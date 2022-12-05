Kyle Zoellner, arrested for the stabbing death of David Josiah Lawson in 2017, filed for and was denied sanctions against the City of Arcata and co-defendants a week ago Friday. The murder suspect turned civil plaintiff asked for several points of relief in his recently filed motion for sanctions after having convinced a federal district court jury in San Francisco back in October that a former Arcata Police was at fault for elements of “malicious prosecution” related to Zoellner’s 2017 murder charges. The requested relief and sanctions included over $40 million in attorneys’ fees and a requested reversal of the Judge’s recent Order on Probable Cause, despite the Judge having overturned the jury’s substantial financial award after affirming that probable cause for the arrest was valid.

ARCATA, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO