic gives away $75 Stop and Shop gift cards
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Thursday afternoon, a COVID-19 vaccine clinic was held in West Springfield, drawing people in with an incentive for their next grocery trip. People received $75 gift cards to Stop and Shop for rolling up their sleeves Thursday afternoon for getting their initial COVID-19 vaccine or booster.
