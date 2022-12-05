Tonight’s MPTF’s telethon on KTLA raised $858,493 for Hollywood’s 101-year-old charitable organization – exceeding the $750,000 that it had targeted. Jeff Bridges, who was one of the many stars who appeared on the show, noted that the MPTF is in “dire straits” due to the extraordinary Covid-19 expenses it’s racked up over the last three years. MPTF said in October that it’s facing its “imminent demise” unless it raises $10 million-$12 million in cash donations by the end of this year in order to meet its bank line compliance and continue ongoing operations. RELATED: MPTF To Hold Telethon December 10 On KTLA...

