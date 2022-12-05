ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family searches for man missing after allegedly running from Rock Co. deputy

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The family and friends of a missing Madison man who hasn’t been seen or heard from in three weeks. Christopher Miller, 27, was last seen on Nov. 19 when Rock County Sheriff’s officials said he disappeared following a pursuit. Officials said he hit a traffic light in Janesville and kept driving until his vehicle was disabled on Interstate 39/90 near Avalon Road. He then allegedly ran from the scene.
Charges filed against man in State Street shooting; suspect still at large

MADISON, Wis. — Prosecutors have filed charges against a man suspected of shooting another man on State Street last week. Lamar Jefferson, 40, is charged with one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and one count of possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, both of which have repeater enhancers attached.
Man sentenced to life in prison with no chance of early release for 2021 homicide

MADISON, Wis. — A man convicted of killing a 31-year-old woman on Madison’s east side was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of an early release. Tamas Smith, 53, was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide following a four-and-a-half-day trial in Dane County Court. The jury deliberated for just over five hours before passing along their verdict.
Local For You - In The Know - St. Vincent de Paul

FOX47's Local For You visited the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Madison food pantry to talk about the need for food in Dane County. Society of St. Vincent de Paul Madison operates a food pantry, charitable pharmacy, men’s housing program, poverty remediation resource, a storage facility for goods of homeless people, and voucher systems to offer clothing, furniture, and household goods.
Report: Madison's music scene primed for growth if given needed support

MADISON, Wis. — Partnerships between local businesses and Madison’s music scene, paired with a dedicated music office run by the city, are among some of the recommendations included in a recovery plan shared by one of Madison’s chief music advocacy groups. Greater Madison Music City — a...
News podcast aims to connect listeners to Madison

If you're lost, get a tour guide to show you around. That's what a new podcast wants to do: help show you Madison. It's a news podcast that you can listen to when you're not watching Fox 47 News at Nine. The team behind it is partnering with another local news source you've met before. You could say they're two peas in a pod...cast.
