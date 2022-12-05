George R. Newall was born in Lakewood, NJ June 17, 1934. His father, George W. Newall, was a builder in and around the Jersey Shore, and his mother, Louise nee DeNyse, was on the local school board in Brick Township for the building of the first high school in Brick Township.

George attended Point Pleasant Beach High School, graduating in 1952. He was inducted into Point Pleasant Beach Hall of Fame in 1996. George was co-creator and executive producer of Schoolhouse Rock. George enrolled at Florida State University in 1955 after spending two years in the Army’s 11th Airborne Division Band at Fort Campbell, KY. He studied composition with John Boda, winning Florida Composers League awards in 1958, 1959 and 1960.

After graduation, George moved to New York City and took a $50-per-week job in the mailroom of an advertising agency. Shortly afterward he became a copywriter, starting an advertising career that would span almost forty years. His agency experience includes stints at some of the most illustrious in the industry: Ogilvy & Mather; McCaffrey & McCall; Wells, Rich, Greene and Grey Advertising.

He is survived by his wife, artist and singer Lisa Maxwell of Hastings On Hudson, and Shelter Island, NY, and stepson Lake Wolosker of New York City; his sisters Jessie Newall Bissey of Brick, NJ; Kathy Newall Hogan (Garry) of Freedom, PA; Anne Newall Kimmell (Tom) of Longmont, Colorado, and 16 nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at St. Andrews Golf Club, 10 Old Jackson Ave., Hastings On Hudson, NY. December 10 from 1-4pm. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the ASPCA.