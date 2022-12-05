Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Man arrested in connection to 16 stolen guns found in Eureka home
EUREKA, Calif. — A man was arrested in connection with 16 stolen guns, ammunition and other stolen property found in a Eureka house. According to the Humboldt County Drug Task Force, agents received word that stolen property from a burglary being investigated by Eureka police was found at a residence near Wabash Avenue and B Street.
kymkemp.com
Law Enforcement Serves Warrant to Recover Stolen Firearms
This is a press release from Humboldt County Drug Task Force. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Friday December 9, 2022, Agents with the Humboldt County Drug Task Force obtained information that indicated...
actionnews5.com
Authorities pull escaped inmate, fugitive girlfriend from burning home in standoff
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (CNN) - Authorities in Nevada say they pulled an escaped inmate and his fugitive girlfriend from a burning home Wednesday morning. According to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, Angelo Atencio escaped from the Lassen County Jail in California over the weekend. Nevada authorities said they learned he...
kymkemp.com
EPD Encourages Drivers to Abstain from Impaired Driving this Holiday Season
With a commitment to keeping the community safe, Eureka Police Department wants to remind the public of the dangers of driving impaired and celebrate the holiday season responsibly by not driving under the influence. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 11,654 people were killed in car crashes...
kymkemp.com
Man Convicted of Hitting Another With a Sledgehammer in the Arcata Marsh
On December 6, 2022, a Humboldt County jury found 36-year-old Geoffery Robert Campbell guilty of assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment. Judge Feeney did not allow the jury to deliberate on an additional charge of attempted murder. Evidence presented at trial showed that on July 25, 2022, at...
kymkemp.com
One Arrested With Two and One Half Ounces of Fentanyl, Says HCDTF
This is a press release from Humboldt County Drug Task Force. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. After an investigation spanning several months, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force served a Humboldt County Superior...
kymkemp.com
WCSD Asks for Community’s Help in Locating Stolen Utility Vehicle
The Weott Community Services District (WCSD) is asking the community to be on the lookout for the district’s side by side utility vehicle that was stolen sometime between December 5 – 7. The stolen utility vehicle is a black and green 2009 Kawasaki Teryx 750 with aftermarket parts...
kymkemp.com
Zoellner’s Motion for Sanctions Against City Of Arcata Denied in Josiah Lawson Homicide Case
Kyle Zoellner, arrested for the stabbing death of David Josiah Lawson in 2017, filed for and was denied sanctions against the City of Arcata and co-defendants a week ago Friday. The murder suspect turned civil plaintiff asked for several points of relief in his recently filed motion for sanctions after having convinced a federal district court jury in San Francisco back in October that a former Arcata Police was at fault for elements of “malicious prosecution” related to Zoellner’s 2017 murder charges. The requested relief and sanctions included over $40 million in attorneys’ fees and a requested reversal of the Judge’s recent Order on Probable Cause, despite the Judge having overturned the jury’s substantial financial award after affirming that probable cause for the arrest was valid.
kymkemp.com
Additional Training for Humboldt County Code Enforcement Officers in ’23
Press release from the Humboldt County Department of Planning and Building:. The Department of Planning & Building Services is pleased to announce that the Code Enforcement Division has partnered with the California Association of Code Enforcement Officers (CACEO) to host three week-long training module academies in Ukiah next year (2023). Upon completion of the three training modules participants will become Certified Code Enforcement Officers.
kymkemp.com
Headline Humboldt Interviews Attorney Suing to Change Humboldt County’s Abatement Program
In the lead story of this episode of Headline Humboldt, the award-winning host, journalist James Faulk, digs into the lawsuit brought by the Institute of Justice against the Humboldt County abatement program. IJ attorney Jared McClain argues during this comprehensive interview that this program is about government overreach and any...
kymkemp.com
[ UPDATE 5:17 p.m.] Home Invasion in Eureka Foiled by Alert Neighbors
A trio of bold robbers invaded a home on Henderson Street in Eureka about 7 p.m. last night frightening the family that was preparing for the holidays. According to one of the victims, Ken Misener, who was visiting the home of a man he calls his stepfather, “We were in the festive mood…We were decorating my stepfather’s house. I was doing the three Christmas trees in the family room. I had just got up on the ladder to put some ornaments on the tree when I heard a big crash. I thought someone had hit my car.
kymkemp.com
Three Vehicle Crash on Fairway Drive in Eureka
About 6:25 p.m., three vehicles collided on Fairway Drive near Lundblade Drive. No one is injured, according to emergency personnel on scene speaking over the scanner to a dispatcher. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports is subject to revision as more facts become available. This site uses Akismet...
kymkemp.com
Johnny Needs a Forever Home
This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Johnny. I am a neutered male, black and white Domestic Shorthair.
kymkemp.com
Death at City Hall
Staff arrived yesterday morning at Arcata’s City Hall front doors to discover a woman laying still under the awning where homeless frequently sleep overnight, but this time, the individual wasn’t sleeping, she was deceased. According to Arcata Police Chief Brian Ahearn, “An unhoused female, known to City Hall...
lostcoastoutpost.com
THIS WEEK in COUNCIL: Eureka Signs Off on $515k Funding Request for New Police Vehicles, Rebrands 20/30 Park, Approves New Rules for Sewer Laterals and More!
As the end of the year draws near, the Eureka City Council is gearing up for some pretty big adjustments — namely saying goodbye to Councilmember Natalie Arroyo after an eight-year stint on the council and welcoming two new faces aboard, G Mario Fernandez and Renee Contreras de Loach. Mayor Susan Seaman will also bid the council adieu and hand the reins over to Mayor-Elect Kim Bergel.
davisvanguard.org
ACLU Complaint Charges Discrimination against NorCal Native American Students
SAN FRANCISO, CA – The American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Northern California has filed a complaint with the U.S Department of Education for Civil Rights charging discriminatory acts toward Native American students with disabilities in Humboldt County. The complaint states, “Tribal Council of the Bear River Band brings...
kymkemp.com
One Dead After Vehicle Crash on Hwy 3
On December 08, 2022, at approximately 1428 hours, a single vehicle traffic crash occurred on State Route 3 northbound, south of China Gulch Road. The Audi sedan was traveling northbound at that location, when the driver left the roadway. Subsequently, the vehicle struck several trees before coming to rest along the northbound shoulder. The driver and solo occupant of the vehicle were extricated, and sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. The cause of this collision is still under investigation. Trinity County Sheriffs Department, Weaverville Fire Department, Cal-Fire, Trinity County Life Support and Cal-Trans all responded to the scene to assist.
kymkemp.com
Humboldt Last Week episode 269: $331M to offshore wind, Food Network, child shot in foot, Arcata-trained UFC fighter, more
Local lease sites for offshore wind went for over $331 million, a local Hawaiian-style food truck made Guy Fieri’s Food Network show, Eureka cops echoed a father’s claim that he accidentally shot his five-year-old daughter in the foot while cleaning his gun, Raul Rosas Jr. — the youngest fighter in UFC history — often trains in Humboldt County, a Catholic organization that includes Humboldt County filed for bankruptcy following sexual abuse lawsuits, claims reemerge that Loleta Union Elementary staff members have been discriminant toward Native Americans, Bob’s Footlongs is bringing its chili dogs and burgers back in Fortuna, commercial crab season was delayed again, a new arts-and-crafts hotspot for Eureka, event suggestions, and more.
kymkemp.com
‘Silly Woody is a Big Loveable Lug!’
This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Woody. I am a male, black brindle Mastiff mix. Age: The...
kymkemp.com
Take a Tour with Friends of the Arcata Marsh on December 17
This is a press release from Friends of the Arcata Marsh:. Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, December 17. Meet leader Katy Allen at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on Marsh plants, birds, and/or ecology. Masks are strongly recommended inside the building. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
