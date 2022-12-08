This Neck Cream Makes Wrinkles Disappear So Well, Shoppers ‘Wish They Took Before & After Photos’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s pretty wild what a consistent skincare regimen can do for your concerns, especially if you apply targeted treatments liberally, such as a potent neck cream. Creams that specifically cater to the neck can tackle sagging skin, deep wrinkles and age spots better than a typical face moisturizer. That’s right—if you’ve been lazily dragging down excess face cream onto the delicate area, it’s time to treat your neck to something of its own, like the ActivScience Neck Firming Cream .

First things first, the ingredient list is star-studded with anti-aging heroes; retinol, collagen and hyaluronic acid increase skin elasticity and bring back bounce and plumpness to the skin. While the brand claims you won’t necessarily see instant results, visible changes to wrinkles and loose skin are very much possible with routine applications. As an added bonus, the cream can also be applied to the chest area to help with similar concerns.

ActivScience Neck Firming Cream

Just take it from one out of over 8,000 five-star reviewers : “ I usually never write a review, but this product is amazing! I just wish I had taken a picture before & after of my neck. I had 3 distinct wrinkles on my neck and I am down to one wrinkle which is also disappearing,” they wrote. “I realize everyone is different and sometimes products work differently on different people but this product really worked for me!”

“I had given up on my 50+ year crepey, jowly neck and not sure why I even ordered this but it actually made a huge difference in terms of appearance,” said a second super fan. “It is light, no smell (and I am very picky about subtle chemicals or fragrances) and easy to use. Also cruelty free or would not have ordered. Really impressed.”

Plus, you also won’t have to use your fingers to scrape the lightweight and non-greasy product out of the jar; the pump design ensures bacteria stays away.

I don’t know about you, but this under-$25 option sounds like a winner to us. Head to Amazon to scoop one of your own and elevate your simple skincare regimen.