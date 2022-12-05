Read full article on original website
Disney World Makes an Adult Change Walt Would Hate
Walt Disney created the modern theme park, but his vision actually touched upon a very old-school set of values. Disney the man, built Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report the company around the idea of family entertainment. His version of family entertainment was G-rated with a certain type of naïveté hat was perhaps once considered loveable.
It’s official: Splash Mountain is closing at Disney World, Disneyland
Is Splash Mountain closing? Why is Splash Mountain closing? When is Splash Mountain closing? Will Splash Mountain close at Disney World? When will Splash Mountain close at Disneyland? What is replacing Splash Mountain?
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: All Four New Park-Exclusive Wizarding World of Harry Potter Wands at Universal Parks Worldwide
Recently, an all-new collection of interactive wands debuted at Universal Parks across the world exclusively for The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. One unique aspect of this collection involves the fact that each Universal Studios park or resort worldwide has their own exclusive wands only available there! Guests visiting one of the four locations with a Wizarding World area — Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Studios Japan, and Universal Beijing Resort — can purchase an exclusive interactive wand at those destinations only!
WDW News Today
New Wands, Including Park Exclusive, Appear at Ollivanders in Universal Studios Hollywood
An all-new collection of interactive wands, including a Universal Studios Hollywood exclusive, have arrived at Ollivanders inside the park’s Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Guests visiting any of the four Universal Parks that feature a Wizarding World of Harry Potter area, can now purchase thirteen new and interactive wands as part of this 2022 collection. Each wand pairs a wood type with one of the Wizarding World wand power cores, unicorn hair, dragon heartstring, and phoenix feather. As opposed to the previous series, however, guests are no longer matched to a wand using the Celtic Wood Calendar.
32 Festive Foods, Treats, And Activities You Have To Try During The Holidays At Universal Studios
If you've ever wanted to try a Grinch-themed cocktail, now's your chance!
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 9 things I wish tourists knew before visiting the parks.
After being employed at the popular theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few insider secrets and tips for having the best day at Disney.
disneyfoodblog.com
CEO Bob Iger Comments on the Relocation of Disney Employees to Central Florida
Ever since Disney announced that Bob Iger would be taking over as CEO and Bob Chapek would be stepping down, a lot has happened. We’ve learned more about why this decision was made, what Iger’s first steps should be, what changes Iger could realistically make, and how Chapek’s exit is impacting the company. Now we’re learning more about Iger’s plans as CEO as he holds a Town Hall meeting for employees today.
WTOL-TV
Disney just raised the prices on its Walt Disney World parks. Here's how much.
ORLANDO, Fla. — The happiest place on earth just got a little bit pricier. Walt Disney World has increased prices for its one-day tickets two weeks after announcing the price hike. Disney has moved to park-specific pricing on its single-park tickets, and raised the prices across the board. But...
This is the cost of annual passes at California theme parks
Purchasing an annual pass is a great option for any frequent theme park visitor. However, season tickets for California’s famed amusement parks, like Disneyland and Knott’s Berry Farm, can range dramatically in price. Here is a list of annual pass prices for theme parks in California so you can find the best deals for you […]
disneytips.com
Disney Attractions – Ride Once and You’re Done!
It’s difficult to visit the Disney Parks and not ride at least one attraction. Every theme park in the Walt Disney World Resort has a variety of rides, offering something for everyone. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie who is looking for thrills (such as Space Mountain and Expedition Everest), or a younger Guest who is experiencing Disney storytelling in motion for the first time (such as Peter Pan’s Flight or it’s a small world), or someone who prefers the slower and more classic attractions (such as Jungle Cruise and Haunted Mansion), you’re almost definitely going to find a favorite.
Disney Quietly Makes a Big Theme Park Change
Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - Get Free Report has to balance quite a few things when it comes to its theme parks. First, it needs to deliver a good-enough experience that park visitors will want to come back, while also telling their friends about their positive experience. Second, the company...
Universal Shares New Details on its Disney Killer, Epic Universe Theme Park
Universal Orlando Resort has turned up the heat in the competition with Disney World over the last dozen years trying to lure Florida vacationers away from the Mouse House and keep them satisfied at its theme parks. Comcast-owned (CMCSA) - Get Free Report Universal Studios introduced the Wizarding World of...
Here’s How Much It Cost To Go To Disney World the Year You Were Born
It's not cheap to go to Disney World, but has that always been the case? See what ticket prices were like back in the early days.
WDW News Today
Disney Cruise Line Confirms Purchase of Unfinished Ship, Florida Man Chugs Beer & Fights Police on Skyliner, Annual Passholders Golden Tapstiles at Magic Kingdom, & More :Daily Recap (11/16/22)
Get ready for your taste buds to blast off! Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe is now home to the new Rocket Hot Chicken Sandwich. Disneyland Resort will resume selling Magic Key Passes today. The virtual queue to purchase a new Magic Key Pass is officially open. Disneyland Resort is utilizing...
3 Huge Disney World, Disneyland Changes Bob Iger Could Make
When Bob Iger stepped down as Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report CEO, it was expected, but also curious. The long-time leader was at the top of his game with the entertainment giant poised to grow its film and theme park businesses while making a huge mark in streaming with Disney+.
Universal Studios Florida Is Going All-In On Minions With A New Attraction And More
Universal Studios Florida already has one Minions attraction, but another is one the way.
ComicBook
Universal Orlando Opens First-Ever Escape Room Experiences
Universal Orlando Resort has been offering fans countless ways to immerse themselves in their favorite movies over the decades, but the park has now launched the all-new Universal's Great Movie Escape at Universal CityWalk, which are escape rooms that put your love of movies to the test. The two rooms honor two of the most beloved properties at Universal, Jurassic World and Back to the Future, and each room features randomized clues that can create an entirely unique experience for fans who come back for repeat attempts at escaping. You can head to the Universal's Great Movie Escape website to purchase tickets, with the rooms open now.
WDW News Today
Iger Stopped CEO Bob Chapek’s Mass Layoff of Cast Members, One of the Worst Restrooms at Magic Kingdom Set for Major Expansion, and More: Daily Recap (11/23/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, November 23, 2022.
WDW News Today
Disney Releases Statement Following Cast Member Protests, Chapek’s Restructuring Attempt Angered Creative Executives, ‘Indiana Jones’ and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Trailers, & More: Daily Recap (12/1/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, December 1, 2022.
WDW News Today
Mr. Toad Popcorn Bucket Now Available at Disney Springs
It seems the Magic Kingdom-exclusive Mr. Toad popcorn bucket isn’t selling as well as Disney expected, as it has now crashed into Disney Springs, too. The bucket features Mr. Toad sitting in his red “Toady” car. It opens at the back for popcorn storage. Disney Springs shared...
